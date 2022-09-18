5 original music scores that need to return in the Resident Evil 4 remake

Resident Evil 4 features a captivating soundtrack that contributes to the game's creepy atmosphere besides its many memorable characters, enemies, weapons, and stages.

Even though players must remain at levels that are not dangerous, the soundtrack of Resident Evil 4 instills a sense of dread in them, making them believe that something horrible is about to happen.

The characteristics of Resident Evil 4 are currently being discussed because of the game's upcoming remake, which is scheduled for release in 2023. There are several reasons why Resident Evil 4, a game that epitomizes the essence of a true survival horror game, is so well-known.

Fans of Resident Evil 4 are unsure how the remake will affect the game's authenticity. Of course, it will undergo some minor adjustments and trims from the original.

The question now is whether the original soundtrack of Resident Evil 4 will be included again or if it will be dropped. From save room to boss battle, each and every musical score in the original Resident Evil 4 was designed to perfection, enhancing the excitement, dread, and emotions of the game.

The five soundtracks that fans would definitely love to see return in the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake are listed below

5) Leon’s arrival (The Drive - First Contact)

Leon's voice provides a quick introduction to the incident that happened in Racoon City at the beginning of the original game. The Drive - First Contact (according to the game's OST) then starts playing after that, and the camera steadily zooms in on Leon's face while also showing two Racoon City police officers.

The player was led to believe that they had zero idea what adventure was in store for them after viewing this particular scene.

The original song from the game was also featured in the Resident Evil 4 remake's trailer. One can also assume from listening to it that the developers have altered or modified the original tune.

However, it would be preferable if Capcom included the song's original version in the future remake, because it will give the cutscene a nostalgic feel.

4) Village ganado battle theme

Leon encounters numerous ganados once he enters the village. The ganados fight theme induces a terrible disturbance in the player's head, and also increases pressure on players, as they are required to take the next immediate action in order to survive the wrath of the villagers.

Players immediately rush into the small cottage on the level where they are surrounded by villagers, and as soon as Dr. Salvador arrives, the level of panic increases even higher. An incredible amount of fear is provided by the seamless blending of the combat theme with the chainsaw music.

The music would be ideal for future remakes if its creators choose to make it more horror-focused. As a result, those who enjoy horror games will feel more pressure and dread.

Due to the limited resources, the original game's fight music will also give players a thrill and encourage them to look around their surroundings in order to eliminate the villagers.

3) Echo in the night

Most of the levels in Resident Evil 4 are set at night, with only half the visual components of the game taking place during the day. When night falls on the village, a horrible mood emerges due to the game's Echo in the Night theme. Players are encouraged by the sensation of unanticipated horrors lurking upon them.

Based on several leaks, the majority of the game's settings will take place at night. This theme will work well if developers want to emphasize the horror elements. This theme has the potential to slow down the action and give the level a more genuine tone while also adding a sense of apprehension.

2) Verdugo

When Leon flees from Verdugo's threats, this theme arrives. The level was big, there were several areas, and it had all the resources it needed aside from one, the feeling of calm. The soundtrack and Verdugo's ongoing attempts to murder Leon merge so well together that they heighten the tension and horror.

After Leon presses the elevator button, the doors close abruptly, there is a brief moment of silence, and Verdugo then arrives. His aggressiveness and ability to fight back fit his battle theme perfectly. The Verdugo theme is made considerably creepier by a sledgehammer's harsh loudness.

Along with diverting players' attention, the music genrates a sense of struggle that makes them more focused on survival than on actual combat.

1) Serenity

In the Resident Evil franchise, Serenity is still regarded as one of the best save room soundtracks. True fans of Resident Evil 4 continue to adore this soundtrack. The gentle melody in this song aspires to convey a narrative and a tragic event that destroyed the villagers' way of livelihood.

A village that once existed in peace and harmony was destroyed by a corrupting invasion is attempted to be implied by the music.

There is also a sense of suppressed emotions in Serenity, which is emotionally charged. Overall, there is a mixture of suffering, emptiness, purpose, and melancholy.

This song serves as both the save room theme for the game and the background music for several of Merchant's appearances. Burple and Pine by David Torn was sampled for the soundtrack.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far