The GTA series, over the years, has featured several cars with amazing looks and great performances. These vehicles are often picked up by players for races, missions, or drives.

Cars in the GTA series are often inspired by real vehicles, and the performance of these fictional cars and their real-life counterparts are almost always the same.

Five GTA cars and their real-life equivalents

Here are five of the best GTA cars and the real cars they that are inspired from:

Pegassi Vacca (Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640)

Pegassi Vacca (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This supercar in GTA 5 is inspired by the Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640. The Vacca is not as good as another Pegassi car of nearly the same build and performance named the Infernus. Similarly, its real-life counterpart is also not as good as its brother car, Gallardo. Both are, however, known for their excellent engines, speed and sleek looks.

Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640 (Image: Wikipedia)

Grotti Cheetah (SSC Tuatara)

Grotti Cheetah (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Several cars came into consideration when designing this supercar in GTA 5, and the winner was the SSC Tuatara. The Cheetah is famed for its proper handling, and is very responsive to its rider, just like its original counterpart, the Tuatara, which is known for its exceptional speed and acceleration. So is the Cheetah.

SSC Tuatara (Image: DriveTribe)

Pegassi Reaper (Lykan HyperSport)

Pegassi Reaper (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This car in GTA Online is very identical to the real supercar, Lykan HyperSport. It is an all-rounder in almost every aspect. Even if the speed is comparatively lesser than other supercars, it is still worth cruising around in. The Lykan HyperSport, on the other hand, is an absolute jewel with crazy speed and phenomenal acceleration.

Lykan HyperSport (Image: W Motors)

Truffade Z-Type (Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic)

Truffade Z-Type (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

First featured in GTA 2, this good-old classic car was revamped in GTA 5 and GTA Online to heavily resemble the Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic. It is also the fastest vintage car in these games. The Atlantic is a luxurious choice with a good build and posh vintage looks, just like its fictional counterpart, the Z-Type.

Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic (Image: Motor Authority)

Entity XXR (Koenigsegg Agera R)

Entity XXR (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The car which inspired the Entity XXR is the Koenigsegg Agera R. The former is a hypercar in GTA Online chosen by players for its smooth handling and high speed. Apart from their looks, both cars are very similar when it comes to affordability: they are costly, and hence, challenging to possess.