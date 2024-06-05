5 unique Hero Combos in Dota 2 Patch 7.36a

In the dynamic world of Dota 2, major patches often flood the game with a host of changes for heroes. These updates also bring a wide range of new strategies and synergies for players to explore. The Dota 2 Patch 7.36 and 7.36a are no exceptions, offering gamers a fresh set of hero combinations to try out.

This article will provide five unique hero combos in the current patch.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 unique Dota 2 Hero Combos to try out in Patch 7.36a

1) Spirit Breaker and Warlock

Spirit Breaker and Warlock in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

One of the most intriguing combos in Patch 7.36a involves pairing Spirit Breaker with Warlock to make the best of the game-changing extra experience bonus. This duo capitalizes on the former's innate ability, "Herd Mentality," which grants bonus XP to the team's lowest-level hero. Combine this skill with Warlock's Black Grimoire, and he will get bonus XP for each kill or assist.

This duo's synergy helps Warlock gain experience rapidly, which makes overwhelming the other team confidently a lot easier. By charging up Black Grimoire, this hero can level up faster than Spirit Breaker. This way, he becomes very powerful in teamfights at higher levels with better stats and stronger abilities.

2) Shadow Fiend and Faceless Void

Shadow Fiend and Faceless Void in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

The combo Shadow Fiend and Faceless Void is absolutely hilarious. If you are wondering why this duo is super effective, it’s due to a new buff that reduces heroes' cast speed.

Shadow Fiend’s level 25 Talent now gives his Feast of Souls a 40% cast speed reduction. Combine that with a Kaya and Yasha that provides an additional 25% cast speed reduction. Then, pair this build with Faceless Void’s new ultimate, Time Zone, which provides up to 60% cast speed manipulation.

So, if you have Kaya and Yasha, Shadow Fiend’s level 25 talent, and are in Time Zone, you can instantly use this hero's ultimate and Shadowrazes. Even in the early game, before reaching level 25 with this unit, you can utilize level one Time Zone and Kaya Sange to significantly speed up his ultimate skill.

3) Witch Doctor and Io

Witch Doctor and Io in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

The combination of Witch Doctor and Io is powerful throughout the game because of their synergy and potential for infinite healing. When the latter tethers to the former, Witch Doctor's healing (with his W) affects both units, resulting in double healing for whoever Io is tethered to.

Moreover, with the Witch Doctor's max heal at 50 per second and a Holy Locket boosting it by 30%, the unit can provide more healing per second. Most teams will struggle to counter this sustained healing, as Io does not even need to tether Witch Doctor for this to work. This combo is good for Dota 2 carries like Troll Warlord, making them nearly invincible during fights.

In the laning stage, pairing such heroes is effective with Witch Doctor in the offlane. His Q, with the Headhunter talent, increases damage with each bounce of the Cask, scaling up to significant amounts and allowing him to clear creep waves efficiently. This talent enables Witch Doctor to scale both as a support and a core, making the combo versatile as well as impactful.

4) Zeus and Grimstroke

Zeus and Grimstroke in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

The next combo features Zeus and Grimstroke. The former is currently one of the best heroes in the game, mainly due to his Live Wire facet, which deals more damage the closer he is to an enemy. Although this damage decreases with distance, Zeus' increased tankiness makes close-quarters combat viable.

Grimstroke can link enemies with Soul Bind, causing his partner's spells — Arc Lightning (Q) and Lightning Bolt (W) — to hit two targets. This means double the damage from Static Field.

Additionally, Grimstroke's level 15 talent boosts Soul Bind spell damage by 25%, making all spells even more potent.

This combo is effective throughout the game. When Grimstroke hits level six, linking enemies for Zeus’s nukes becomes very practical. Moreover, the latter unit can easily use his spells or use Heavenly Jump to position himself for maximum damage. If Zeus is close to the enemies, they will be obliterated by Live Wire's damage boost.

5) Ogre Magi and Clinkz

Ogre Magi and Clinkz in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

The Ogre Magi and Clinkz combo is mainly focused on the laning stage, but it has powerful synergy. The former's unique leveling curve allows him to get three ability points at level two. This means by level three, Ogre can have a point in Bloodlust and two in Ignite, or a point in Fireblast and two in Ignite. Typically, maxing out Ignite is the best choice due to its potency.

By level five, Ogre Magi can have three points in Ignite and his ultimate, making it extremely powerful early on in the game. This synergizes well with Clinkz, who prefers to stay at the back while Ogre Magi takes the front line.

Bloodlust provides Clinkz with much-needed attack speed before he skills Strafe, which is less desirable early on due to its mana cost. Additionally, this unit benefits from skilling his E (Death Pact) more frequently, allowing him to consume large creeps more often.

Ogre Magi can also help zone out enemies, giving Clinkz the space to consume creeps and snowball effectively.

Patch 7.36a presents various unique hero combinations that promise every Dota 2 player exciting strategic possibilities. Whether you're trying to exploit XP mechanics, synchronize ultimates, or get a firm grip on the game in the laning phase, these five combos are worth a try in Dota 2.

