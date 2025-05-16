All available cars and vehicles in The Precinct

By Debamalya Mukherjee
Modified May 16, 2025 14:18 GMT
An ACPD vehicle in The Precinct
There are many cars and vehicles in The Precinct (Image via Kwalee)

There are dozens of cars and vehicles in The Precinct. While patrolling your daily police beat, you will encounter various shady crimes, allowing you to arrest suspects if you can charge them with the right offenses. If they try to flee in a vehicle, you will need a car to chase them down. However, since this game has many cars, driving the right one will help end these chases faster.

Ad

This article lists all available cars and vehicles in The Precinct you can use to chase down fleeing criminals and bring them to justice.

All ACPD vehicles in The Precinct

ACPD vehicles are the best in The Precinct (Image via Kwalee)
ACPD vehicles are the best in The Precinct (Image via Kwalee)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

ACPD vehicles are the standard police vehicles you can unlock and drive when patrolling your respective beat. When you rise through the ranks from being a fresh Rookie to a seasoned Police Officer, you will unlock the cars at various levels along with all the weapons in The Precinct. They will always be parked outside the police station. Moreover, you can get one instantly through various support options.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is a list of all the ACPD cars and vehicles in The Precinct and how to unlock them:

  • Police Cruiser: Available from the start
  • Police Helicopter: Available from the start
  • 4x4 Vehicle: Recruit 3
  • Station Wagon: Police Officer 2
  • Pickup Truck: Police Officer 9
  • Riot Van: Police Officer 17
  • Police Buzzard GTX: Police Officer 20

All civilian vehicles in The Precinct

There are many rare civilian vehicles on The Precinct (Image via Kwalee)
There are many rare civilian vehicles on The Precinct (Image via Kwalee)

Apart from the aforementioned ACPD vehicles, you can drive various civilian cars in The Precinct. Whenever a car chase gets initiated while you patrol on foot, you can commandeer any vehicle from the streets if you have probable cause.

Ad

Here is a list of all civilian cars in The Precinct:

  • Commandeered
  • Cobalt Stallion
  • Emerald Strike
  • Extra Woodie
  • FrostFire
  • Gran Detroit Turbo
  • Midnight Inferno
  • Red 77
  • Stampede
  • The Fugitive
  • The Patriot

Also read - All rare cars in The Precinct

All emergency vehicles in The Precinct

There are ambulances in The Precinct (Image via Kwalee//YouTube@Thekillergreece)
There are ambulances in The Precinct (Image via Kwalee//YouTube@Thekillergreece)

Regarding emergency vehicles in this game, you only have one option - the Ambulance. This vehicle is found only in certain spots in the game and during a few missions. This final entry wraps up this list of all the cars in The Precinct that you can drive around Averno City to patrol your neighborhood and sniff out crime to bring criminals to justice.

Ad

For more articles on The Precinct, check these out:

About the author
Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.

He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.

In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications