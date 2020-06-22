5 reasons to play GTA Vice City in 2020

GTA Vice City is quite possibly a unanimously loved game of the 2000s and is still playable in 2020.

The game is still endlessly fun, even in 2020 and is worth jumping back into.

GTA Vice City came out in the year 2002 and has been a fan favorite of the GTA fanbase ever since. Fans have been demanding a return to the Miami-inspired playground of Vice City for a long time now.

With strong rumours, and a report from Kotaku suggesting that GTA VI might take place in Vice City, this is the best time for you to jump back into the game from 2002.

Here are 5 reasons why you should play GTA: Vice City in 2020.

5) The Soundtrack and Music

The GTA Vice City Soundtrack is top notch from start to end

The soundtrack of GTA Vice City has one of the best collections of music handpicked from the 80s. The game's radio stations are responsible for introducing an entire generation to quality music from the 80s.

Great hits from Michael Jackson, Toto, and even Ozzy make the soundtrack for the game. The game is at its best when driving down the beachside street during the night with the music on.

4) The Setting

The game takes major inspiration from classics like Scarface, Carlito's Way and Miami Vice. Tommy's mansion bears massive resemblance to Tony Montana's mansion in Scarface.

His rise to the top of the drug trafficking empire in Vice City mirrors that of Montana. Vice City is a location that is almost a character itself with neon-drenched streets coming to life in the night.

Vice City is simply one of the best setting for an open-world game ever.

3) The Story

GTA has never shied away from breaking new grounds in terms of story telling. There are simple narratives that offer giant explosions, big set pieces and memorable story moments.

GTA Vice City's single player campaign is rich with moments like that from start to end.

2) The Characters

Tommy Vercetti from GTA: Vice City

Tommy Vercetti isn't just the most memorable character in the game, he is joined by some of the most colourful characters in the history of gaming. Notable characters in the game such as Ricardo Diaz, Lance Vance and Ken Rosenberg never fail to entertain.

The game never has a dull moment, and the screen is constantly filled with characters that are great to experience.

1) Nostalgia

There is simply nothing in the gaming industry as powerful as nostalgia. Similar to how players felt when revisiting Shadow Moses in Metal Gear Solid 4, the location from the first game. The player gets instantly nostalgic and emotional about the time spent in the same location.

Driving down familiar streets in Vice City is a blissful experience, and somehow it all comes back to the player as they jump back into the game.