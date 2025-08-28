  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "You see this cape?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1148 (Thursday, August 28, 2025)

"You see this cape?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1148 (Thursday, August 28, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 28, 2025 04:03 GMT
Default Rek
Default Rek'Sai in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for August 28, 2025, are out. Same as previous iterations, the puzzles you must solve today have a comprehensive linkage with League of Legends champions. An immense knowledge of their lore, abilities, splash art, and other information is required to decipher these challenges.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1148th edition of LoLdle is:

"You see this cape? Ha! I say goddamn I'm sexy!"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Pantheon, Rakan, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1148th edition (August 28, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 28, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Pantheon
  • Quote: Rakan
  • Ability: Karthus; Bonus: R (Requiem)
  • Emoji: Azir
  • Splash Art: Rek'Sai; Bonus: Default Rek'Sai

The Classic LoLdle answer of August 28, 2025, is Pantheon. The Quote puzzle presents Rakan, one of the popular picks for the Support role in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle has Karthus's R ability, named Requiem, and the Emoji puzzle refers to Azir. Lastly, the Splash Art reveals Rek'Sai's Default skin.

Ad

Also read: How does the new jungle tracking system work in League of Legends?

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, Maokai
  • LoLdle 1146 (August 26): Yuumi, Lee Sin, Viktor, Urgot, Jhin
  • LoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, Rengar
  • LoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, Gwen
  • LoLdle 1143 (August 23): Illaoi, Tristana, Singed, Kindred, Vi
  • LoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, Sylas
  • LoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, Milio
  • LoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss Fortune
  • LoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu & Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'Sa
  • LoLdle 1138 (August 18): Lux, Rammus, Smolder, Malzahar, Wukong
  • LoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, Pantheon
  • LoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, Galio
  • LoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, Warwick
  • LoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, Fiora
  • LoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, Sona
Ad

The answers to the 1149th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 29, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications