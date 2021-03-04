5 streamers who definitely said the N-Word on live stream

Multiple streamers have used the n-word on camera for the world to hear.

The word has been used by streamers in a reappropriated slang that ends with an "a" and in numerous other questionable contexts as well.

Although there have been various allegations about personalities making use of the word, this list only contains streamers who have, without a doubt, used it.

Fair warning that this list contains multiple streamers using the n-word.

Five times streamers used the n-word slur

#5 - Mizkif

It is hard to find this clip on any conventional site. Even the YouTube video that shows the instance has a few key seconds edited out. Mizkif is seen running from someone who is shooting arrows at him, and he says the n-word twice.

Here is the clip it originates from. Go to 23:03 and notice how a few seconds have been cropped out.

Here is the link containing those few seconds.

Fans of Mizkif mention this as one of the many times he has been caught using the n-word, but any other clips are hard to find.

#4 - FaZe Dubs

This is number four because of how casually the word was used. The recording of the Twitch stream (shown below) explicitly reveals Dubs using the n-word. It really doesn't seem like an accidental use; it sounds more like Dubs was scared that he got caught using the word.

FaZe Dubs even released this apology following the incident:

"I can't even describe how sorry I am. I did not intend to be hurtful in any way but what I said was still hurtful, insensitive, and wrong. The word shouldn't have been in my vocabulary and I apologize from the bottom of my heart to everyone I offended by using it. You deserve better."

A statement from FaZe Clan regarding Dubs. pic.twitter.com/0lSlUEL5J7 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) February 29, 2020

Dubs was later suspended from Twitch for some time as well.

#3 - Ninja

Before Ninja was a huge celebrity, he used to say the word incredibly often. Here is a YouTuber reacting to multiple recorded instances of Ninja using the slur.

The last time Ninja used the n-word was in 2018. Ninja tried to apologize for it by putting multiple tweets out. For easy reading, the entire apology is below:

“While I am confident that most of this is a misunderstanding, I recognize that it’s my responsibility to never let there be THIS kind of a misunderstanding. More than anything, I hate that any of my friends, fans, or viewers might feel disrespected. It is my job, and hopefully I’m usually good at it, to make everyone feel welcome, valued, and safe to be themselves. So I apologize to anyone who might feel hurt because I NEVER want that. It’s my stream, and it’s on me to make that right. The best way I can explain it is that I promise that I understand how much pain that word causes, even if it gets used a lot in music and elsewhere. It’s a word historically used to divide people, and I’m about bringing people together. I promise that there was no mal intent (I wasn’t even trying to say the word-I fumbled lyrics and got tongue tied in the worst possible way). Again, I apologize for offending anyone and appreciate you all rocking with me.”

#2 - PewDiePie

Back in 2017, renowned streamer PewDiePie said the n-word while playing PUBG. PewDiePie later released his famous apology, where he said that no one should follow his behavior. It was a solid apology that stood, until PewDiePie said it again that is.

I guess gamers will ignore the fact que pewdiepie has said countless times the n word on his streams — sevavive (@sebas_chandi) March 2, 2021

The video above is why he is number two on this list. It is difficult to recall a streamer who has used that word with such frequency, especially after they gave such a sincere apology for its use.

#1 - NaDeXe

The word is uttered in all sorts of ways in the compilation below. The uploader talks a lot, so skip to 3:00 to begin the clips. The reason behind this streamer taking the number one spot on this list is clear.

Not true nadexe got a email and made it and there is 25 clips of him of saying the n word with the hard r during the combine — gg (@ivanrodriguz) March 2, 2018

