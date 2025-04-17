5 things to expect from Wuthering Waves first anniversary

Wuthering Waves' first anniversary will roll out in the version 2.3 update, which is expected to release on April 29, 2025. The community is excited for everything Kuro Games has planned for the occasion. While the official details are yet to be made public, closed beta leaks from various sources have disclosed all the contents and rewards coming with the next patch.

Ad

This article further discusses five of the most exciting things expected from Wuthering Waves' first anniversary.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

5 of the most exciting things expected in Wuthering Waves first anniversary

1) Zani and Ciaccona debuts

Zani and Ciaccona (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 drip marketing campaign teased two highly anticipated 5-star Resonators—Zani and Ciaccona. Both the characters have in fact appeared in the game, meaning players were familiar with their roles and background. Kuro Games has further shared their attribute and weapon type during the official reveal.

Ad

Trending

It seems Zani will join the Spectro roster, wielding a gauntlet. Based on the leaked footage from the closed beta, she can transform into a beastly being and wield a greatsword to slash down targets. In contrast, Ciaconna is a bard who ironically wields a pistol during battle.

She hails from the Aero attribute and will likely use the new erosion mechanism to deal damage during combat. Players can look forward to pairing her with the Aero Rover.

Ad

2) Fresh banners

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kuro Games has yet to announce the Wuthering Waves 2.3 banners. However, it has been confirmed that Zani and Ciaccona will be featured on it. Additionally, Seele Leaks, a credible third-party source, has further hinted at characters in each phase of the first anniversary banner.

The speculations are as follows:

Phase 1

5-star : Zani

: Zani 4-stars: Lumi, Taoqi and Yuanwu

Phase 2

5-star : Ciaccona

: Ciaccona 4-stars: Danjin, Mortefi and Yangyang

Seele Leaks was also specific about no reruns during version 2.3. However, the information could change at any given time unless Kuro Games makes it official. The signature weapons of the 5-star characters will be featured on a separate banner.

Ad

3) Fresh batch of events

Ad

Like the version 2.3 banners, leakers have also disclosed various events that could be featured during the first anniversary. Players would want to complete them to earn Astrite, Sell Credit, and other in-game resources. Listed below are potentially the future events in Wuthering Waves:

Illusory Realm with a movie shooting theme.

A log-in event rewarding free pulls.

Anniversary event containing different minigames.

Double drops

Zani and Ciaccona character trials

Other mini-events rewarding free glider skin.

Ad

The details aren't as concrete as players would have hoped. However, they can expect new UI and combat in some of the specified activities.

4) Anniversary rewards

Ad

The Wuthering Waves first anniversary rewards are something players will be most excited about. Thanks to various leaks online, Rovers have a rough idea about what they might receive in version 2.3. Based on the information shared by Seele Leaks, the officials could reward an additional 10 free wishes and a brand-new wing glider skin for reaching the milestone.

Players will likely receive the pulls via the daily log-in event. The glider skin will likely be an event-exclusive reward as well.

Ad

5) New Phantom Echo Skins

Crownless could get a skin during the anniversary (Image via Kuro Games)

The latest Wuthering Waves leaks hint at brand-new Phantom Echo skins in version 2.3. They can be equipped on the corresponding Tacet Discords to enhance their appearance. Based on the previews shared by Sleep, a credible leaker, the following Echoes are expected to receive the new skins:

Ad

Crownless (Overlord Class)

(Overlord Class) Chest Mimic (Common Class)

(Common Class) Nimbus Wraith (Common Class)

Among them, players will be excited about the Crownless Phantom skin. Once it is equipped on a character, Rovers can activate the Echo skill to see the cosmetics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.