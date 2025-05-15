In The Precinct, the term Authorized Force refers to how much force you can use in different situations while dealing with suspects. Every crime you respond to has a set level of it and changes depending on how aggressive or compliant the suspect is, and if you use more force than allowed, it’s considered a violation of Police Conduct.
Here’s a full breakdown of every Authorized Force level and what you’re allowed to do at each one.
List all Authorized Force levels in The Precinct
No Force
This can be utilized when the suspect is fully compliant and not resisting. They’re not running, fighting, or acting aggressively. You don’t need to use anything here; no weapons, no force is required.
Restraining Force
If the suspect shows moderate resistance — like walking away, trying to escape, or refusing to follow commands — you’re allowed to use basic physicality restraint techniques.
Non-lethal Force
When the suspect starts to act violently (moderately) but isn’t using deadly force — maybe throwing punches or damaging property — this is where non-lethal tools come in. You’re cleared to use your Baton or Stun Gun in this Authorized Force. These are meant to subdue the suspect without serious harm. Once they’re under control, you can cuff them.
Lethal Force
This Authorized Force represents the most serious level. If the suspect is hostile, armed, firing, or threatening the lives of civilians or officers, you’re permitted to use lethal force. This means using your Firearm to neutralize the threat. But only if there’s no other safe way to handle it.
Important Rule: No Vehicles
One thing The Precinct is strict about — you are never allowed to hit a suspect with your vehicle. Driving into a suspect is considered a violation in all cases. It doesn’t matter what the threat level is. Keep this in mind before chasing or cornering suspects with your car.
