6 best horror games you need to play this Halloween

Horror games have become increasingly popular over the past few years, with both AAA and indie titles getting a lot of support from the community. There's an overwhelming number of horror games available in the market, and with the Halloween right around the corner, many fans might be wondering which titles they should try.

On that note, here are some of the best horror games to try in Halloween 2025.

Note: This list is subjective and in no particular order.

Best horror games to try in Halloween 2025

1) Silent Hill 2 remake

James attacking a creature in Silent Hill 2 (Image via Bloober Team SA)

The Silent Hill 2 remake brings back one of the most iconic horror games of all time with significantly improved visuals and gameplay. You play as James, who is in search of his wife in a town named Silent Hill. It is considered one of the best psychological horror titles of all time, and is a must-try if you enjoy single-player experiences with a great narration.

2) R.E.P.O.

Collecting items in R.E.P.O (Image via semiwork)

R.E.P.O. is one of the highest-selling indie games in 2025. It is a co-op horror experience developed and published by a new studio named semiwork, which has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam with nearly 200,000 reviews. In this game, you play as funny-looking agents who try to recover items from abandoned places. It's a great mix of both sudden jumpscares and funny moments.

3) Phasmophobia

Recording the ghost's voice in Phasmophobia (Image via Kinetic Games)

Despite being in early access since 2020, Phasmophobia still is one of the most popular multiplayer supernatural horror games on Steam. In this game, you play as a paranormal investigator and visit different properties to identify the type of ghost that has been haunting them. The game receives regular content updates, and is highly recommended to try with friends this Halloween.

4) Resident Evil 4 remake

Leon investigating in Resident Evil 4 remake (Image via Capcom)

The Resident Evil 4 remake takes the 2005 classic and modernizes it with better visuals, refined controls, and more. You play as the iconic Resident Evil protagonist Leon, who is tasked with rescuing the president's daughter in a remote European village. The dark environments and chilling sound design keep the players on edge from start to finish.

5) Visage

A dark passage in Visage (Image via SadSquare Studio)

Visage is a psychological horror game that is inspired by P.T., a cancelled horror title by Hideo Kojima. It is set in a large haunted house where the reality keeps shifting. It has some of the best environments and sound designs that you would find in this genre. If you enjoy games like Layers of Fear or Amnesia, Visage is highly recommended to try.

6) The Mortuary Assistant

Fixing the teeth of a corpse in The Mortuary Assistant (Image via DarkStone Digital)

The Mortuary Assistant features some of the scariest and most unique jump scares in a horror game. As the title suggests, you work as a night shift assistant at a mortuary and are supposed to follow the usual routine of cleaning and storing the corpses. However, things take an unexpected turn as you start noticing random demonic events. If you don't like sudden jump scares, this game is not for you.

That concludes the list of highly-recommended horror games to try during this Halloween.

