5 great strategy games to buy in Steam Autumn Sale 2023

The Steam Autumn Sale might be coming to an end, but there are still a ton of great games to pick up. Steam sales are known for providing great discounts and deals that rival the likes of Xbox and Sony. With an incredibly large pool of games to choose from, the Steam store has something for everyone.

The strategy genre is often overlooked in favor of AAA titles. While the genre lacks the mainstream appeal associated with modern gaming, it has some impressive titles that can hold your attention for hours on end. From city-builders to RTS titles, the genre has a lot of potential for great video games.

For strategy game fans, this Steam Autumn Sale has some great deals on titles and bundles. We've compiled a list of five strategy games worth every penny this Steam Autumn Sale.

Age of Empires, Cities: Skylines, and more strategy games with great deals in the Steam Autumn Sale

1) Sid Meier's Civilization VI Anthology (88% off at $24.93)

Sid Meier's Civilization VI is the latest installment in a long-standing franchise that goes back to the 90s. The turn-based strategy game is one of the best in the business and is incredibly fun to explore and learn.

The premise is simple: build a thriving civilization that completely overshadows the others and becomes a true leader on the world stage. You can choose from a plethora of historical civilizations and leaders that have their unique playstyle. Victory isn't just limited to one aspect either, with various victory conditions like culture, dominance, science, and diplomacy.

The entire anthology for Sid Meier's Civilization VI costs a whopping $209.85. This includes all the DLC, leaders, and updates, which makes this strategy game bundle a huge steal in the Steam Autumn Sale for 88% off at $24.93.

2) Crusader Kings III (50% off at $24.99)

This strategy game is a deep dive into the political and diplomatic side of Classical and Medieval history. Crusader Kings III is an incredibly expansive strategy title that has players govern kingdoms as monarchs who must lead their domain into glory. They can get married to potential suitors to secure lands, sire strong heirs that can lead the kingdom after the king passes on, and much more.

Crusader Kings III is definitely a left turn from modern mainstream gaming. The gameplay revolves around passing the time and making decisions that pop up on the screen. However, for those looking for a sandbox-monarchy experience, look no further than Crusader Kings III.

A great deal to pick up during the Steam Autumn Sale, Crusader Kings III is a fun, engaging title to get into this festive season.

3) Age of Empires IV (50% off at $19.99)

Age of Empires is the premier RTS game series developed by Relic Entertainment. The original Age of Empires and its sequel were incredibly popular and defined the genre for an entire generation. With the release of Age of Empires IV in 2021, the RTS genre is making a steady comeback, and Relic has done a fantastic job in designing and balancing the game.

Players can choose from a variety of different civilizations and their variants. Each has its own unique playstyle that has steep learning curves. Multiplayer matches are fast and hostile to new players, but with enough practice, the game is incredibly fun as you take down vast enemy encampments.

Sitting at 50% off in the Steam Autumn Sale, this RTS gem is worth pouring hours into this festive season.

4) Cities: Skylines (70% off at $8.99)

Cities: Skylines is easily one of the best city-builders out there. Outrivalling its peers by a long shot, the developers of Cities: Skylines have done an excellent job in providing players with a blank canvas to showcase their creativity in building and managing a large metropolis. Cities: Skylines also has a vibrant and active online community that has created a ton of developer-approved mods and added quality-of-life improvements.

Cities: Skylines has you design a city from the ground up. Laying down your first housing zones to setting up a massive industry, the game does an excellent job of pivoting you into this cycle of planning and building that can take up hours.

A great game with a ton of value for money, Cities: Skylines is a strategy gem that fans cannot miss out on during this Steam Autumn Sale.

5) Jurassic World Evolution 2 (70% off at $17.99)

Carrying on the legacy of the original Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the second entry of the new franchise of Dinosaur Park Tycoon game. The game revolves around you building and managing a successful Jurassic World adventure park that houses actual dinosaurs. Players can feature fan-favorite dinos and skillfully navigate any dangers that can threaten the safety of their guests.

Players must not only manage guest expectations but also keep their dinosaurs happy and healthy. The game boasts an impressive catalog of dinosaurs that can be hatched, and they all exhibit different temperaments and behaviors.

For dino fans who love to manage their own park, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a fantastic strategy/tycoon game to pick up this festive season during the Steam Autumn Sale.

