5 video games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla to take the leap of faith for

Assassin's Creed Valhalla greatly showcases the development of open-world video games, especially features which populate the world with exciting and interesting events, NPCs, and graphics. Consider the most recent video games that have been released while also thinking about the Elder Scrolls series, GTA, or even Halo.

The open-world video games' genre has made significant strides. Players must struggle with a massive, sprawling map loaded with gorgeous treats, small question marks, side tasks, NPCs, and much more. One may get a taste of what the video games they have to offer by looking back at Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3, and even the most recent Forza Horizon 5.

tanner @TannerLikesStuf ubisoft: look forward to our AC Valhalla gameplay trailer on Thursday!



also ubisoft: cinematics are gameplay, right y'all?

ubisoft: look forward to our AC Valhalla gameplay trailer on Thursday!also ubisoft: cinematics are gameplay, right y'all? https://t.co/Wd4HrVwnCh

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the most popular video games Ubisoft has ever created. In it, players assume the character of a Viking named Eivor, who is making his (or her, players can choose either brother or sister) journey to England in order to establish a new homeland for his people, who have lately been forced to leave Norway and travel on their own.

People praised the video game's excellent and intriguing storyline, and solid combat, despite the fact that its esthetics left something to be desired.

Although it's a fantastic addition to the series, many fans have already played it and are looking for something else to satisfy their gaming itch. For players who want a new fix but don't want to wait for the release of the next Assassin's Creed game, there are, fortunately, a lot of similar video games available.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 alternative video games whose elements resemble Assassin's Creed Valhalla

1) Horizon Zero Dawn

Survival requires perfection (Image via Guerilla Games)

Among the best video games released in 2017, which has remained one of the best experiences for gamers today, is Sony's stunning open-world adventure, Horizon Zero Dawn.

The story revolves around a planet where the majority of human civilisation has been lost and only powerful robotic creatures remain. Forcing a far less technologically advanced humanity to fight for its existence, although no longer occupying the apex of the food chain, is something that Guerilla Games have developed. This world is unlike anything else that exists on the market.

Guerrilla @Guerrilla



🗒️ Read the full Patch Notes here:



#HorizonForbiddenWest Highly-requested features incoming... Introducing Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), High Refresh Rate (HFR) and our new "Balanced" Graphics Mode supporting 40Hz.🗒️ Read the full Patch Notes here: reddit.com/r/horizon/comm… Highly-requested features incoming... Introducing Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), High Refresh Rate (HFR) and our new "Balanced" Graphics Mode supporting 40Hz. 🗒️ Read the full Patch Notes here: reddit.com/r/horizon/comm…#HorizonForbiddenWest https://t.co/RDBlUmIEzD

Horizon Zero Dawn manages numerous moving pieces with polish and skill over a large and gorgeous open environment. Combat is its principal pastime, and it is immensely satisfying due to the diverse design and behavior of the robots that roam its fields, each of which must be put down with care.

Though the side quests could have been more innovative, its missions are interesting due to a major enigma which dragged fans down a dark rabbit hole to a genuinely shocking - and moving - ending.

2) Middle-earth: Shadow of War

In the war against darkness, sometimes stalemate is victory. (Image via Monolith Productions)

Even while Assassin's Creed Valhalla's fight is more intense than in most previous installments, it nevertheless fits in perfectly with Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Players take on the character of Talion, a guy with an elf's spirit in him, within the video games environment. They decided to fight together against Sauron's soldiers in the hopes of exacting vengeance.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is broader and more ambitious in scale than Shadow of Mordor, with excellent results, much like how Batman: Arkham City was developed in the framework of Arkham Asylum.

It develops the Nemesis system with significantly more diversity, and includes stronghold invasions which make considerably stronger use of the stand-out created characters. Confrontations with famous Uruk commanders remain difficult all the way through the process and into the ingenious asynchronous multiplayer afterwards.

Original video games like it were among the first major releases for something like the PlayStation 4 and XBox One generations. Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a bigger, more ambitious version of it, complete with the option to command an army of orcs in combat.

3) Dishonored 2

There is an old spirit here. I remember. Delilah. (Image via Arkane studios)

Fans of stealth-focused Assassin's Creed who favored the earlier, more concentrated installments of the franchise - where you can't just yank out double cutlasses and head to war with enemies - will be delighted with developer Arkane's series. Dishonored 2 remains a ground-breaking game with excellent mechanics and toy-box stages made for players who like to have more choice in dealing with gameplay.

This video game's intuitiveness is one of the best contemporary immersive simulations. Whether players want to plant traps, possess enemies, or use athletics to get around a problem, Dishonored 2 provides flexibility alongside some brilliant level design that is full of ingenious environmental storytelling spaces that demand to be explored.

Magomed Eniebomedov @its_eniebomedov #PS5Share, #Dishonored2



I made him get killed by his own machine I made him get killed by his own machine #PS5Share, #Dishonored2 I made him get killed by his own machine https://t.co/jy2D5MMeD0

Even though the transition to first-person perspective in this type of video game genre is abrupt, the Assassin's Creed-style stealth esthetic is evident, and if you enjoy classic stealth video games, you should be able to recognize it. Additionally, Dishonored 2 expands on it while also providing an intriguing story.

4) Immortals Fenyx Rising

Well, Rome wasn't built in a day (Image via Ubisoft Quebec)

When both AC Valhalla and Immortals: Fenyx Rising were released, most video games/ players chose Valhalla. The team behind Assassin's Creed Origins created Valhalla, while members of the team behind Assassin's Creed: Odyssey went on to create Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

The latter provides us with a beautiful environment to explore, complete with mythological monsters, idols, and superpowers to wield. The fights are enjoyable, with many upgrade options, and its key characters, comic tone, and plot are standouts.

Immortals Fenyx Rising @FenyxRising Zeus and Prometheus share the tale of Fenyx, the only one who can save the Greek gods from Typhon, the deadliest titan in Greek mythology. Zeus and Prometheus share the tale of Fenyx, the only one who can save the Greek gods from Typhon, the deadliest titan in Greek mythology.

It's fun to follow the events of Fenyx's epic all the way to the end, enjoying the humorous commentary of Zeus, Prometheus, as well as other gods. However, the puzzle gameplay's Achilles' Heel is that there are so many times when it feels like players are merely going through the process rather than facing challenging obstacles.

This Fenyx tale is far more hilarious than any other Assassin's Creed game, and the puzzle solving is reminiscent of Zelda. Some have criticized the video games mechanics for being too similar to Zelda, particularly Breath of the Wild, but it's difficult to see why comparing it to a title that is arguably among the greatest video games of its generation is a bad thing.

5) Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

By The Right Of The Council, By The Will Of The Force. Cal Kestis. Rise. Jedi Knight. (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

People who enjoy the difficult battles in AC Valhalla will enjoy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. With this title, Respawn Entertainment has developed one of the best Star Wars video games ever, following Cal Kestis, one of the last Jedi, as he attempts to live in a universe where they are being persecuted by the Empire.

Jedi: Fallen Order more than makes up for the long period of time since fans last enjoyed a fantastic story with a Star Wars-style action-adventure video game experience.

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars



As the galaxy descends into darkness, Cal Kestis must rise. “What is your next move, Jedi?”As the galaxy descends into darkness, Cal Kestis must rise. #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Coming 2023. “What is your next move, Jedi?” As the galaxy descends into darkness, Cal Kestis must rise. #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Coming 2023. https://t.co/bGAYxNPBjO

A strong cast sells a grim plot while keeping things exciting and true to the Star Wars canon. Fast and difficult combat combines with frenetic platforming, competent puzzles, and different settings to instill an overall incredible game.

It's a change in setting, to be sure, since players must travel to interstellar space rather than stay on Earth. However, those seeking a task as well as a compelling tale should consider it, even if they're not hardcore Star Wars fans.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan