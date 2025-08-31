"Fear my sting": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1151 (Sunday, August 31, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 31, 2025, are out. As usual, all the enigmas are themed around the extensive roster of League of Legends champions. Knowing about their stories, emojis, splash art, and other information is needed to decipher the puzzles.The Quote puzzle in the 1151st edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Fear my sting&quot;Talon, Skarner, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1151st edition (August 31, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 31, 2025, are:Classic: TalonQuote: SkarnerAbility: Kennen; Bonus: Passive (Mark of the Storm)Emoji: FizzSplash Art: Ezreal; Bonus: Star Guardian EzrealThe Classic LoLdle answer of August 31, 2025, is Talon. The Quote puzzle has Skarner, one of the meta picks for the Jungle role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle points to Kennen's Passive ability, named Mark of the Storm, and the Emoji puzzle shows Fizz. Lastly, the Splash Art boasts Ezreal's Star Guardian skin.Also read: How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?Previous League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, NasusLoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu &amp; Willump, Nautilus, XayahLoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'SaiLoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, MaokaiLoLdle 1146 (August 26): Yuumi, Lee Sin, Viktor, Urgot, JhinLoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, RengarLoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, GwenLoLdle 1143 (August 23): Illaoi, Tristana, Singed, Kindred, ViLoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, SylasLoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, MilioLoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss FortuneLoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu &amp; Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'SaThe answers to the 1152nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 1, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and more