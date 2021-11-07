5 teams with a better attack than Chelsea in FIFA 22 

Emerging from the success of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, Chelsea possesses an incredible roster in FIFA 22, comprising proficient players in every position. The team's highlight is their dominating attacking lineup, with enough squad density to field two teams simultaneously.

Chelsea's attack has a rating of 84 in FIFA 22, and features Romelu Lukaku (88), Timo Werner (84), Hakim Ziyech (84), Kai Havertz (84), Mason Mount (83) and Christian Pulisic (82), among others as primary options.

This article lists five clubs in FIFA 22 that feature an attack rated higher than Chelsea.

Five clubs that feature the best attacking lineup in FIFA 22

5) Barcelona - 85 ATT

Antoine Griezmann joined Atletico Madrid on loan

FC Barcelona witnessed the departure of club legend Lionel Messi over the summer. The club has since added Sergio Aguero (87) and Memphis Depay (85) to their starting lineup. Luuk De Jong (79) is also a recent addition to the attack, with the player remaining on the bench for FIFA 22.

Ousmane Dembele (83) starts as one of the wingers, while Ansu Fati (76) is available on the bench.

4) Tottenham Hotspur - 86 ATT

Spurs' only striker sub is 63-rated Dane Scarlett

Tottenham retained their talisman after denying Manchester City the option to acquire Harry Kane (90). Heung-min Son (89) and Lucas Moura (81) are agile dribblers who are extremely effective in Tottenham's style of play. The team, however, lacks squad depth with very few options on the bench.

FIFA 22 features Steven Bergwijn (80), Dele Alli (80) and Bryan Gil (76) as the club's attacking options on the bench.

3) Liverpool - 86 ATT

18-year old Harvey Elliot is also part of Liverpool's roster

Liverpool FC is home to two of the best Premier League wingers in FIFA 22. Sadio Mane (89) and Mohamed Salah (89) are quick and agile dribblers with an aptitude for scoring complex goals. Roberto Firmino (85) can reprise his role of a false-9 and assist the wingers as a ball-winning center-forward.

Diogo Jota (82), Divock Origi (76) and Takumi Minamino (75) are the team's primary choices for substitution in FIFA 22.

2) Manchester United - 88 ATT

Shoretire (62), Mejbri (62), Elanga (65) and Diallo (68) are the youngsters on the bench

Manchester United enjoyed the return of Cristiano Ronaldo (91) to Old Trafford in 2021. English winger Jadon Sancho (87) also made a long-awaited arrival at the club. With Marcus Rashford (85) and Bruno Fernandes (88) in the starting lineup, the club has pace on the wings with finishing quality up-front.

Edinson Cavani (85), Anthony Martial (81), Mason Greenwood (78) and Jesse Lingard (79) grace the team's bench as substitution options.

1) Paris Saint-Germain - 89 ATT

17-year-old Ismael Gharbi (63) is a young substitution option

The star-studded lineup of Paris Saint-Germain is not a surprising feature as the best attack in FIFA 22. Joining Neymar (91) and Mbappe (91) in attack is Lionel Messi (93), the highest-rated player in the game. Mbappe has a potential of 95 in Career Mode, making him the best in the game.

Angel Di Maria (87) and Mauro Icardi (83), despite their FIFA 22 ratings, have been pushed to the sidelines as a result.

