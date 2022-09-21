8 ways Hogwarts Legacy is every Potterhead's dream come true

With the upcoming release of Hogwarts Legacy on consoles and PC, we can immerse ourselves even further into the fantastic world JK Rowling has created. It’s a game so detailed, extensive, and addictive that you won’t be able to put it down.
Harry Potter is one of the most famous and fascinating franchises out there, and we can’t get enough of it. So if you're a die-hard fan, then you have come to the right place.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.
Hogwarts Legacy will fulfill every Potterhead's dream
1) The graphics are incredible
One of the first details you’ll notice about Hogwarts Legacy is its excellent graphics. The game is beautifully designed and full of stunning illustrations. The attention to detail is phenomenal, and it really transports you into the magical world.
If you’re a fan of the films, then you will adore seeing familiar characters and locations in stunning 3D. Whether you want to explore Hogwarts or just hang out with your friends, it’s all possible in gorgeous visuals.
2) Choose your house
It is a childhood dream of every Potterhead to be sorted into one of the four Hogwarts houses. Players will be sorted into their respective cabins, even though the protagonist is a fifth-year student instead of the traditional 1st year rookie.
Furthermore, you can change your house at any time.
This is useful if you’re a Slytherin who wants to switch to Hufflepuff. If you want to feel engrossed in the Harry Potter world, then choosing your house is a great way to do it.
Each house will consist of a unique common room and dormitory, along with various students for you to bond with.
3) You get to go on magical adventures
As we all learned from the trailer itself, Hogwarts' legacy will be an open-world action RPG, which is an exciting opportunity as players get to explore the immersive world created by Avalanche studios.
These adventures take your character to different locations in the world of Harry Potter. You can explore a dark forest, swim through a lake and even visit the Ministry of Magic.
Every nook and cranny must be explored, and every secret must be uncovered.
You’ll earn rewards and experience points for each adventure you complete, and there are consistently new quests for you to try.
4) Impeccable dueling action
Another aspect you’ll notice in Hogwarts Legacy is that there’s a whole lot of dueling action. Dueling is one of the most important parts of the game, and it’s something that you’ll be doing quite often.
If you want to upgrade your characters or earn rewards, then you’ll need to complete daily challenges and win duels against other players. There are different kinds of duels, and each one gives you unique rewards.
You can duel against friends and other characters, and even complete challenges to win prizes. If you’re a dueling expert and love to compete, then Hogwarts Legacy is definitely the game for you.
5) Story
The game is set in 1800, way before Grindelwald happened. It is an original story revolving around an army of goblins and dark wizards seeking to destroy and annihilate the wizarding world.
Ancient Dark Magic would have a key role to play in this video game. Although we've got glimpses of the narrative, more will be revealed soon.
6) Protagonist
Hogwarts Legacy lets you become a wizard or a witch, meaning players get to choose between a male or a female protagonist.
The video game lets you play as a fifth-year Hogwarts student, which is unusual as players will have to keep up with academics whilst competing with other students as a part of their daily routine.
7) Characters
NPCs will play a major role in Hogwarts' legacy. They are crucial in terms of storyline and plot. Additionally, players may customize their character in the character selection menu, which will be made available later on in the game.
There might be several characters who look different due to the game's storyline, such as Headless Nick and Professor Eliser Figg, the latter of whom will be acting as the protagonist’s mentor.
The leader of the goblins is also named Ranrok, who has mystical ties to dark magic.
8) Classes
Attending classes in Hogwarts Legacy is a mandatory occurrence, as we will be introduced to multiple spells, potion making and charms, which will come to our aid whilst battling goblins and enemies.
These classes will be useful as players can learn new spells and grow stronger in Hogwarts Legacy.
Conclusion
Hogwarts Legacy is the ultimate Harry Potter game for fans. It’s a beautifully-designed and addictive title that will take you on magical adventures and immerse you into the world of JK Rowling's franchise.