7 best early-game Rings you should get in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the next major installment of the iconic Yakuza franchise, featuring Goro Majima as the lead character. Set in modern-day Hawaii, the title has you embark on a swashbuckling pirate adventure, complete with thrilling naval combat.

In this iteration, you can go around collecting a handful of rings with special properties that can give you an edge in a fight. In fact, with the right set of rings equipped, Goro Majima will become a force to be reckoned with. With that said, this article will highlight the best early-game rings and where to find them.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The seven best early-game Rings in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

1) The Chain Hook Ring

It wouldn't be a bad idea to acquire a ring that provides multiple buffs (Image via SEGA)

Not only does this ring allow you to pull enemies towards yourself in a fight, but it also helps you scale tall structures with ease. The Chain Hook Ring can be acquired early on, but it won't be cheap. This ring can be purchased from the Honolulu Dandies store for $12000. While the price tag isn't pretty, it is worth every dollar considering the benefits you receive during combat and exploration.

This ring can be slotted into Majima's thumb, increasing your attack and defense by +150 each. After putting an enemy down, you can finish them with a Chain Hook follow-up.

2) Vermillion Phoenix Ring

The steep price tag is meant to represent the ring's quality (Image via SEGA)

Being inflicted with certain status effects in a fight can be annoying. Fortunately, the Vermillion Phoenix Ring can withstand status debuffs. This is another early-game ring with a steep price tag and can be purchased from Ganryujima Armory for $8500. It is also worth noting that this ring can increase Majima's attack by +100 and his defense by +200.

3) Pistol Ring

Adding a gun into the mix can lead to exciting combat opportunities (Image via SEGA)

You can get a few firearms in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, but like in real life, reloading them in the heat of battle can be a pain. This is where this ring shines, as it increases your reload speed.

The Pistol Ring is slightly more expensive than the Vermillion Ring and can be acquired at Julia's Brilliant Design for $9800. It also increases Majima's attack by +70 and his defense by +150.

4) Hannya Ring

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii can't escape the influence of social media (Image via SEGA)

The Hannya Ring is way more effective if you also have the Sakura Ring and Snake Ring equipped. Together, these rings can increase your character's attack speed. Interestingly, you do not need to purchase this ring, as it can be acquired after making 50 Aloha Link friends.

5) Snake Ring

Rings in this game can do more than just make Majima look good (Image via SEGA)

As mentioned earlier, the Snake Ring can be much more effective if Majima is also wearing the Hannya Ring and Sakura Ring. This accessory can be purchased from the Honolulu Dandies but is not cheap.

For the price of $8000, this ring can increase all of Majima's stats, but with a major focus on attack. This is one of the few rings that Majima can slot into one of his middle fingers.

6) Sakura Ring

The Sakura Ring is best used with the Snake and Hannya Rings (Image via SEGA)

The Sakura Ring is the final piece of the puzzle and has extremely powerful properties, especially when combined with the Snake Ring and Hannya Ring. This accessory can be purchased from Julia's Brilliant Design for $4000.

Even by itself, this ring is extremely useful against fire status effects. Moreover, once all three rings are equipped, Majima's attack speed will increase, especially when using the Mad Dog style.

7) M Ring

Defense is the best offense (Image via SEGA)

It isn't a bad idea to equip a ring that is resilient against shock attacks. This is where the M Ring comes in handy, as it has you covered whenever Majima is hit by a strong shock attack, allowing him to retaliate with a few well-timed strikes. This ring can be acquired from the Hyper Ecstasy shop for $5800.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

