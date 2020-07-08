5 things GTA players hate about the game

Despite being massively-popular, GTA also has a number of aspects that frustrates its players.

Read on to find out the five things that players hate most about the games in this franchise.

Vasudha Bachchan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Cops in GTA V

The GTA franchise has been around for two decades, and some of us have grown up playing their installments, such as GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. Even though this series symbolises happy childhood memories for most of us, we have all had those frustrating moments where we hated the game and some of its rather frustrating aspects.

So here are five things in the GTA franchise that make us want to throw our controllers against the wall.

5 worst things about the GTA franchise

THE UNREALISTIC WANTED SYSTEM

How many of us have accidentally shot a stray bullet or punched the air, and have been apprehended by the GTA police? I know there’s many of us. Even if a player chooses to play as legally as possible, the story missions will force you to become a wanted criminal, sometimes making it impossible to outrun the police. Especially when they turn up out of nowhere and throw your butt in jail.

THE LACK OF FEMALE CHARACTERS THAT STAY WITH YOU

Advertisement

I know a lot of people assume otherwise, but gaming is not just a man’s domain. With time, more and more women have taken up video gaming, and lots of video game creators have stepped up and created strong, formidable female characters. But GTA has dropped the ball in this department, and consistently disappoints with its portrayal of women in its storylines, only creating 2D female characters, who are more negative than anything else.

GTA's uninteresting NPCs

THE LACK OF INTERACTIVE GAMEPLAY

What GTA accomplishes with its open world and immersive gameplay, it loses out on the lack of interactivity. Other video games like Red Dead Redemption II or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have optimised interaction for their players by enabling them to enter almost all buildings and have rather interesting conversations with NPCs. However, apart from a dialogue here and a hand wave there, GTA has spent almost no time adding interactive NPCs to the game.

Demolition Man in GTA Vice City

DULL AND DIFFICULT MISSIONS

How many hours have all of us spent cursing our screens, trying again and again to clear the Demolition Man mission in GTA Vice City, to the point where you wanted to pull your hair out? Yep, we’ve all been there. While sometimes, GTA can surprise you with some really interesting missions, most are either dull or unnecessarily difficult to finish. That’s why most of us would rather cruise around than finish actual missions.

THE FAULT IN OUR PLANES

GTA is a game known for cars, and they do that part of their gameplay justice. But when it comes to flying planes or helicopters, GTA players would rather drown themselves by walking right off the beach. The excitement of flying in the game takes a rather sudden crash every time you jump into the cockpit and wrestle with the rather jerky and frustrating controls. Word of advice GTA, stick to the cars.