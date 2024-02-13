7 best Five-SeveN skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

Valve offers some of the best Five-SeveN skins in Counter-Strike 2 through updates. These are highly sought after for their design and color scheme, and their prices depend on their rarity and community rating. Although these do not impact the gameplay, they enhance engagement and gaming experience.

This article lists the seven best Five-SeveN skins in Counter-Strike 2 under $10.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

From Angry Mob to Copper Galaxy, here are the seven best Five-SeveN skins in Counter-Strike 2 under $10

1) Angry Mob

Five-SeveN Angry Mob (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $8.12 (Highest)

Battle Scarred $1.76 (Lowest)

The Angry Mob Five-SeveN is based on a multicolored street art theme. The skin has an image of random cartoon characters with open mouths in an orange-and-white color scheme, which looks visually striking. It stands out for its unique street art design.

It has been a part of the Prisma Case, which also features skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

2) Boost Protocol

Five-SeveN Boost Protocol (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $2.53 (Highest)

Field-Tested $0.86 (Lowest)

The Boost Protocol Five-SeveN skin provides a remarkable design. The skin has several shades of red, black, and white, featuring a mechanical head at the top. Its futuristic design stands out among the best Five-SeveN skins. For those on a tight budget, it gives a cost-effective means without compromising the style.

The skin is a part of the Operation Riptide Collection, which features skins for the M4A4 and other weapons.

3) Urban Hazard

Five-SeveN Urban Hazard (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.75 (Highest)

Field-Tested $0.48 (Lowest)

The Urban Hazard has a minimalistic design among the best Five-SeveN skins. The top of the firearm is red, while the base has a black and grey camouflage, which elevates its aesthetic appeal. Players who prefer a high-end polished design may find it appealing.

The skin has been a part of the Vanguard Collection since Valve launched it in November 2014.

4) Scrawl

Five-SeveN Scrawl (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.15 (Highest)

Field-Tested $0.03 (Lowest)

The Scrawl skin is the most affordable among the best Five-SeveN skin list. It depicts some random pattern with a skull image at the grip on a black border. The sleek design and empowering aesthetics make it a favorite among the players who value ferocity with style.

The skin has been a part of the Dreams & Nightmare Collection since Valve launched it in January 2022.

5) Capillary

Five-SeveN Capillary (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.19 (Highest)

Battle Scarred $0.09 (Lowest)

The Capillary Five-SeveN captivates with its unique design. The skin depicts some lines in red and blue color, creating a striking appeal reminiscent of blood vessels in the human body. It adds a sense of sophistication and aesthetic appeal to the pistol, allowing players to explore their style and taste.

It has been a part of the Spectrum Collection since Valve launched it in March 2017.

6) Withered Vines

Five-SeveN Withered Vine (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $3.46 (Highest)

Field-Tested $2.90 (Lowest)

As the latest addition to the game, Withered Vines grabs the attention of many players for its adorable design. The entire skin depicts floral prints in a purple, white, and yellow color scheme. The design adds a charmingness, creating an aesthetic that is elegant and intimidating.

The skin has been a part of the 2021 Dust 2 Collection.

7) Copper Galaxy

Five-SeveN Copper Galaxy (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $7.15 (Highest)

Field-Tested $5.50 (Lowest)

With the nominal use of a paint job, the Copper Galaxy skin has a minimal and clean look among the best Five-SeveN skins. The upper part of the firearm has a copper color, giving it an opulent appeal. The base is unpainted and perfectly merges in contrast to the body. It is an outstanding choice for players who value a high-end glossy look to stand out from the community.

It has been a part of the Arms Deal 3 Collection since Valve introduced it in February 2014.

