"Liars shall be punished": Frostpunk 2's developers deny launch date leak

A recent leak of Steam API information revealed the launch dates for Kerbal Space Program 2, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, as well as Frostpunk 2. While it is common for members of the gaming community to keep an unnaturally close eye on anything that could provide more information about upcoming games, this leak was certainly a big one.

However, 11 bit Studios, developers of Frostpunk 2 promptly took to Twitter to debunk the leak, clearly pointing out that it wasn't legit since it wasn't an official announcement.

“We assure you that any pieces of information that aren’t coming straight from the Administration offices are false. Thank you for your attention. Liars shall be punished.”

Thank you for your attention. Liars shall be punished. As we heard today, information about the #Frostpunk2 launch date leaked into the public space. We assure you that any pieces of information that aren't coming straight from the Administration offices are false.Thank you for your attention. Liars shall be punished. https://t.co/HLxbepFEFV

Frostpunk 2 is on the way, but not at the leaked date, according to developers

As per the leak, Frostpunk 2 was allegedly coming out on January 2, 2024, but the dates given on the SteamDB are not always accurate. Steam requires developers to give a secret release date to their database, but it doesn't really have to be the correct date.

The day this information was leaked, the developers quickly took to Twitter to decry the leak. These dates appear to be little more than a placeholder, so when an actual release date is given, this could potentially be updated.

It’s pretty clear that some of these release dates are false. For example, Kerbal Space Program 2’s release date was listed as December 2021, which was last year. While some of the release dates could be accurate, none of the leaks have since been confirmed.

The 11 bit Studios game is on the way and was revealed in August 2021, set 30 years after the previous game. Players will be tasked with running a resource-hungry metropolis and will feature greater challenges than before. New energy sources must be acquired for the survival of humanity and it will be up to the player to figure it out.

The future of humanity is incredibly grim, as an icy climate still rules over the earth, leaving few resources. Players will undoubtedly have to make difficult choices, and it will be a greater survival experience in comparison to the original Frostpunk.

Unfortunately, there is currently no official release date for the game, but one thing is for sure. 11 bit Studios vehemently denies the release date of January 2, 2024, and fans certainly hope that it comes out far before 2024.

