7 best city builder titles worth replaying in September 2022

Managing a city full of people in city builder video games isn't always a cakewalk. It's loud and congested, and commuting can be difficult. If only there were a method to create the ideal city, then all your urban problems would be solved.

There is nothing like a leisurely afternoon playing city builder games and drinking beverages. We've squandered endless hours putting up structures just how we want them or trying to rescue a civilization on the verge of collapse. We've even occasionally brought that collapse about just to observe how our folks would react.

Some of the greatest city builder games have something for everyone, from serious town planners seeking a challenge to titles that welcome genre beginners with tutorials, stripped-down interfaces, and a few apocalyptic threats.

We've mixed realistic city builder games and sci-fi simulation titles and incorporated a variety of levels of difficulty. Whether your goal is to repopulate Earth, conquer other planets, or eliminate the commuter's traffic congestion nightmare, there will be something for you.

Fortunately, these types of city builder creators understand the player's anguish, and for decades they have given us an avenue to make decisions and create our own utopias. This will help you find the perfect approach to designing your own universe.

Seven enjoyable city builder video games to keep you occupied for hours

Planetbase

Frostpunk

Anno 2070

Tropico 6

Caesar 3

Pharaoh

Cities: Skylines

7) Planetbase

Not only do the ships all seem to have armed invaders, but the storms are becoming more and more frequent (Image via Madruga Works)

Platform(s):PS4, Xbox One & PC

Release Date: October 16, 2015

Planet Base by Madruga Works is a continuation of the space-themed collection. Building a base, managing resources, and maintaining citizen happiness are all present.

Planet Base distinguishes itself from the variety of planets available. You can select from four distinct planets in this city builder video game, each having a separate set of environmental risks to deal with and a progressively harder difficulty curve.

Frozen planets will subject you to sub-zero temperatures, whereas Stormy Planet will subject you to a deluge of storm impacts. It is your responsibility to maintain your settlers and survive long enough to build a stable and liveable colony.

6) Frostpunk

The wheels of progress are frozen motionless unless we thaw all these unspoken spokes (Image via 11 Bit Studios)

Platform(s):PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mobile

Release Date: April 24, 2018

As the name implies, Frostpunk emphasizes the need for warmth and survival in the brutal cold. In an alternate past, humanity has been conquered by global warming, forced to struggle with the harsh cold that has killed most of the world. The story, however, is gloomy.

You must try to build a haven to preserve the declining population as the commander of humankind's final chance with whatever little resources are still available. Frostpunk isn't for the faint of heart, as it will physically and mentally test you.

As the story progresses, you will be confronted with critical decisions that will influence the environment around you. Frostpunk's amount of intricacy and storytelling is uncommon in the city builder genre.

5) Anno 2070

City building is a calm and serene process like meditation (Image via Ubisoft Blue Byte)

Platform(s):PC

Release Date: November 17, 2011

Few city builder video games are as addictive as Anno 2070. It entices users by utilizing the carrot-on-a-stick strategy, which continually pays you the more you play.

The title, set in the not-too-distant future, has disasters decimating most of the Earth as its setting, giving gamers the chance to rebuild civilization.

There is something here for everyone: a large-scale economy to manage, faction warfare, and extensive gameplay. You can construct a city underwater, no joke! Accept the future and help create a new world.

4) Tropico 6

You're so ugly, they call you Moses because every time you step in the lake, the water parts (Image via Limbic Entertainment)

Platform(s):PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PC

Release Date: March 29, 2019

Tropico takes a far lighter approach to city-builder video games than our previous efforts. That is, it is significantly more humorous. The gameplay in this title is still challenging enough to keep you occupied for a long time.

In Tropico 6, you start as the chief of the Colonial era, aspiring to be "El Presidente" of your ever-changing island nation. To keep your position in the office, you will guide the people who live in your tropical utopia through the years.

You have to do whatever it takes to maintain your authority, whether rigging elections, paying officials, or displaying your military force by issuing edicts. Get ready for dirty politics since they will play a big part in this city builder video game.

3) Caesar 3

Our long & dangerous trek here was for nothing; the city won't trade (Image via Impressions Games)

Platform(s):PC

Release Date: September 30, 1998

Many veterans may recognize Impression Games' city-builder video game. Back in the day, one of their best offerings was Caesar 3, where players assumed the role of a traditional Roman governor attempting to improve their Roman city, or perhaps Rome itself, despite the instability and barbarian threats.

While Caesar 3's graphics are woefully outdated by today's standards, the gameplay is still compelling enough to draw in many users, even the younger ones.

This includes layer after layer of gaming mechanisms and cause-and-effect gameplay ideas where every building or development in your city might start a chain reaction.

2) Pharaoh

There are so many buildings in poor condition I can barely keep up (Image via Impressions Games)

Platform(s):PC

Release Date: October 31, 1999

Another city builder video game created by Impressions Games is Pharaoh, and to put it simply, it's Caesar 3 with an exotic Egyptian theme. That may sound terrible, but Pharaoh is widely regarded as one of its era's best city builder video games.

Contrasted with the Caesar games, Pharaoh has made substantial changes to its city-builder video game formula. For starters, gamers have greater power over civilian management and quality of life.

Pharaoh also incorporates a number of the peculiarities of ancient Egyptian society into gameplay, giving the impression that the title is a part of a history lesson. There is also an expansion pack that introduces Cleopatra.

1) Cities: Skylines

Just because you're building a good city doesn't mean you can't have fun with it (Image via Colossal Order)

Platform(s):PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PC

Release Date: March 10, 2015

Cities: Skyline's appeal, compared to other city builder games, is its immense scope and scale. There will be no earth-shattering tragedies or warring groups to cope with.

Instead, players will concentrate on creating a spectacular city with its own personality. Several excellent mods are available for people wanting even more control despite the shocking level of micro-management.

Creating a completely functional city requires handling taxes, establishing businesses, utilizing resources, and of course, everything has to work. In this intricate city-sim, you will construct roads, transit systems, city zones, water lines, and more.

