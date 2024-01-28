PS3 games offer a diverse selection spanning various genres, ensuring players a delightful gaming experience. Despite the availability of newer PlayStation consoles like the PS4 and PS5, dedicated enthusiasts continue to appreciate the PS3 and its extensive game library.

For those seeking to relive or explore PS3 games, the console boasts some of the finest games, making it a worthwhile choice even in 2024.

You will find various PS3 games spanning genres such as action-adventure, open-world, horror, racing, and more. Despite the multitude of options, only a handful of selected games continue to validate the console's relevance in 2024.

This article features 5 PS3 games that are worth revisiting in 2024.

Batman Arkham Origins and other PS3 games that are worth revisiting in 2024

1) Batman Arkham Origins

Batman Arkham Origins is a must-play (Image Warner Bros)

Batman Arkham Origins is a must-play if you own a PS3 and are looking for the best PS3 games. Developed by Splash Damage and WB Games Montreal, this title is considered the best and the most underrated Batman game.

If you love action and fighting is the first aspect you look out for in a game, you should definitely give Batman Arkham Origins a shot. The game will put you in numerous challenging situations, and in such circumstances, you will feel like the king of the night. The combat system allows you to take down multiple enemies at once using Batman's exceptional combat skills. Also, his quick reflex is a treat during the battle.

The engaging storyline, filled with thrills from the outset, ensures that Batman Arkham Origins earns its place among the best PS3 games.

2) Prototype 2

Prototype 2 is in the top spot in the realm of the best PS3 games (Image via Activision)

In gaming, every gamer harbors the fantasy of asserting dominance over the world in their own unique way, and Prototype 2 caters to precisely that desire. This game is designed to fulfill your gaming aspirations comprehensively. The protagonist possesses god-like powers, shape-shifting abilities, and the capability to effortlessly scale buildings within seconds, making it one of the finest titles on the PS3 gaming platform.

At the core of the narrative is James Heller, the primary character, tasked with putting an end to the havoc wreaked by Alex Mercer, who is infected by the same virus as Heller. Alex's destructive actions throughout the city necessitate a fitting response, and players are thrust into the role of delivering a taste of retribution.

The game excels in its action elements, complemented by an excellent crafted open-world environment. Prototype 2 emerges as a fully immersive action adventure, earning its place among the best PS3 games.

3) WWE 2K14

WWE 2K14 features wrestlers from the Attitude Era (Image via 2K)

WWE 2K14 is a must-play title on the PS3, especially for fans of WWE and classic superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, the Old School Undertaker, Masked Kane, and others from the Attitude Era and classic WWE. This game, a blockbuster in its time, caters to enthusiasts with its diverse methods to inflict damage on opponents.

The game stands out with impressive physics and AI responses for the PC wrestlers. Notably, the 30 Years of Wrestlemania mode allows players to relive the greatest matches and witness real in-ring events' Wrestlemania moments. Adding to the excitement is the Break the Streak challenge, pitting players against The Undertaker. This isn't a walk in the park as you must prove your worth in a one-on-one No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania to conquer the Phenom.

4) GTA 4

The narrative of GTA 4 revolves around Niko Bellic (Image via Rockstar Games)

If discussions center around the top PS3 games and fail to include Grand Theft Auto 4, it would be unjust. Among the GTA titles available on PS3, GTA 4 stands out as the pinnacle. Set in the fictional rendition of New York, New Jersey, known as Liberty City, GTA 4 follows the familiar GTA formula, emphasizing captivating open-world environments and many challenging missions.

The narrative of GTA 4 revolves around Niko Bellic, the central protagonist embroiled in a quest against various gangsters and prominent criminals within Liberty City. Another noteworthy aspect is the open-world physics and the dynamic responses of the NPCs.

Even today, enthusiasts hold a deep appreciation for the game, and fervent GTA fans consistently recommend the fourth installment for an immersive gaming experience on the PS3.

5) God of War Ascension

God of War Ascension serves as a prequel (Image via Sony Computer Entertainment)

Many individuals consider God of War 3 the top game in the series on the PS3. This game serves as a prequel, delving into the narrative of Kratos and his enslavement by Ares.

The game explores Kratos' journey in breaking free from Ares' control, detailing his struggles, torments, and battles against the minions of Ares and other formidable bosses. Revisiting this narrative on the PS3 proves to be a worthwhile endeavor.

Overall, God of War Ascension stands out with its challenging puzzles, intense battles against powerful foes, introduction of new skills, and captivating story. These elements collectively contribute to making it one of the standout titles for the PS3.

