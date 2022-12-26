5 tips for Hunters to win Windtrace in Genshin Impact 3.3

Genshin Impact 3.3 brought back the fun event of Windtrace, a great escape from the usual toil of commissions and a way to earn Primogems. Although the game's structure has remained the same since its first two runs, there have been several new additions to the Windtrace event.

There are two factions that are present: three Rebels who hide, and a Hunter who has to look for them. The latter will only win if they can capture all the opponents. Although this might sound challenging, the Hunter has several advantages that they can use to their benefit.

Following are a few tips and strategies that Hunters can use to win a game of Windtrace in Genshin Impact 3.3.

Strategies for Hunters to use in the Windtrace event in Genshin Impact 3.3

1) Choose the right map and character

Choosing a character for Hunter in the Windtrace event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Windtrace event in Genshin Impact 3.3 gives players the option to filter the maps they want to play in. They might have an advantage as Hunters in certain choices if the location is easy to search or if they are familiar with it. However, there is no way to know if one is going to be a Rebel or a Hunter, as the selection is completely random.

This is where players can utilize the character selection option after being assigned as a Hunter. Some picks like Wanderer, Kazuha, and Venti help reach a higher vantage point easily, while Kaeya reduces the stamina consumption by 20%. A tall character who can run faster is also advantageous over a short one.

2) Select the right Windward art

Windwart Art Sensor Aura in Windtrace event (Image via Genshin Impact)

During the Genshin Impact Windtrace event, the Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst of the characters will be replaced by the Windward Arts as an aid to capture or hide. For Hunters, Normal Attacks can be replaced by one of three arts:

Mysterious Hunch: Briefly show the direction where all the Rebels are located.

Briefly show the direction where all the Rebels are located. Hunter's Net: After holding, throw out a net. This net will dispel the disguises used by Rebels in a specific AoE and destroys all Beacons in this area. At this time, the Hunter's vision will not be obstructed as a result.

After holding, throw out a net. This net will dispel the disguises used by Rebels in a specific AoE and destroys all Beacons in this area. At this time, the Hunter's vision will not be obstructed as a result. Sensor Aura: Scout a fixed area around yourself. You will be notified if the area contains a Rebel. If a scouted Rebel moves, sprints, jumps, or glides within the next 5s, a marking pillar of light will be left at their current position for 5s.

Both the other two art types can be useful depending upon the player's requirements. The Mysterious Hunch is a better option in general to get an idea of the Rebel locations if Hunters are not familiar with the map.

The Sensor Aura, on the other hand, scouts a bigger area and can be useful if the player can search all the hiding spots thoroughly after the usage of this art.

Windwart Art Insight in Windtrace event (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the Elemental Burst replacement, there are three options:

Imprisioning Curse: Randomly dispels one Rebel's disguise and restrains them for a time. During this time, the target will be unable to leave the restraining area.

Randomly dispels one Rebel's disguise and restrains them for a time. During this time, the target will be unable to leave the restraining area. Insight: Dispels the disguises of all the Rebels and briefly marks their locations on the minimap while showing the position of nearby Rebels on the scene with a pillar of light.

Dispels the disguises of all the Rebels and briefly marks their locations on the minimap while showing the position of nearby Rebels on the scene with a pillar of light. Hunter's Intuition: Randomly dispels the disguise of one Rebel and marks their location on the minimap for a long period of time. If the target is nearby, their location will be marked by a pillar of light.

Although Insight has a shorter time duration than Hunter's Intution, it is arguably the best art to choose from as it allows the Hunter to capture more Rebels and gives them a general idea of where all the opponents are.

3) Navigate properly

Searching for the Rebels in Windtrace (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is important to have a specific plan to search the area instead of moving randomly and spamming the capture button. The Hunters should start scouting the exterior of the map first as many Rebels can hide in the crevices.

Thereafter, they should move towards the center, and finally, try to go to a higher vantage point to look out for moving objects. The minimap at the top of the screen can be used to navigate properly.

4) Pay attention to specialized objects

Specialized objects in Windtrace (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each area in the Windtrace event in Genshin Impact has a few specialized objects that the Rebels can disguise into. The Hunters can see which options can be used as a disguise in the starting window of the game.

These objects are cluttered around an area. Players should pay attention to these locations and search thoroughly as many Rebels might be disguised and hidden there.

5) Try to obtain Favor

Favor in the Windtrace event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Favors allow Hunters to use the Windward Art Insight, and it is highly recommended that they obtain the Favor quickly. The right kind of Insight can help them change the outcome of the game and capture the remaining Rebels before the time runs out.

While using a Favor, the Hunter can choose a higher vantage point to locate the Rebels more efficiently, and be able to jump in and follow them quickly.

Regardless of the outcome, players will win a select amount of Windtrace coins depending upon their performance, which they can later exchange for Primogems. Windtrace is a very fun and competitive event, and a great way for players to bond with others in Genshin Impact.

