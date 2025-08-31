"A raven's eye view": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1152 (Monday, September 1, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 1, 2025, are out. As always, all the puzzles revolve around the extensive roster of League of Legends champions. Understanding their stories, emojis, splash art, and other information is needed to solve the enigmas.The Quote puzzle in the 1152nd edition of LoLdle is:&quot;A raven's eye view.&quot;Vex, Swain, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1152nd edition (September 1, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 1, 2025, are:Classic: VexQuote: SwainAbility: Karma; Bonus: W (Focused Resolve)Emoji: ShenSplash Art: Qiyana; Bonus: Battle Queen QiyanaThe Classic LoLdle answer of September 1, 2025, is Vex. The Quote puzzle features Swain, one of the notable picks for the Midlane role in League of Legends.The Ability shows Karma's W ability, named Focused Resolve, and the Emoji puzzle has Shen. Lastly, the Splash Art highlights Qiyana's Battle Queen skin.Also read: How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?Previous League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1151 (August 31): Talon, Skarner, Kennen, Fizz, EzrealLoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, NasusLoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu &amp; Willump, Nautilus, XayahLoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'SaiLoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, MaokaiLoLdle 1146 (August 26): Yuumi, Lee Sin, Viktor, Urgot, JhinLoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, RengarLoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, GwenLoLdle 1143 (August 23): Illaoi, Tristana, Singed, Kindred, ViLoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, SylasLoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, MilioLoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss FortuneLoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu &amp; Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'SaThe answers to the 1153rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 2, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and more