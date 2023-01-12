A look at all 13 wolf villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Wolves are a species of canine villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons characterized by their slender muzzles and pointy ears. They have furry coats on the back of their heads and their cheeks.

There are 13 wolf villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, of which eight are male, and five of them are female. These wolf villagers have various personality types, such as arrogant, smug, and cranky.

Here’s a breakdown of all 13 wolf villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons based on their gender:

Tarou and seven other male wolf villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons; their birthdays, personality types, and more.

1) Chief

Birthday: December 19

December 19 Debut: Doubutsu no Mori

Chief has an orange coat with a white pointy snout and perky ears (Image via Nintendo)

Chief has been one of the oldest wolf villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons since he was introduced in the first-ever edition of the Animal Crossing series, released way back in 2001, exclusively for Japan.

In New Horizons, Chief appears fond of music and can be seen singing around everywhere. Chief has a cranky personality type, which can often lead to him belittling others around him. Chiefs often get involved in deep conversations about trivial matters such as the weather.

2) Dobie

Birthday: February 17

February 17 Debut: Animal Crossing

Dobie is a murky-colored grey wolf in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via GameChannelz/YouTube)

Dobie first appeared in the second edition of Animal Crossing, released in 2002, and then remained absent until re-initiated in New Leaf. In the first appearance, Dobie is a lazy villager. However, he was re-introduced as a cranky villager in Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

In New Horizons, Dobie’s life mostly revolved around writing. He aims to become a writer and can also read a lot about the island's surrounding items, such as flowers, bugs, and fish. As a lazy villager, Dobie can be found primarily alone and independently.

3) Fang

Birthday: December 18

December 18 Debut: Doubutsu no Mori

Fang is a light grey wolf with purple eyelids (Image via Nintendo)

Fang has made it to all the editions of Animal Crossing except Wild World. He has a cranky personality and tends to be rude to other players. He has a grumpy nature but will eventually warm up and become a close friend to the players.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fang has education as his hobby and can be spotted reading a novel with his rimmed glasses. He can also be seen carrying a magnifying glass to view objects in detail.

4) Kyle

Birthday: December 6

December 6 Debut: New Leaf

Kyle has an appearance similar to an African Wild Dog (Image via Game Channelz/YouTube)

Kyle is a wolf villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons who has a smug personality. He first appeared in the New Leaf edition and all subsequent editions of Animal Crossing. Kyle is among the few male wolf villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons who don’t have a cranky personality.

Kyle is a very confident villager, and music is his first hobby. He can be found singing with many musical instruments and wearing rock n roll attire. Kyle also loves dancing and fishing.

5) Lobo

Birthday: November 5

November 5 Debut: Doubutsu no Mori

Lobo is a purple wolf having moonlit yellow eyes (Image via Game Channelz/YouTube)

Yet another cranky wolf villager in New Horizons, Lobo, has a rude and derogatory nature. Like Fang, Lobo also loves reading novels and carrying around his magnifying glass to view objects. He loves fishing as well and has a very conservative and subtle nature.

6) Tarou

Birthday: N/A Gemini

N/A Gemini Debut: Doubutsu no Mori e+

Tarou has a purple coat with tan paws (Image via Nintendo)

Tarou has a jock personality in Animal Crossing and is intensely interested in sports and body-building. As a Jock Villager in New Horizons, Tarou might compete against anybody to catch bugs and fish. Tarou is hyper-motivated, but he often comes off as self-centered and dense.

Due to his energetic personality, the lazy villagers’ lifestyle often confuses him. He is the only male wolf with a jock personality in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

7) W. Link

Birthday: December 12

December 12 Debut: Welcome amiibo

W.Link is a grey wolf with blue eyes and white paws (Image via Nintendo)

As a smug villager, W. Link acts very polite and like a gentleman. He will even go on to flirt with players regardless of their gender. W.Link’s character design is inspired by Wolf Link from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. Green is his favorite color, and W. Link prefers two spoonfuls of sugar in his coffee.

8) Wolfgang

Birthday: November 25

November 25 Debut: Doubutsu no Mori

Wolfgang has a dark navy blue coat with a creamy muzzle (Image via Nintendo)

Wolfgang is a cranky male wolf character in New Horizons who has appeared in all editions of the Animal Crossing series. Although Wolfgang can sometimes be rude to players, he is much more mature and composed than other cranky wolf villagers in New Horizons. Wolfgang tends to get angry and insult the illness when he gets sick.

Whitney and the four other female wolf villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Unlike male counterparts who pre-dominantly exhibit cranky personality types, female wolf villagers, on the other hand, come with various personality types in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

1) Audie

Birthday: August 31

August 31 Debut: New Horizons

Because of her orange furry coat, Audie can be easily mistaken as a fox in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Audie is a brand new villager edition of the Animal Crossing series. She is a wolf with a peppy personality in New Horizons. She is cheerful and uplifting and sometimes even rewards players.

However, Audie also suffers from short attention spans and is prone to overreact in small situations. Because of her cheerful nature, Audie is straightforward to befriend in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

2) Freya

Birthday: December 14

December 14 Debut: Doubutsu no Mori

Freya is a pink wolf with blue eye shadows and yellow, moonlit eyes (Image via Game Channelz/YouTube)

Freya is an old-timer in Animal Crossing who has appeared in all previous iterations except Animal Crossing: Wild World. She has an arrogant personality. Like all snooty villagers in Animal Crossing, Freya is sometimes rude.

Freya loves collecting certain types of fish, fossils, and bugs as her hobby. Freya loves to show off her fashion sense. She can be seen wearing a pink purse with white flowers on it.

3) Skye

Birthday: March 24

March 24 Debut: New Leaf

Skye is a light blue wolf in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

The only wolf villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a typical personality type. Skye’s name comes from her appearance, which resembles the sky and clouds. She is a pleasant villager to talk to and cares about other players.

Skye may sometimes become timid, but she never becomes angry and is polite. Skye’s nature is disciplined as she wakes up at 6 AM every morning and sleeps before midnight. Music is her hobby, and she loves to sing everywhere she goes.

4) Vivian

Birthday: January 26

January 26 Debut: Doubutsu no Mori e+

Vivian is a cream-colored wolf whose furry coat resembles that of a German shepherd dog (Image via Game Channelz/YouTube)

Vivian is yet another snooty female wolf villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons who made her debut in the third iteration of the franchise, Doubutsu no Mori e+. Education is her hobby, and she likes to read novels. Vivian has a snooty personality, so she often becomes snobbish at other villagers.

5) Whitney

Birthday: September 17

September 17 Debut: Wild World

Whitney is a white arctic wolf with blue eyes and a brown nose (Image via Game Channelz/YouTube)

Whitney is an arctic wolf with an arrogant personality. She often portrays herself as upbeat, classy, and chic and tends to belittle other villagers. She has a strong fashion sense and can often criticize others’ poor fashion sense. Whitney never gets along with ordinary villagers because of their polite and friendly nature.

