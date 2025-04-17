5 things to expect from Wuthering Waves first anniversary

Wuthering Waves' first anniversary will roll out in the version 2.3 update, which is expected to release on April 29, 2025. The community is excited for everything Kuro Games has planned for the occasion. While the official details are yet to be made public, closed beta leaks from various sources have disclosed all the contents and rewards coming with the next patch.
This article further discusses five of the most exciting things expected from Wuthering Waves' first anniversary.
Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
5 of the most exciting things expected in Wuthering Waves first anniversary
1) Zani and Ciaccona debuts
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 drip marketing campaign teased two highly anticipated 5-star Resonators—Zani and Ciaccona. Both the characters have in fact appeared in the game, meaning players were familiar with their roles and background. Kuro Games has further shared their attribute and weapon type during the official reveal.
It seems Zani will join the Spectro roster, wielding a gauntlet. Based on the leaked footage from the closed beta, she can transform into a beastly being and wield a greatsword to slash down targets. In contrast, Ciaconna is a bard who ironically wields a pistol during battle.
She hails from the Aero attribute and will likely use the new erosion mechanism to deal damage during combat. Players can look forward to pairing her with the Aero Rover.
2) Fresh banners
Kuro Games has yet to announce the Wuthering Waves 2.3 banners. However, it has been confirmed that Zani and Ciaccona will be featured on it. Additionally, Seele Leaks, a credible third-party source, has further hinted at characters in each phase of the first anniversary banner.
The speculations are as follows:
Phase 1
- 5-star: Zani
- 4-stars: Lumi, Taoqi and Yuanwu
Phase 2
- 5-star: Ciaccona
- 4-stars: Danjin, Mortefi and Yangyang
Seele Leaks was also specific about no reruns during version 2.3. However, the information could change at any given time unless Kuro Games makes it official. The signature weapons of the 5-star characters will be featured on a separate banner.
3) Fresh batch of events
Like the version 2.3 banners, leakers have also disclosed various events that could be featured during the first anniversary. Players would want to complete them to earn Astrite, Sell Credit, and other in-game resources. Listed below are potentially the future events in Wuthering Waves:
- Illusory Realm with a movie shooting theme.
- A log-in event rewarding free pulls.
- Anniversary event containing different minigames.
- Double drops
- Zani and Ciaccona character trials
- Other mini-events rewarding free glider skin.
The details aren't as concrete as players would have hoped. However, they can expect new UI and combat in some of the specified activities.
4) Anniversary rewards
The Wuthering Waves first anniversary rewards are something players will be most excited about. Thanks to various leaks online, Rovers have a rough idea about what they might receive in version 2.3. Based on the information shared by Seele Leaks, the officials could reward an additional 10 free wishes and a brand-new wing glider skin for reaching the milestone.
Players will likely receive the pulls via the daily log-in event. The glider skin will likely be an event-exclusive reward as well.
5) New Phantom Echo Skins
The latest Wuthering Waves leaks hint at brand-new Phantom Echo skins in version 2.3. They can be equipped on the corresponding Tacet Discords to enhance their appearance. Based on the previews shared by Sleep, a credible leaker, the following Echoes are expected to receive the new skins:
- Crownless (Overlord Class)
- Chest Mimic (Common Class)
- Nimbus Wraith (Common Class)
Among them, players will be excited about the Crownless Phantom skin. Once it is equipped on a character, Rovers can activate the Echo skill to see the cosmetics.
