5 times streamers lost their cool and rage quit on livestream

Gaming can be a frustrating endeavor for various reasons, and like everyone else, streamers are not immune to bouts of anger and rage.

The internet is littered with clips of content creators raging at hard levels in a game or just getting owned by their opponents in a multiplayer title. With so many of them going live in front of thousands of audiences for hours on end, it is understandable that they sometimes lose control.

Listed below are five moments in which streamers lost their cool and did the one thing gamers do when things get too much to bear: rage quit.

Note that the list is in no particular order and is not comprehensive in any way, shape, or form, so feel free to mention any of your favorite streamer rage moments in the comments down below.

1) xQc makes Andrew Tate rage quit from Twitch stream

Let's start with something unconventional. Rage quitting normally refers to the act of quitting a game. However, one of the most talked-about incidents of rage quitting this year was Andrew Tate's heated interaction with xQc on Adin Ross's Twitch livestream back in July.

During the livestream, Tate and xQc argued about women and their roles in a relationship. Tate insisted that it was the man's duty to protect "his woman" and that he shouldn't let her go clubbing, but xQc protested vehemently.

xQc's arguments appeared to be too much for Tate to take. Before long, the Romanian resident left the Discord call, fuming about wasting time:

"I'm done with this conversation. I have wasted enough of my time."

The streaming community had a field day, with clips of the conversation, titled "xQc Makes Andrew Tate RAGE Quit...," going viral.

2) Dr DisRespect uninstalls Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Dr DisRespect was involved in a more recent rage-quitting incident.

During a livestream, the YouTube Gaming star was incredibly frustrated with the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's spawning system. As a result, he not only quit the game but also uninstalled it from his computer while saying that he would be switching to Overwatch 2:

"Yeah, I’m uninstalling the game right now, actually... I’m switching over to Overwatch. Gonna have some fun."

The streamer was already quite critical of the skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) feature in the game before its full launch. He did not appreciate the fact that he was getting killed by opponents holding angles moments after spawning.

Dr DisRespect is known for his beef with Activision. The act of uninstalling the much-anticipated remake of the beloved game from 2009 was met with a variety of reactions.

3) Snoop Dogg rage quits Madden NFL 21

Snoop Dogg has been streaming video games for quite a while. During a livestream last year, the legendary rapper was having a hard time playing Madden NFL 21.

Snoop Dogg had barely started streaming when the opposing team scored a touchdown. The touchdown and his side's poor performance were clearly very frustrating for him as he slammed the controller with so much force that it shook the camera.

Cursing under his breath, Snoop Dogg threw his headset and walked away from the camera after quitting the game.

4) Elden Ring PvP makes Asmongold rage quit

FromSoftware games are known to be notoriously hard, and Elden Ring is no different. The clip above from Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" showcases how punishing the game's PvP mode can be, especially when a single player goes up against multiple opponents.

During the livestream, Asmongold barely got a hit in before being dealt numerous blows that drained his health bar pretty quickly. In his silent rage, the streamer immediately exited the game and tried to start Lost Ark from Steam.

Adding to his frustration, the game initially failed to launch, and the OTK founder muttered:

"Boy, that's crazy. What a game!"

5) Ninja's meltdown turns into a break from streaming

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is one of the most iconic gaming personalities in the world and has the most followed channel on Twitch.

The Fortnite legend had quite a meltdown on September 2 this year when an opponent slipped away from him using the rift mechanic. After rage quitting, the streamer expressed his frustration with both the player and the game for allowing it to happen.

The incident was more than just about Fortnite, however, as he explained:

"I'm done. In fact, honestly dude? I'm not even gonna, I'm not even gonna... I gotta take a break from streaming dude. Or I'm gonna lose my f*cking mind bro."

Sometime after that, Ninja announced that he would be taking a break from streaming altogether, igniting debates about a platform change.

A week later, he was back with his brand new strategy of streaming on multiple platforms at once.

