How to increase Stamina in The Precinct

By Ishant Jadhav
Modified May 16, 2025 00:18 GMT
The Precinct is set in Averno City, 1983 (Image via Kwalee)

In The Precinct, stamina is a crucial stat that keeps you going in tough situations. Whether you’re chasing suspects, climbing obstacles, or dodging gunfire, your stamina controls how long you can stay active. If it runs out, your officer slows down and becomes vulnerable in tense scenarios.

Increasing stamina early can be a boon during patrols and missions. This guide will walk you through how to increase stamina in The Precinct.

Boosting stamina in The Precinct

If you want to increase your stamina permanently, you&rsquo;ll need to spend Upgrade Tokens (Image via Kwalee)
If you want to increase your stamina permanently, you’ll need to spend Upgrade Tokens (Image via Kwalee)

Stamina affects sprinting, climbing, tackling, and more. Once it’s gone, your officer slows down, and you lose access to key movement abilities. During fast-paced missions or chases, this can make the difference between making an arrest and letting a suspect get away. To conserve stamina, don’t sprint constantly. Instead, use it in short bursts and walk or take cover to recharge it.

How to upgrade Stamina

Upgrade Tokens are earned by gaining XP through normal police work like issuing fines, writing tickets, and making arrests. You can spend these tokens in the Player Menu under the Physical skill tree, where all stamina-related upgrades are located.

Here are the key upgrades that boost stamina:

  • Timed Breath – Regain stamina even while sprinting.
  • Max Stamina + – Raises your overall stamina by 35%.
  • Bullseye – Slows down the sprint-recovery minigame’s needle, making it easier.

These upgrades are part of a branching skill tree, so you must unlock them in order. Following this sequence early on makes foot pursuits, patrols, and high-stress encounters much more manageable.

Level up smart, invest in stamina, and you’ll have the endurance to outlast any chase, fight, or crisis the city throws your way.

