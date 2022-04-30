Exploring 5 of the latest GTA 6 leaks in 2022

Over the last few weeks, there has been a sudden surge in GTA 6 leaks, the majority of which appear to be a little shady. The sources aren't as reliable, and the claims can be a little unconvincing at times. Nonetheless, as dubious as they appear to be, they could also be true, as nobody but Rockstar knows the answer to this.

Most of these leaks come via GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS), a Twitter account devoted to leaks regarding GTA 6 and other possible future Rockstar titles. Many fans have expressed their skepticism regarding this leaker before, and as such, readers should take everything with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 leaks that have come up in the last few weeks

1) Gameplay and more details

GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS @NEWSLEAKSGTAS GTA6 is modern day Vice City, with chapter system like RDR 2. Game is longer than GTA V & RDR 2. Map is about the same size as RDR 2's. (Little bigger). Mix of arcade & realism. Can steal clothes & act like police. Reputation system. Single male protag. Female for a few missions. GTA6 is modern day Vice City, with chapter system like RDR 2. Game is longer than GTA V & RDR 2. Map is about the same size as RDR 2's. (Little bigger). Mix of arcade & realism. Can steal clothes & act like police. Reputation system. Single male protag. Female for a few missions. https://t.co/0okqGFXBAp

According to this leak, the majority of GTA 6 leaks released thus far have been fake. Ironically, the details revealed here appear to be incredibly similar to at least two to three previous leaks that were dismissed as hoaxes.

It states that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in a modern-day Vice City, with a chapter-based progression and with a longer story than earlier Rockstar titles. It will supposedly feature a reputation system where characters react to the player's actions, and their choice-based outcomes will affect the plot.

The main protagonist is male, while there's supposed to be a temporarily playable female character. The details given here are almost the same as those shared by JackOLantern1982 and a particular 4chan leak. Both of these have been dismissed by the community as fake.

The source of this information is supposed to be BOCO (@BOCOBOCACO), who has also revealed some other details, as fans will find in this article.

4) Rockstar India employee leak

GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS @NEWSLEAKSGTAS GTA 6 info leaked by a R* India employee. Apparently. GTA 6's work started in 2014 and intense development started in 2017. Goal was to release in 2021. Official announcement to come after summer this year. Release date goal is 2023/24. #GTA6 GTA 6 info leaked by a R* India employee. Apparently. GTA 6's work started in 2014 and intense development started in 2017. Goal was to release in 2021. Official announcement to come after summer this year. Release date goal is 2023/24. #GTA6 https://t.co/ndw35gzsRA

This time, @NEWSLEAKSGTAS claims that they were approached by a Rockstar Games India employee regarding GTA 6. Apparently, they've been working on the game since 2014, but the pandemic slowed them down and they're now aiming to release it by late 2023 to early 2024.

Fans pointed out a major flaw with this leak, which is the date itself. Rockstar India was founded in 2016, so there's no way they could've started working in 2014.

3) Logo leak

GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS @NEWSLEAKSGTAS #GTAVI GTA VI logo leaked. I received this image in DM. Blurry images means they are usually fake. Did someone at R* manage to take this photo and post it online or some joker mess around with it? #GTA6 GTA VI logo leaked. I received this image in DM. Blurry images means they are usually fake. Did someone at R* manage to take this photo and post it online or some joker mess around with it? #GTA6 #GTAVI https://t.co/rK3LiOKC67

Logo leaks can be a big thing, or at least something that grabs everyone's attention. However, a shaky camera is always an indication of a poorly made fake.

GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS), who have been sharing all these alleged leaks, claim that they received this as a message. However, they themselves have admitted that this could be fake.

Some believe that this logo looks a lot more convincing than the previous logo leaks. However, the shaky camera shot is a big giveaway to a leak being fake. It seems quite intentional and is used far too often for alleged leaks.

2) Turkish leaker

This is an interesting leak, and is probably the most hard-to-believe one. The original tweet was made by Profesör Türkmen (@ProfesorTurkmen), who is an online financial advisor mostly dealing with cryptocurrency. Hence, it is quite surprising to see someone like this suddenly leaking details about video games.

Nevertheless, the tweet made by this account stated that Rockstar will release Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2023 and Red Dead Redemption 3 in 2026. He also stated that they might manage to get RDR3 out by 2025 and release Bully 2 by 2026.

Rockstar has only confirmed the existence of Grand Theft Auto 6 so far. RDR3 and Bully 2 have never even been announced or talked about. Coming up with such specific dates on unconfirmed titles, especially from a source not known for such leaks, seems unconvincing.

1) Announcement, trailer, and release date

GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS @NEWSLEAKSGTAS This joker fooled us. Earlier he said GTA 6 announcement and trailer are coming soon. Now he is saying it's coming in a few months. I don't think he know anything about it. He's wasting our time. We are going to forget him. #GTA6 This joker fooled us. Earlier he said GTA 6 announcement and trailer are coming soon. Now he is saying it's coming in a few months. I don't think he know anything about it. He's wasting our time. We are going to forget him. #GTA6 https://t.co/h8YhWXPCeb

BOCO (@BOCOBOCACO) has made several tweets which state that the official announcement and trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be out soon. In another tweet, he mentioned that Rockstar wants to reveal it on September 18 and plans to release the game by fall 2023.

In his most recent tweet, however, he backed down from his previous claims and stated that he couldn't confirm a date or time. As fans pointed out, BOCO could very well be fooling everybody just to get some attention on Twitter.

Almost everybody expects the GTA 6 trailer to come out 'soon.' It has also been stated by more reliable leakers like Tez2. As such, there's no new information in the tweet he made.

