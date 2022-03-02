5 reasons why GTA 6 might not release before 2025

Ever since Rockstar announced that a new GTA title is under development, there has been a newfound interest in speculating about the next game. Fans have had all sorts of theories regarding the changes the new game could bring.

Along with this, leakers have been revealing vital information about the game, including speculations about a release date. This article explores several reasons why Grand Theft Auto 6 might not come out before 2025.

Note: This article is speculative and expresses the writer's opinion.

Why GTA 6 might not be available before 2025

5) IMDb listing

IMDb is a popular online database that lists key details regarding movies, video games, and more. The site currently shows Grand Theft Auto 6 having a release date of 2025.

However, as the site is based on user-generated content, its information is not considered very reliable. There is still a small chance that this information was posted by Rockstar themselves.

4) Delays due to the lockdown

One of the main concerns that gamers have had since 2020 is that their favorite upcoming games will be delayed due to the lockdown. This has come true for several major projects, and many developers have postponed their games due to this.

Although things are slowly getting back to normal, the effects can still be felt. Rockstar might also be affected by this, and the delays brought on during development might push back GTA 6's release date.

3) Development hell

Last year, it was reported that GTA 6 had been stuck in development hell for some time. This could have been caused by the departure of several key Rockstar employees, like Dan Houser, Lazlow Jones, and Leslie Benzies.

As per the report, the game's development has been restarted, which will most certainly push back the release date.

2) The GTA Trilogy fiasco

It would be an understatement to say that The Definitive Edition Trilogy, released in November 2021, was a disaster. Gamers were hyped to play the remastered versions of the 3D Universe trilogy, but they were quite unplayable on launch day.

Since then, Rockstar has released several title updates to patch all the bugs prevalent in the games. However, there is still much to be done, and this entire ordeal has led to the fanbase losing their faith in the studio.

If Rockstar wants to avoid this in the future, they might hold off on releasing GTA 6 until it matches the quality of a regular Rockstar title.

1) Tom Henderson's statements

Tom Henderson was one of the first reliable leakers to report on a release date. According to his initial reports, the next Grand Theft Auto title might not come out before 2024-25. He cited the crunch-time allegations against Rockstar as a major reason for this delay.

Edited by Shaheen Banu