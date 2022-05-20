5 rumored video games that might come from PlayStation in the future

PlayStation exclusive video games have always seen larger acclaim than their competitors. This fact can easily be attested to with the examples of God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, Spider-Man, etc. Thus, PS exclusives are generally highly anticipated.

Aside from the already confirmed games set to launch this year or the next, there are many rumors surrounding various possible titles in development. Whether these are sequels, remakes, or completely new IPs, reports are in the air about new PS releases in the foreseeable future.

Following such reports might be confusing at times, while sometimes, conflicting reports might make such news unreliable.

Five rumored video games from PlayStation

1) Horizon Forbidden West sequel

Aloy enters an overgrown San Francisco (Image via Guerilla Games)

Horizon Forbidden West was a tremendous success for Guerilla Games, taking the story of Aloy to the next step and also improving upon the original games by quite a significant amount. With improved graphics, better combat, and quality of life fixes, the second game in this video game series is all but confirmed to be a stepping stone to another title.

Spoilers follow, but because the second game ends with a new threat looming over the, well, horizon, narratively speaking, it would be a logical choice to have a third game follow up on this. Otherwise, Aloy's story would just feel incomplete at this point.

Many reports suggest that Sony and Guerilla Games intended the Horizon story to be a trilogy, generally the best way to break up a more extensive video game story. The rule of three is taken as a golden rule for a reason.

Additionally, a co-op experience was also discussed, meaning that Horizon 3 might finally be enjoyed in multiplayer. Fingers crossed.

2) Sunset Overdrive (remake or remaster)

Players take on a mugger (Image via Insomniac Games)

Sunset Overdrive was one of the Xbox and PC exclusive video games developed by Insomniac Games that was well received by players and critics alike. A fun third-person shooter emphasizing fast-paced gameplay, it was set in the open world of a fictional city called Sunset City.

Since Sony's acquisition of Insomniac Games, this Microsoft-exclusive property is now in the hands of PlayStation. Since then, they have hinted at a potential revisit to the series via a picture released to promote their latest game: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

The image features Ratchet wielding the RYNO 8 and a character from the Sunset Overdrive game, a murderous blimp known as Fizzie.

Whether in the form of a remaster or a full-on remake, a return to Sunset City would be a welcome experience, as in many ways, it was the precursor to Insomniac's hit game for the PS: Spider-Man.

3) The Last of Us Part 3

Ellie practices her guitar (Image via Naughty Dog)

Despite some divisive player opinions, The Last of Us Part 2 was quite successful. Showing us a grown-up Ellie dealing with the consequences of rage and revenge, the video game told a mature story, as it had in its first outing. But fans are not quite ready to say goodbye to these characters just yet.

The second game's creative director revealed during a podcast in April 2021 that the plot for a third game was already finished. However, it hadn't yet been put into development.

It has since been reported that developer Naughty Dog has plans set for the Last of Us Part 3 but is currently busy producing other projects, such as a new single-player video game and a new IP. It seems like users might have to wait a while to return to the world of Ellie and Abby.

4) New Silent Hill video game

The Infamous Pyramid Head (Image via Konami)

A rather ill-kept secret that has since fanned out into many rumors, it has come to the attention of many that a new Silent Hill video game release is imminent. However, no one can seem to put on a pin on who the developers are going to be.

While some reports speculate that it could be Bloober Team, the minds behind Blair Witch and The Medium, a few also say that it will be a Sony production.

Sony Japan Studios is being highlighted as the new developer behind a Silent Hill title, seemingly in development for two years. A rumored late 2022 release is also making the rounds, although that seems unlikely since no promotion of any Silent Hill game has been yet featured. Maybe a 2023 release, then?

Fans of the Silent Hill series have been waiting for many years for a new game. The remastered HD collection was an utter disaster, and the last taste they had with something similar was P.T.

While P.T. is a significantly scary experience on its own, it is still a concise experience that can be completed in about 190 minutes.

5) Bloodborne (remake or remaster)

The Hunter prowls the streets of Yharnam (image via FromSoftware)

After Bluepoint Game's phenomenal success with remaking Demon's Souls, many rumors have since cropped up that it would be working on remastering or remaking another Souls video game soon. And in 2020, reports started coming around that said the game would be Bloodborne.

It would be cool to see Bloodborne brought to life in the new technology of the PS5, with next-gen graphics and faster processing times. The streets of Yharnam would look splendid, when blood-drunk villagers are not attacking the player, of course.

However, reports of such tidings are plentiful. Some state that Bluepoint is working on a remaster and a sequel, with recent reports saying that Sony is planning a new release for the IP in some form.

Whatever the case, as Bloodborne is widely considered the best Souls game, any kind of revisit is welcomed heartily by fans, even a PSX demake.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

