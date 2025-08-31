  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Fear my sting": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1151 (Sunday, August 31, 2025)

"Fear my sting": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1151 (Sunday, August 31, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 31, 2025 07:52 GMT
Star Guardian Ezreal in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Star Guardian Ezreal in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for August 31, 2025, are out. As usual, all the enigmas are themed around the extensive roster of League of Legends champions. Knowing about their stories, emojis, splash art, and other information is needed to decipher the puzzles.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1151st edition of LoLdle is:

"Fear my sting"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Talon, Skarner, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1151st edition (August 31, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 31, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Talon
  • Quote: Skarner
  • Ability: Kennen; Bonus: Passive (Mark of the Storm)
  • Emoji: Fizz
  • Splash Art: Ezreal; Bonus: Star Guardian Ezreal

The Classic LoLdle answer of August 31, 2025, is Talon. The Quote puzzle has Skarner, one of the meta picks for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle points to Kennen's Passive ability, named Mark of the Storm, and the Emoji puzzle shows Fizz. Lastly, the Splash Art boasts Ezreal's Star Guardian skin.

Ad

Also read: How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, Nasus
  • LoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Xayah
  • LoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'Sai
  • LoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, Maokai
  • LoLdle 1146 (August 26): Yuumi, Lee Sin, Viktor, Urgot, Jhin
  • LoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, Rengar
  • LoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, Gwen
  • LoLdle 1143 (August 23): Illaoi, Tristana, Singed, Kindred, Vi
  • LoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, Sylas
  • LoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, Milio
  • LoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss Fortune
  • LoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu & Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'Sa
Ad

The answers to the 1152nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 1, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications