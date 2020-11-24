First-person open worlds have been attempted by many a developer, but few have executed it with the level of success that Ubisoft did with the Far Cry franchise.

Home to a couple of the most iconic villains in video gaming like Vaas Montenegro and Pagan Min, Far Cry is distinct in the way its worlds are built, with an emphasis on exploration and crafting, combined with intense storytelling.

Here's a look at 5 alternatives in the same space for players to experience before Far Cry 6 drops in 2021.

5 Open-world games like Far Cry

1. Fallout 4

Bethesda's success story of 2015, Fallout 4 is a brilliant first-person survival shooter that has many similar elements to the Far Cry franchise. Complete with an inventory system, crafting and a sprawling world filled with multiple factions, players who love the Far Cry franchise can thoroughly enjoy Bethesda's rendition of Boston and its surroundings.

2. Crysis

Cult classic Crysis was developed by Crytek and released by Electronic Arts in 2007 to critical acclaim. The game was notorious for being impossible to run on the hardware available in 2007, thereby giving rise to the 'But can it run Crysis' meme.

A few years down the line and with PC's becoming more powerful, more gamers can now experience the sandbox-ish open world of Crysis. Similar to Far Cry 3, players are airdropped onto an island and must fight to survive.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games' latest and greatest, Red Dead Redemption 2 is completely playable in first person from start to finish. Hunting, crafting and many other survival elements let player's experience gameplay that is similar to the Far Cry franchise. While mostly linear like Far Cry, Red Dead Redemption 2 features choices that do impact the ending of the game, similar to the Far Cry franchise.

4. Metro Exodus

Publisher Deep Silver struck gold with the Metro franchise, drawing many fans of the survival FPS genre to play their creations. With Metro Exodus, instead of the standard linear formula that they followed for the previous games, the developers opened up the game world much like the Far Cry franchise.

Scavenge, loot and survive in this first-person shooter, but be warned, post apocalyptic Russia is unforgiving, and isn't for the faint hearted.

5. GTA 5

While not included at launch, Rockstar added a first-person mode to GTA 5 when it released on the PS4 and Xbox One in 2014. Stealing cars, shooting enemies and causing mayhem are all in the DNA of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and this time, experiencing it in first person, brings a whole new dynamic to the game that was previously exclusive to Far Cry.