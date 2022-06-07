5 tips to get the most DPS from Yelan in Genshin Impact

Yelan's kit does not disappoint players in Genshin Impact, as she can hold the roles of both DPS and support. With the addition of Aqua Simulacra as her signature weapon, the Hydro female will gain a lot of Crit Damage, resulting in high DPS.

However, she is mainly used as a supporting character, where the Elemental Burst plays the most crucial part. This article will show Travelers how they can get the most DPS from Yelan, and whether she is utilized as a damage dealer or supporting character in Genshin Impact.

How to get the most DPS possible from Yelan in Genshin Impact

1) The best weapon for Yelan

Yelan with Aqua Simulacra (Image via HoYoverse)

It is a no-brainer that weapons play the most important role when players want to release the full potential of any character in Genshin Impact. Yelan's best bow is the Aqua Simulacra, a 5-star weapon designed for her. With Crit Damage as a sub-stat, she can focus on Crit Rate for her artifact set.

However, F2P Travelers who do not have the said bow can replace it with Sacrificial Bow, The Stringless, Fading Twilight, or the Recurve Bow. The mentioned bows can either increase her Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery, or HP. These effects will increase the credibility of Yelan's Elemental Burst.

2) Stat and Sub-Stats for Artifact

Emblem of the Severed Fate artifact (Image via HoYoverse)

After weapons come the artifact set and their sub-stats. For Yelan, two sets highly match her skill set in Genshin Impact. The first one is a 4-piece of Emblem of Severed Fate, where it will increase her Energy Recharge and Elemental Burst.

While the second one is the 2-piece of Tenacity of the Millelith and Heart of Depths. This set will increase Yelan's HP and Hydro Damage, a vast difference from the previous Emblem set.

For the main stat, make sure to get the HP%/Hydro Damage bonus/Crit Rate or Crit Damage. Do not, under any circumstances, choose the ATK% for the Sands. Yelan's skills are based on her health, and she did not look at her Attack at all. Meanwhile, for the substats, focus on Crit Rate/Crit Damage > HP% > Energy Recharge.

3) Yelan's team and synergy

One of the best teams for Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan's passive skill, 'Turn Control,' provides her with a 30% increase in maximum HP if she is in a team with four different elements in Genshin Impact. Most of her skills rely on HP, so it is best to take advantage of this skill.

Yelan is helpful for powerful Elemental Reactions like Vaporize, Electro-Charged, or Frozen, since she can readily apply Hydro to foes. It is preferable to pair her with a Normal Attack DPS who can use the Burst to trigger the Exquisite Throw attack from her Elemental Burst.

Hu Tao is one of Yelan's strongest allies. If Travelers do not have her, consider employing Yoimiya or Klee, two Pyro Elemental DPS. The element Pyro is the first to be considered because Vaporize reaction can multiply the damage dealt by the active characters.

Consider deploying an Anemo character like Sucrose for Swirl Reactions and a Geo character like Zhongli or Noelle to shield in the remaining Support or Sub DPS roles. A Burst-battery Support, such as Raiden Shogun, is also an excellent choice.

4) Rotation skills for Yelan

Breakthrough skill in Normal Attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan's bracelet lights up from time to time in Genshin Impact. When this happens, Yelan's Breakthrough State is complete and ready to be used. Yelan can quickly fire a Charged Attack in this state, delivering AoE Hydro DMG dependent on her maximum HP.

Travelers should only use this advantage when utilizing Yelan as a DPS. However, if Yelan acts as a sub-DPS in the team, ignore the Breakthrough state and focus on her Elemental Skill and Burst. Those few precious seconds may be wasted, especially if players are incompetent at rapidly shooting a Charged Attack or Spiral Abyss.

While the rotation skills for Yelan may differ depending on her party, it is essential that her Burst must be triggered before her Elemental Skill. It is best if players use a support character's Burst like Bennett before Yelan to increase her overall damage.

5) Face the right enemies

Some enemies in Genshin Impact have higher resistance against certain elements, which most players in Genshin Impact do not realize. To maximize Yelan's damage, it is apparent that they should avoid using her on Hydro enemies like Hydro Hypostasis and Oceanid while focusing on Pyro Hypostasts and Regisvine.

Yelan continues to surprise the community by being the first character to surpass Raiden Shogun's sales banner on the first day of her banner being released in Genshin Impact. Aside from her design, Yelan is mainly sought after as one of the best off-field Hydro applicants.

