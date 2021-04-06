5 streamers who lost fans and subscriptions in the blink of an eye

Over the years, innumerable top streamers have ended up losing thousands of fans/subscriptions in a very short period of time.

The existence of the “cancel culture” means that streamers always have to be careful while streaming. Fans tend to observe and obsess over each and every mistake that they commit, with innumerable internet personalities losing thousands of fans/subscriptions on streaming platforms due to simple mistakes in the past.

Other times, the streamer in question might be caught lying about certain aspects. These include cases of cheating or faking physical disabilities in order to generate more revenue. This article delves into the top streamers who have lost thousands of fans/subscriptions rapidly.

Top streamers who lost thousands of viewers/subscriptions instantly

#5 MrGolds

MrGolds was caught using a cheat during a Call of Duty stream.

MrGolds was a popular Twitch streamer who grew to fame due to his Call of Duty skills. The streamer had amassed close to 80k followers on the platform. Back in August 2020, he was caught using a cheat from EngineOwning.com by his viewers.

Advertisement

The streamer later denied the allegations, with various Reddit users claiming that he had, in the past, used other wall-hacking and aimbot-related cheats as well. While it was never officially confirmed that the streamer got banned because of the cheating allegations, his account was permanently suspended within days of the incident going viral.

It gets much worse, apparently this guys a well known figure who rebranded to "mrgold" from tito shalgam who has been exposed by many ytbers for scamming ppl and faking his illness



ref: https://t.co/3mYhk3RPXw

https://t.co/7C7t3fwaEs — ✴️ (@ERA7E_) August 24, 2020

Quite a few people reported the streamer, with some claiming that MrGolds had rebranded himself when he was exposed on YouTube for scamming people. As can be seen, the Twitter user above claimed that MrGolds initially went by the name Tito Shalgam.

#4 InvaderVie

Advertisement

InvaderVie ended up going on a rant against her viewers for donations/subscriptions.

InvaderVie is a popular “Just chatting” streamer who also plays multiple video-games. The streamer has made a recovery on Twitch after losing almost 90k followers on the platform within days. Back in April 2020, the streamer famously went on a rant against her viewers while asking them for donations.

"If you don't have $10 dollars, you probably shouldn't be watching Twitch, you should be working. It's not a ton of money"

The fact that the rant came in during the initiall months of the Coronavirus pandemic made matters worse. The streamer had lamented the fact that she did not have enough subscribers despite having more than 200k followers, and criticized viewers for not having $10 to subscribe to her channel. The result was that she ended up losing almost 90k followers within days.

The incident occurred during a 4th April, 2020 stream, and InvaderVie had less than 150k followers by April 18th. She has since regained followers and currently has 206k followers on Twitch.

Advertisement

#3 ZillianOP

ZillianOP was accused of faking his paralysis by viewers.

Another hugely infamous incident, Twitch streamer ZillianOP was caught allegedly faking a disability. He had told his viewers that he was paralyzed from the waist down. The streamer was popular for his World of Warcraft gameplay.

However, back in 2013, the streamer stunned his fans when he appeared to walk off the camera during a live stream. The streamer denied the allegations and returned to live-streaming under a new username in April 2020.

ZillianOP now streams on YouTube under the name “ItsBlooish,” and recently explained in detail how the story had been exaggerated to make him seem like a liar. He produced old photographs of himself in a wheelchair as evidence. It must also be stated that ZillianOP had virtually disappeared from the face of the internet after getting “exposed” for faking the disability in the first place.

Advertisement

#4 BadBunny

BadBunny is known as one of the greediest streamers around.

Another Twitch streamer who was on the verge of being "canceled" was BadBunny. The streamer currently has 183k followers, and is known for her “Just chatting” streams. BadBunny invoked the wrath of the internet for reasons similar to the ones for which InvaderVie finds herself on this list.

She might have gained some 20k followers since the beginning of the year, but the streamer’s growth has been hugely curtailed due to the controversies she has been involved in. BadBunny has gone on multiple rants against her viewers.

Advertisement

The streamer has been found berating her viewers multiple times for not subscribing, or donating enough money to her channel. While BadBunny’s career has not been adversely affected due to her antics, she looked well on her path to becoming one of the most popular female streamers around, until the end of 2019 that is.

Since then, her growth has been minimal, and the streamer is regularly criticized for her arrogance on various social media platforms.

#5 Dellor

Dellor had various anger-management issues that he was suffering from.

Mathew “Dellor” R. Vaughn found himself in an unfortunate position back in October 2019. The streamer was a bit of a fan-favorite and used to stream multiple games such as Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends.

However, Dellor had anger management issues, and would often end up breaking his keyboard in rage during live streams. After multiple such incidents, the streamer ended up being permanently banned from Twitch in October 2019.

This resulted in a concerning tweet from Dellor, as he talked about his desire to “not continue living.” However, his fans supported him through the incident, as he eventually joined YouTube, where he now has 811k subscribers.

Advertisement

best news in 2 years.



see u guys tomorrow pic.twitter.com/MAvhns8aNA — dellor🥩 (@dellor) April 5, 2021

The streamer has only recently returned to Twitch. He hinted on Twitter that he had become a partnered Twitch streamer on 6th April 2021, and hosted a stream ten days ago.