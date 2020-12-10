The hype train is chugging along as players await December 15th with bated breath in anticipation of the biggest ever update to GTA Online, the Cayo Perico Heist. There is plenty on offer for the fanbase to be excited about as Rockstar is looking to end the year with a definitive bang.

Similar to last year, GTA Online is due for an absolutely massive update in December, but this particular update seems significantly more substantial. Last year's Diamond Casino Heist DLC offered plenty in the way of content and kept fans quite happy for a while.

For 2020, Rockstar announced ahead of time that GTA Online will be receiving its biggest ever update towards the end of the year, which is exciting news all around. And from what details are available currently, this article shares a list of things that fans should look forward to in GTA Online coming December 15th.

5 things to look forward to in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist update

1) El Rubio

Image via Rockstar Games

The star of the upcoming DLC, El Rubio, is the world's most notorious drug lord with an insane amount of wealth to boot. So much so that the Cayo Perico Islands is essentially the man's private compound that serves as the base of operations for his narcotics business.

His character has only made a brief appearance in the most recent trailer released by Rockstar Games. New characters are always a great addition in a game, and expectations are high from El Rubio to deliver on the hype.

His character has strong ties with the Madrazo family, which would make for an interesting dynamic with the GTA Online protagonist.

2) New Weapons

GTA Online already has a pretty massive collection of weapons, and certainly more than the players will ever need. However, what else is more central to the Grand Theft Auto experience than excess, which is why it is never a bad thing to add more and more chaos to the game.

New weapons present all-new opportunities to obliterate other opponents (here's hoping the Oppressor MKII dies a swift death). Rockstar has assured the Cayo Perico Heist DLC will add new weaponry to the game.

3) Submarine HQ

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

The all-new Submarine HQ will serve as the base of operations for the Cayo Perico Heist and will likely be a sizeable investment for fans. Players are already scrambling to accumulate as much cash as possible before the update so as to jump straight into the Heist.

The Subramine HQ presents an opportunity for Rockstar to perhaps add new elements to the Heist formula. Apart from just picking different approaches, players will have a wholly revamped Heist experience this time around.

The Subramine as a vehicle itself presents a great opportunity for Rockstar to add more gameplay variety in GTA Online.

4) Easter Eggs

True to Rockstar fashion, the newest location in the game, Cayo Perico, is probably rich with all sorts of secrets and easter eggs for players to discover. They could either be tying GTA Online to other games from Rockstar, or perhaps, even point to the plans of a sequel in the franchise.

Fans cannot contain their excitement at the prospect of scouring the island for any and all clues of the next game in the series. The conversation around GTA on the internet has been dominated by "GTA VI," and it doesn't seem to pass anytime soon.

The Cayo Perico Islands presents a wholly new location and opportunity for players to sink their teeth into.

5) The Cayo Perico Islands

After all, at the core of the upcoming DLC is the Cayo Perico Island itself, and it is understandable that fans have been starved for variety in the game for new scenery. After seven years of looking at the Los Santos skyline, players will appreciate the tropical vistas of Cayo Perico.

The island seems to be a hotspot for beachside raves and attracts all sorts of tourism as well as top-tier DJs from across the world. The location, if available in Freemode as well, will make for an extremely valuable addition and something every fan is looking forward to.

GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist DLC drops on the 15th of December and does not require any additional purchase on the player's part.