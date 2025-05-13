All character locations in Genshin Impact Whirling Waltz event

Genshin Impact 5.6 update released a new Event, Whirling Waltz, on May 9, 2025, and its story is also fully unlocked by May 13, 2025. Moreover, Whirling Waltz is the main event for version 5.6, and you can get an exclusive 4-star Bow and a Crown of Insight from this.

After completing the event's story, you can find specific characters like Neuvillette, Wriothesley, Kinich, Ororon, Ifa, and others. The story for Whirling Waltz has three acts, and the locations of these characters also change after each act.

On that note, this article lists the locations of all characters who can be found in Fontaine after completing the Whirling Waltz event quest in Genshin Impact.

Here are the locations of all characters in the Whirling Waltz event in Genshin Impact

After completing Act 1

Location 1

Location of Neuvillette, Wriothesley, and Cacucu (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing Act 1, you will learn that Cacucu has to stay with Neuvillette and Wriothsley. In Nuevillette's office inside Palais Mermonia, you can find the three of them having a special dialogue.

Neuvillette and Wriothesley talk about Natlan and the nature of dragons. Cacucu joins the conversation, as Neuvillette can effectively translate the Saurian's speech.

Location 2

Location of Ifa and Ororon (Image via HoYoverse)

During the event quest Act 1 - An Overnight Fantasyland, Ifa and Ororon mention that they would be staying at Hotel Debord. You can find both outside the hotel, and have a secret dialogue after interacting with them.

Ifa and Ororon discuss how to spend their day in Fontaine and their tricky situation. They discuss that they have rented a film and will not be able to watch it if they want to go out.

Location 3

Location of Kinich and Ajaw (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also find Kinich and Ajaw at the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland teleport point. This is a special location, and this teleport waypoint will be automatically unlocked for all players.

If you interact with them, you can listen to Ajaw throwing a tantrum as Kinich has locked him up. He believes he could have persuaded Neuvillette to gang up to defeat Kinich.

Location 4

Location of Navia (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing Act 1, you must complete the mini-quest Business Acumen From the Spina to unlock her location. Moreover, her location will remain the same, even after completing all three acts. She sits at a table in the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland special location.

After completing Act 2

Location 1

Location of Neuvillette and Wriothesley (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing Act 2 - A Series of Twists and Turns, the locations of the characters who appeared previously would change a bit, and you get different dialogues when you interact with them.

Neuvillette and Wriothesley have a special conversation inside the former's office in Palais Mermonia. You can see that Cacucu will not be here after you complete Act 2 of the event quest.

Location 2

Location of Kinich and Ajaw (Image via HoYoverse)

To find Kinich and Ajaw, teleport to the Statue of The Seven outside Palais Mermonia. Turn right after reaching this location, and you can spot Kinich and Ajaw talking to each other. You can listen to some of their funny banter if you interact with them.

Location 3

Location of Ifa, Ororon, and Cacucu (Image via HoYoverse)

Cacucu will return to Ifa after you complete Act 2 of Whirling Waltz's event quest. You can find Ifa, Cacucu, and Ororon near Escoffier's restaurant at the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland. You can unlock a wholesome dialogue between the three characters if you interact with them.

After completing Act 3

Location 1

Location of Neuvillette, Wriothesley, Chevreuse (Image via HoYoverse)

The location of each character would be changed again once you complete Act 3 - The Price of Every Price. This time, you can find Neuvillette, Wriothesley, and Chevreuse. To find them, teleport to the Statue of The Seven near Palais Mermonia, and go to your right.

You will find these three characters outside this building. If you interact with them, you can hear a few details about the smuggling case in the Whirling Waltz event.

Location 2

Location of Kinich, Ifa, Ororon, Cacucu, and Ajaw (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the last act of the Whirling Waltz quest, the locations of the Natlan characters in Fontaine would also change. To find them, teleport to the special Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland location, and go to your right. Kinich, Ororon, Ifa, Cacucu, and Ajaw are outside Fantasyland.

You can witness a few wholesome and funny dialogues between the Natlan characters if you interact with them.

