5 PSG players that should be sold in the first season of FIFA 22 Career Mode

Paris Saint-Germain has an exceptional roster in FIFA 22, fielding the best pair of wingers and the most potent striker in the game. With their recent acquisitions, PSG has the highest rated squad in FIFA 22.

PSG utilized the transfer window to the best of their ability. Lionel Messi (93), Gianluigi Donnarumma (89) and Sergio Ramos (88) are some of the highest rated players in their positions and have arrived in Paris through free transfers.

Career Mode managers playing with PSG have the task of rearranging their newly established squad by selling a few members of the roster to bring in more suitable, promising replacements.

The 5 players listed below either do not fit into PSG's current style of play, or are likely to see their performance deteriorate after an initial season in Career Mode.

FIFA 22: Five PSG players to sell at the beginning of a Career Mode season

5) Ander Herrera (CM)

Ander Herrera has a 79-rated base card in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $20,500,000

OVR: 79

A total of 8 players succeed Ander Herrera in the role of central midfielder for PSG in FIFA 22. Herrera was a regular member of the squad during the 2020-21 season. However, he lost his spot to the newly acquired Georginio Wijnaldum (84).

Career Mode players should ideally look for a young replacement for Herrera in the transfer market.

4) Juan Bernat (LB)

Bernat's OVR doesn't increase in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $32,500,000

OVR: 82

Despite having an impressive roster, PSG does not have a strong presence in the left-back role. Juan Bernat and 19-year-old Nuno Mendes (78) are PSG's only LB options. PSG need a proficient full-back to back-up Neymar (91) on the left flank.

Bernat's transfer fee can be paired with the club's massive budget to acquire a world-class left-back as a replacement.

3) Idrissa Gueye (CDM)

Gueye doesn't witness an increase in OVR in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $25,000,000

OVR: 82

PSG's primary choices in defensive midfield are Danilo Periera (81) and Idrissa Gueye. Gueye doesn't have adequate attributes to match his midfield partners. With the extensive budget PSG have, they can afford a top defensive midfielder.

Career Mode players can choose from Rodri (86), Fabinho (86), Wilfried Ndidi (84) or players of a similar nature for a suitable replacement in FIFA 22.

2) Mauro Icardi (ST)

Icardi has a dormant potential in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $44,000,000

OVR: 83

Once a top striker in the Series A, Mauro Icardi has been reduced to an irregular starter and occasional substitute at PSG due to his recurring injuries. Although lacking pace (69) and stamina (67), Icardi is an excellent shooter in FIFA 22.

Icardi fetches over $50 million in the transfer market, which FIFA 22 players can use to sign a promising youngster as a stand-in for Mbappe.

1) Angel Di Maria (RW)

Di Maria's ratings start dropping in the first season of Career Mode in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $58,500,000

OVR: 87

The Argentine lost his spot in the team with the arrival of Lionel Messi. Di Maria faces his contract expiring soon and isn't an option for a renewal, considering his age and high wage demands. He also demands playtime if benched for too long.

Ideally, players can utilize his high transfer fee to procure a world-class winger in the making.

