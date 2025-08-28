"You see this cape?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1148 (Thursday, August 28, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 28, 2025, are out. Same as previous iterations, the puzzles you must solve today have a comprehensive linkage with League of Legends champions. An immense knowledge of their lore, abilities, splash art, and other information is required to decipher these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1148th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;You see this cape? Ha! I say goddamn I'm sexy!&quot;Pantheon, Rakan, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1148th edition (August 28, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 28, 2025, are:Classic: PantheonQuote: RakanAbility: Karthus; Bonus: R (Requiem)Emoji: AzirSplash Art: Rek'Sai; Bonus: Default Rek'SaiThe Classic LoLdle answer of August 28, 2025, is Pantheon. The Quote puzzle presents Rakan, one of the popular picks for the Support role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle has Karthus's R ability, named Requiem, and the Emoji puzzle refers to Azir. Lastly, the Splash Art reveals Rek'Sai's Default skin.Also read: How does the new jungle tracking system work in League of Legends?Previous League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, MaokaiLoLdle 1146 (August 26): Yuumi, Lee Sin, Viktor, Urgot, JhinLoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, RengarLoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, GwenLoLdle 1143 (August 23): Illaoi, Tristana, Singed, Kindred, ViLoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, SylasLoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, MilioLoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss FortuneLoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu &amp; Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'SaLoLdle 1138 (August 18): Lux, Rammus, Smolder, Malzahar, WukongLoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, PantheonLoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, GalioLoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, WarwickLoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, FioraLoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, SonaThe answers to the 1149th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 29, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and more