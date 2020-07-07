5 things Indians love about GTA

We take a look at what makes GTA one of the most-loved video games in India.

Read to find out the top five things that Indian gamers love about the franchise.

Vasudha Bachchan

Grand Theft Auto V

Ever wondered why GTA is such a popular video game series, so much so that it has defined an entire generation of open world gaming? Well, one of the simplest reasons is that GTA has so much to offer to its players — crime, action, racing and even the possibility of a mundane suburban life as a taxi driver. All of us have tried one or the other.

But what makes GTA, a franchise that has been around since 1997 (for people weak at math like I am, that’s a whopping 23 years!), one of the most-beloved video games/series in India?

Why GTA is so popular in India?

GTA Diamond Casino Heist

The endless updates

From player-made mods to official game DLCs, the creators of GTA have managed to keep the game feeling fresh at all times, not that cruising around in stolen cars can ever get old. GTA is one of the most-frequently updated games, making its users feel spoilt for choice during gameplay.

GTA India 6.0

The frequent nods to Indian culture

Whether it’s Indian taxi drivers, or Indian convenience store owners, or even the full-fledged Indian gang, Hare Krishna, that featured in GTA and GTA II, we Indians love finding small nods to our culture in our favorite video game. There’s even an Indian mod for GTA San Andreas! So, the next time you come across an Indian pedestrian, try not to run them off the road.

GTA offers open-world free roam gameplay

Immersing yourself in the open world

One of the biggest reasons for Indians enjoying GTA so much is that it's extremely realistic and immersive open world gives us the perfect opportunity to live a vicarious and adventurous life. Even though we might lack the funds to visit Hollywood for real, we can always drive around Los Santos in GTA, living our best lives.

What is GTA without its cars?

Mo’ money, Mo’ cars (and houses!)

Isn’t the whole point of GTA to buy as many cars as possible, and to customise and upgrade them to your heart’s content? And while the likes of BMW or Bugatti might be out of reach for us simple humans, an Adder or a V-STR might just do the trick. Not to mention, all the gorgeous real estate we can actually afford!

Time for a GTA-style killing spree!

The freedom to be a terrible human being, or a good samaritan

Arguably though, what GTA does best is hand over the choice of gameplay to its users. Barring the actual missions, a GTA player has the freedom to craft his/her own gameplay experience. No two GTA games are ever the same.

But the enjoyment never ceases, whether you are the jerk that beats up unsuspecting prostitutes, or the simple guy who lives a life free of crime. GTA never ceases to amaze!