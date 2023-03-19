5 scariest looking bosses in video games

Bosses in video games always pose a unique challenge, and most games provide defensive tools to the players. The same cannot be said for some games that feature the scariest bosses whose appearances and erratic movements render the player off-guard and send shivers down their bodies.

When facing such otherworldly threats, one is liable to lose focus and, despite having the arsenal to defeat their foes, can be overwhelmed by their menacing looks. Many of these bosses are monstrosities that may appear human in their initial encounters, but the game transforms them into unimaginable beasts of nature. Find out which of these are the scariest bosses in video games.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Obscura and 4 other video game bosses that will keep you awake at night

1) Pyramid Head (Silent Hill 2)

Silent Hill is an iconic horror franchise despite having no recent releases. Pyramid Head has become synonymous with the Silent Hill series and is one of the creepiest bosses one can encounter in video games. Silent Hill 2 relies on psychological horror but couples it with freakish enemy designs that unnerve many players.

Pyramid Head’s introduction is visceral and elevates the creep factor of the game. The metallic clang of his weapon can be heard long before his physical appearance in Silent Hill 2, which unsettles the player, and the classic controls exemplify the tension with fixed camera angles.

He dons a pyramid helmet and wields a massive sword in his hand, adding to the urgency to avoid his attacks. With the Silent Hill 2 remake finally announced, horror fans can rejoice and await Pyramid Head's new look.

2) Laura (Evil Within)

The first Evil Within game was released in 2014 and garnered significant praise from horror fans. While the game had an exceptional creature design, Laura’s appearance left an impression on the players. She appears out of a pool of blood in a hospital room with a spine-chillingly scream bound to take players off-guard.

She has multiple limbs akin to a spider, and players must avoid her by making their way through the narrow corridors. However, Laura is a demanding boss to defeat as she chases the player relentlessly, leading to tension-filled moments and making the fight worth remembering long after the credits roll.

3) Marguerite Baker (Resident Evil 7: Biohazard)

Resident Evil is known for its exquisite creature designs and bosses that induce creepiness in players. While not all of them may be scary, one cannot deny the shocking transformation of Marguerite Baker in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. At first, she appears to be a creepy older woman, but they are faced with her natural appearance upon progressing through the game.

She has long limbs and crawls around the decrepit mansion like a frantic oversized spider. This leaves the players clueless about her next spawning point, thereby having them on edge throughout the fight. She can break through the wooden roof, barge in from the windows and even crawl through the claustrophobic spaces beneath the house to give players a good scare.

4) Obscura (Evil Within 2)

Obscura from Evil Within 2 is yet another multi-limbed entry on this list. It has a vintage-style camera as its face and doesn't hesitate to attack the players with two additional tentacles that are too quick to dodge. The fact that Obscura is created by fusing two corpses will keep players awake at night.

To make matters worse, the first battle with Obscura requires the players to survive a timer until an emitter recharges, and it cannot be killed during this encounter. Although Obscura can be killed in the second encounter of the game, it is a fierce creature with erratic movements that keep the players guessing about its next attack.

5) Baby (Resident Evil Village)

Resident Evil Village continues Ethan’s storyline pitting the players in a First Person perspective to face the horrors upfront. While Lady Dimitrescu was the most iconic villain in the game, the Baby scared many players. Players get a hint of its arrival with muffled baby coos that are enough to induce goosebumps while playing the game at night.

When the Baby does appear out of the darkness, it is set to scare most horror fans. It resembles an oversized fetus with a gigantic mouth that can suck the players in if they venture too close to it. Players don't get a chance to gather their breath as they must solve a puzzle while the Baby is still chasing them.

While there have been many bizarre enemies, a few have managed to be etched in players’ minds. Speaking of bosses, one can check out this article that covers five video game bosses with the most twisted sense of logic.

Poll : 0 votes