7 best M249 skins in CS2

Counter-Strike 2 offers some of the best M249 skins at diverse cost ranges, which also shift from time to time depending on the community rating. To get their hands on some of the most striking and unique skins, players often spend a lot. While this option is not viable to all, given the restricted finances, some of the best M249 skins in CS2 can be bought at a reasonable cost without compromising the style.

Keeping that in mind, this article lists the seven best M249 skins in CS2 that are affordable to all.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion. The pricing mentioned in this article is at the time of writing and is subject to change depending on the community ratings.

From Downtown to Spectre, here are the best M249 skins in CS2

1) Downtown

M249 Downtown (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $1.03 (Highest)

Battle Scarred $0.21 (Lowest)

The Downtown M249 skin features graffiti of multi-direction blue color arrows in a purple base throughout the body. The buttstock is black with a grey cross symbol. This skin gives a futuristic vibe and grabs the attention of many players on the virtual battleground.

It has been a part of the Recoil Collection in July 2022, which features skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

2) Nebula Crusader

M249 Nebula Crusader (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $2.60 (Highest)

Battle Scarred $0.64 (Lowest)

The Nebula Crusader has arguably the most stunning artwork among the best M249 skins. It highlights several celestial objects: the hand guard depicts a space jet, the magazine has the image of an astronaut, and the upper side of the trigger has a picture of a space game with a scoreboard.

Valve included it as a part of the Shadow Collection in September 2015.

3) Emerald Poison Dart

M249 Emerald Poision Dart (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $2.00 (Highest)

Field-Tested $1.02 (Lowest)

The Emerald Poison Dart M249 skin depicts a striking emerald green color scheme with intricate black spots and yellow stripes at the magazine, buttstock, barrel, and partially on the grip, reminiscent of a poison dart frog. The skin transforms the default M249 into a deadly yet aesthetically pleasing weapon for players to wield in-game.

Valve added it as a part of the Spectrum Collection in March 2017.

4) Magma

M249 Magma (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $1.05 (Highest)

Field-Tested $0.53 (Lowest)

The Magma M249 skin features a design that resembles glowing lava, with vibrant shades of orange, red, and black blending together to create a visually stunning effect. The entire weapon is coated except the magazine and grip, highlighted in a solid color.

Valve added it to the Winter Offensive Collection in December 2013.

5) Deep Relief

M249 Deep Relief (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.77 (Highest)

Battle Scarred $0.26 (Lowest)

The Deep Relief M249 skin has a 3D appearance, giving the impression that the surface of the weapon is embossed or carved. The unique design stands out among the best M249 skins on the list. Overall, the Deep Relief skin offers players a visually striking option without spending much.

Valve introduced it as a part of Operation Broken Frag in 2020.

6) Gator Mesh

M249 Gator Mesh (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.06 (Highest)

Field-Tested $0.03 (Lowest)

The entire skin is coated in an intricate pattern of overlapping scales, resembling reptilian skin. With a great combination of mechanical and wildlife elements, this skin provides a captivating choice for the players.

Valve added it as a part of the Safehouse Collection in November 2013.

7) Spectre

M249 Spectre (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.16 (Highest)

Battle Scarred $0.04 (Lowest)

Spectre M249 skin offers players a sleek and futuristic cosmetic option for this heavy firearm. The design is characterized by its sleek lines, geometric patterns, and metallic accents, which evoke the imagery of high-tech weaponry. The barrel, magazine, grip, and buttstock have white camouflage, while yellow is partially painted on some parts of the leather, including the magazine.

Valve added it to the Chroma 3 Collection in April 2016.

Check out more CS2 guides here:

10 best M249 skins || P250 skins || SCAR-20 skins || Best riflers in CS2 || CS2 weapon tier list || CS2 map tier list || M4A4 skins || AWP skins