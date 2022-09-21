8 ways Hogwarts Legacy is every Potterhead's dream come true

With the upcoming release of Hogwarts Legacy on consoles and PC, we can immerse ourselves even further into the fantastic world JK Rowling has created. It’s a game so detailed, extensive, and addictive that you won’t be able to put it down.

Harry Potter is one of the most famous and fascinating franchises out there, and we can’t get enough of it. So if you're a die-hard fan, then you have come to the right place.

Hogwarts Legacy will fulfill every Potterhead's dream

1) The graphics are incredible

Beautifully modeled characters and environment to explore (Image via Avalanche Software)

One of the first details you’ll notice about Hogwarts Legacy is its excellent graphics. The game is beautifully designed and full of stunning illustrations. The attention to detail is phenomenal, and it really transports you into the magical world.

Al!: Mak’G @MakgSnake I was looking forward to this game but wasn’t expecting to look THIS good. Mind blowing graphics and love the gameplay it showcases. Plus so much more to do beyond the school. #HogwartsLegacy just might be another GOTY contender. #NextLevel I was looking forward to this game but wasn’t expecting to look THIS good. Mind blowing graphics and love the gameplay it showcases. Plus so much more to do beyond the school. #HogwartsLegacy just might be another GOTY contender. #NextLevel https://t.co/rN8ZIDHeDg

If you’re a fan of the films, then you will adore seeing familiar characters and locations in stunning 3D. Whether you want to explore Hogwarts or just hang out with your friends, it’s all possible in gorgeous visuals.

2) Choose your house

Get ready to witness your own house and enjoy the secret enterance present in these rooms. (Image via Avalanche Software)

It is a childhood dream of every Potterhead to be sorted into one of the four Hogwarts houses. Players will be sorted into their respective cabins, even though the protagonist is a fifth-year student instead of the traditional 1st year rookie.

Furthermore, you can change your house at any time.

IGN @IGN 🦡 🦅 Which Hogwarts Legacy House common room has the coolest entrance? 🦁🦡 🦅 Which Hogwarts Legacy House common room has the coolest entrance? 🦁 🐍 🦡 🦅 https://t.co/aaElOjSnJc

This is useful if you’re a Slytherin who wants to switch to Hufflepuff. If you want to feel engrossed in the Harry Potter world, then choosing your house is a great way to do it.

Each house will consist of a unique common room and dormitory, along with various students for you to bond with.

3) You get to go on magical adventures

Embark on a mystical journey filled with joy and excitement. (Image via Avalanche Software)

As we all learned from the trailer itself, Hogwarts' legacy will be an open-world action RPG, which is an exciting opportunity as players get to explore the immersive world created by Avalanche studios.

These adventures take your character to different locations in the world of Harry Potter. You can explore a dark forest, swim through a lake and even visit the Ministry of Magic.

Every nook and cranny must be explored, and every secret must be uncovered.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Day or night, there is always opportunity for adventure at Hogwarts Castle. #HogwartsLegacy Day or night, there is always opportunity for adventure at Hogwarts Castle. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/hhmBMY83o5

You’ll earn rewards and experience points for each adventure you complete, and there are consistently new quests for you to try.

4) Impeccable dueling action

Challenge yourself by taking on foes twice your size, and baffle them with your wits. (Image via Avalance Software)

Another aspect you’ll notice in Hogwarts Legacy is that there’s a whole lot of dueling action. Dueling is one of the most important parts of the game, and it’s something that you’ll be doing quite often.

If you want to upgrade your characters or earn rewards, then you’ll need to complete daily challenges and win duels against other players. There are different kinds of duels, and each one gives you unique rewards.

PlayStation @PlayStation Wizarding duels, magical beasts, curious classes, and exploration abound. The magic unfolds in this first look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay: play.st/3wl5gVJ Wizarding duels, magical beasts, curious classes, and exploration abound. The magic unfolds in this first look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay: play.st/3wl5gVJ https://t.co/Yfng2kJbsu

You can duel against friends and other characters, and even complete challenges to win prizes. If you’re a dueling expert and love to compete, then Hogwarts Legacy is definitely the game for you.

5) Story

An original storyline, never seen or read before. (Image via Avalanche Software)

The game is set in 1800, way before Grindelwald happened. It is an original story revolving around an army of goblins and dark wizards seeking to destroy and annihilate the wizarding world.

IGN @IGN Get a look at the story and choices at play in Hogwarts Legacy - including whether or not to learn unforgivable curses. #gamescom2022 Get a look at the story and choices at play in Hogwarts Legacy - including whether or not to learn unforgivable curses. #gamescom2022 https://t.co/eWEDpjSGCE

Ancient Dark Magic would have a key role to play in this video game. Although we've got glimpses of the narrative, more will be revealed soon.

6) Protagonist

Take on the role of a fifth-year wizard and uncover the dark secrets that lie ahead. (Image via Avalanche Software)

Hogwarts Legacy lets you become a wizard or a witch, meaning players get to choose between a male or a female protagonist.

Hogwarts Legacy News @HogLegNews #HogwartsLegacy Our character just straight up AVADA KEDAVRAed someone and I'm still not over it. This game is going to be Our character just straight up AVADA KEDAVRAed someone and I'm still not over it. This game is going to be 🔥 #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/dA3OcTD1PL

The video game lets you play as a fifth-year Hogwarts student, which is unusual as players will have to keep up with academics whilst competing with other students as a part of their daily routine.

7) Characters

Create and play with lots of unlockables and go crazy with magic. (Image via Avalanche Software)

NPCs will play a major role in Hogwarts' legacy. They are crucial in terms of storyline and plot. Additionally, players may customize their character in the character selection menu, which will be made available later on in the game.

There might be several characters who look different due to the game's storyline, such as Headless Nick and Professor Eliser Figg, the latter of whom will be acting as the protagonist’s mentor.

Nightly Nerd @Nightly_Nerd

#HogwartsLegacy



Watch the full video here:

youtu.be/vt8IFdLuDsY Are you curious about the character creator for Hogwarts Legacy??Watch the full video here: Are you curious about the character creator for Hogwarts Legacy??#HogwartsLegacy Watch the full video here:youtu.be/vt8IFdLuDsY https://t.co/T2EwGY0vRR

The leader of the goblins is also named Ranrok, who has mystical ties to dark magic.

8) Classes

Learn to craft potions and cast magic spells to defeat enemies. (Image via Avalanche Software)

Attending classes in Hogwarts Legacy is a mandatory occurrence, as we will be introduced to multiple spells, potion making and charms, which will come to our aid whilst battling goblins and enemies.

AngelikMayhem @AngelikMayhem youtube.com/watch?v=P4h1IR… This is a short, interesting #HogwartsLegacy video. The author wonders aloud how "going to classes"--which could be quite boring if done wrong--would work. Then he proffers a mechanic that--even if it's not in the game--could be of interests to #GameDevs This is a short, interesting #HogwartsLegacy video. The author wonders aloud how "going to classes"--which could be quite boring if done wrong--would work. Then he proffers a mechanic that--even if it's not in the game--could be of interests to #GameDevs. youtube.com/watch?v=P4h1IR… https://t.co/vepKlaK8Td

These classes will be useful as players can learn new spells and grow stronger in Hogwarts Legacy.

Conclusion

Hogwarts Legacy is the ultimate Harry Potter game for fans. It’s a beautifully-designed and addictive title that will take you on magical adventures and immerse you into the world of JK Rowling's franchise.

