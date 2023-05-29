5 hardest Skyview Towers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is an immersive experience providing numerous activities for players. Exploration forms the basis of the experience, and fans will also encounter particular challenges along the journey. The game comprises several Skyview Towers that one must complete to activate fast travel points and unlock portions of the in-game world map.

Therefore, activating these towers is a necessary action that players must invest some time into to have a clear map view. Furthermore, the fast travel points in the game are always helpful in hastening the journey, especially when all one needs is to farm resources or get to any mission faster.

Sahasra Slope and four other toughest Skyview Towers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

5) Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is located in the southeast direction of the Hyrule Field region, and while reaching it is not a challenge, activating it can be a tricky endeavor. The repairman points to a cave below the tower, but it is blocked. Fortunately, a rock beside the blocked entrance can be fused with any of the weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The tricky part is to break the entrance correctly since destroying the entrance from the center will lead players into a different area. Therefore, One must cautiously hit the weapon on the right section of the entrance, repeat the same process when arriving at a new area, and use Ascend ability to reach the tower. Players can then move the sticks to unlock the door to let the repairman in.

4) Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

This tower is north of the Great Hyrule Forest area and directly west of Eldin Mountains. After reaching the site, players might get confused regarding the exact solution to repair this tower. Some floating platforms in the area are a hint for solving this tower, but some might get stuck on how to propel them.

A few rockets in the area can be used on one of these platforms to propel Link in the air, and players must leave the platform at the right moment to land on the tower's summit. Another platform blocks the top, which can be a hurdle for some. Using the Ultrahand ability to move it out of the way is the ideal solution.

3) Popla Foothills Skyview Tower

This tower is one of the toughest ones in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom since it appears fine at face value and has no viable solution. It can be time-consuming to figure out the next move as there is a trapped repairman in the excavation site, which is a tricky location to find.

This site is located beyond the cliff in the vicinity, and one must enter a cave wherein the repairman is. Players can stand on a platform in front of the prison-like area that unlocks the door, which liberates the repairman. Finding him can be difficult at first, which warrants the inclusion of this tower in this list.

2) Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower

As with most towers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the solution is simple but might take a while to figure out. Players only need to get to the top of the tower, which might make it enticing to scale it. This is one of the ways to activate the tower, but one is liable to run out of stamina along the way.

The best solution is to look for falling rocks/debris in the area and hop on it. One can then use Link’s Recall ability to rewind the rock’s trajectory upwards, making it work like an elevator. The second most challenging aspect of this tower is to glide from the rock into the hole on the top of the tower.

1) Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower

It is located between Tabantha Tundra and Hebra Mountains. This tower is not broken, but reaching this location can be challenging for many players. Part of the reason this tower is treacherous is that there is no set path to reach it, and coupled with the snowfall, it becomes difficult to survive the cold.

Those inclined to get to this tower must obtain the Frostbite Armor Set, which grants cold resistance. Players will eventually arrive at a spot with a broken bridge, and therefore one must create their own bridge using the platforms scattered in the area. A brief climb after it leads to the tower, and one only needs to interact with the terminal to activate it.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom keeps the players engaged in the myriad activities like shrines, temples, and side quests along with a robust narrative. Those still on the fence about this game can check out our team’s in-depth review of this Zelda title.

