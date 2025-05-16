There are dozens of cars and vehicles in The Precinct. While patrolling your daily police beat, you will encounter various shady crimes, allowing you to arrest suspects if you can charge them with the right offenses. If they try to flee in a vehicle, you will need a car to chase them down. However, since this game has many cars, driving the right one will help end these chases faster.
This article lists all available cars and vehicles in The Precinct you can use to chase down fleeing criminals and bring them to justice.
All ACPD vehicles in The Precinct
ACPD vehicles are the standard police vehicles you can unlock and drive when patrolling your respective beat. When you rise through the ranks from being a fresh Rookie to a seasoned Police Officer, you will unlock the cars at various levels along with all the weapons in The Precinct. They will always be parked outside the police station. Moreover, you can get one instantly through various support options.
Here is a list of all the ACPD cars and vehicles in The Precinct and how to unlock them:
- Police Cruiser: Available from the start
- Police Helicopter: Available from the start
- 4x4 Vehicle: Recruit 3
- Station Wagon: Police Officer 2
- Pickup Truck: Police Officer 9
- Riot Van: Police Officer 17
- Police Buzzard GTX: Police Officer 20
All civilian vehicles in The Precinct
Apart from the aforementioned ACPD vehicles, you can drive various civilian cars in The Precinct. Whenever a car chase gets initiated while you patrol on foot, you can commandeer any vehicle from the streets if you have probable cause.
Here is a list of all civilian cars in The Precinct:
- Commandeered
- Cobalt Stallion
- Emerald Strike
- Extra Woodie
- FrostFire
- Gran Detroit Turbo
- Midnight Inferno
- Red 77
- Stampede
- The Fugitive
- The Patriot
All emergency vehicles in The Precinct
Regarding emergency vehicles in this game, you only have one option - the Ambulance. This vehicle is found only in certain spots in the game and during a few missions. This final entry wraps up this list of all the cars in The Precinct that you can drive around Averno City to patrol your neighborhood and sniff out crime to bring criminals to justice.
