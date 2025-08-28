"A broken blade is more than enough": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1149 (Friday, August 29, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 29, 2025, are out. As always, all riddles are themed around the vast roster of League of Legends champions. Having a great knowledge of their lore, abilities, splash art, and other information is needed to decipher the puzzles.The Quote puzzle in the 1149th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;A broken blade is more than enough for the likes of you!&quot;Teemo, Riven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1149th edition (August 29, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 29, 2025, are:Classic: TeemoQuote: RivenAbility: Nunu &amp; Willump; Bonus: W (Biggest Snowball Ever!)Emoji: NautilusSplash Art: Xayah; Bonus: Brave Phoenix XayahThe Classic LoLdle answer of August 29, 2025, is Teemo. The Quote puzzle features Riven, one of the favored picks for the Midlane role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle unveils Nunu &amp; Willump's W ability, named Biggest Snowball Ever!, and the Emoji puzzle points at Nautilus. Lastly, the Splash Art shows Xayah's Brave Phoenix skin.Also read: How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?Previous League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'SaiLoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, MaokaiLoLdle 1146 (August 26): Yuumi, Lee Sin, Viktor, Urgot, JhinLoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, RengarLoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, GwenLoLdle 1143 (August 23): Illaoi, Tristana, Singed, Kindred, ViLoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, SylasLoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, MilioLoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss FortuneLoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu &amp; Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'SaThe answers to the 1150th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 30, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and more