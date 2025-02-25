All clothing items and their locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You can acquire numerous clothing items in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Although most of them need to be unlocked or found, they are worth the effort, as you can dress the Mad Dog of Shimano in numerous stylish clothes, elevating your fashion game.

Ad

This article lists all the clothing items you can find in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

A guide to all the clothing items and their locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You can spend a lot of time creating your perfect outfit for the Mad Dog of Shimano (Image via SEGA)

You can buy Clothing items for nine areas of Majima:

Ad

Trending

Head Items

Eyepatch

Makeup

Ears

Hands

Upper Body

Lower Body

Feet

Clothing Sets

Head items

These are the following head items you can buy or acquire in the game:

Category Name How to get Hair Sea Dog Hat (Sea Dog) Majima's default hairstyle. Rough (Mad Dog) Majima's default hairstyle. Asymmetrical Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Center Part Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Long Hair Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Medium Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Natural Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Ponytail Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Short Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Side Part Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Slicked Back Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Techno Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Undercut Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Visual Kei Hair Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Wolf Cut Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Accessories Aviator Cap Can be bought at Penalty Box located inside Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Bandana Received as an Aloha Links reward for reaching 150 friends. Bandana (Loose) Can be bought at Anaconda Sports Shop in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Bandana (Wide) Can be bought at the Gambling Hall. It will be located in the alley south from the Ganryujima Armory for 150 tags. Baseball Cap Can be bought at Panthera Sports Kingdom on Aloha Street for $150. Beanie Can be bought at Thorstone in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Beret Can be bought at Manu Palekaiko. It will be near Worldwide Market Village, Aloha Street for $150. Cab Driver Hat Can be bought at the Dragon Kart mini game for 100 points. Cat Ears Can be bought at Penalty Box in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Cowboy Hat Found in a container just southwest of the Diamond Head bar north of Aloha Bridge. Damaged Hat Can be bought at the Bang Bang Batting Center mini-game store for 4,500 Points. Dancer Can be bought at Hyper Ecstasy on Twilight Drive for $150. Dragon Mask Can be bought at Anaconda Sports Shop located in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Flat Cap Can be bought at Thorstone in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Fox Can be bought at the Fortune Exchange shop for 8 points. Goromi Wig Found in a container just a little southeast of LiberTea, Cultural District. Grass Crown Found in a container just north of the Orphanage taxi drop-off point, Downtown. Hannya Mask Win the Rainbow Cup at Fantasia Mahjong on the northern end of Pearl Avenue. Hat Can be bought at Thorstone in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Hawaiian Cap Can be bought at the ABC store located in Little Japan for $6.99. Helmet Found in a container in an alley east of Ganryujima Armory, Little Japan. Idol Bandana Found in a Little Japan container, head into the alley just north of Revolve Bar to find its back space. Knitted Pompom Hat Can be bought at Thorstone in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Magician's Hat Can be bought at Thorstone in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Majima Construction Helmet You’ll need to defeat Nishida at the Darts mini game near Aloha Beach. Naval Hat Can be bought at Bullet Hell Armory on Pearl Avenue for $150. Noble Corsair Hat Found in an container just northeast of the Mama Masala restaurant, East Waikiki. Sea Dog Hat (Half-Circle) Can be bought at Gorgeous Roger's in the Luxury Palace Hotel, Northwestern region of Madlantis. It will be purchasable for $150. Straw Hat Can be bought at Grayson's Weapons at Sea. It will be located on a floating flatboat south of Aloha Beach for $150. Straw Hat (Square) Can be bought at Thorstone in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Swimming Cap Can be bought at Grayson's Weapons at Sea. It will be located on a floating flatboat south of Aloha Beach for $150. Tattered Sea Dog Found in a container near Wan Shang Tong Herbal Medicine Shop, just up the stairs opposite the shop, Chinatown. Kiryu's Mask* *The terms are unclear, but you acquire it by taking out a certain number of bounties.

Ad

Eyepatches

Eyepatches are an important and iconic aspect of Pirates. Thankfully, Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has an assorted collection of this accessory to choose from:

Eyepatch How to get Default Majima's default starting eyepatch. Narrow It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Over Ear It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Plain It can be bought at Honolulu Dandies in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Perforated It can be bought at the Pool mini game located inside Diamond Head Bar. It will be priced at 200 points. Eyepatch with Glasses You’ll acquire it as a reward for completing the Rich Island Photo Rally. Medical It can be bought at the Pool mini game located inside Diamond Head Bar. It will be priced at 200 points. Rose It can be bought at Hyper Ecstasy on Twilight Drive for $150. Wide It can be bought at Julia's Brilliant Design at Aloha Street for $150. Steampunk It can be bought at the Crazy Delivery mini game store for 1,500 Points. Cabaret Manager It can be bought at the Casino located at the northeastern part of Madlantis for 150 chips.

Ad

Makeup

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii also allows you to adjust various aesthetic features of Majima's face:

Makeup How to get Cabaret Manager Makeup Found in a container, it will be in the back lot of Revolve Bar. Go into the alley north of the Bar’s entrance, Little Japan. Cat It can be bought at Hyper Ecstasy on Twilight Drive for $150. Clown Makeup It can be bought at the Golf minigame loccated in Madlantis for 300 Points. Colored Contacts: Yellow /White /Red /Purple It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Death Metal Makeup Found in a container on the roof just east of the Peal Avenue taxi drop off located in Cultural District. Goromi Makeup Found in a container just a little southeast of LiberTea, Cultural District. Heavy Makeup It can be bought at the Pool mini game, which is located in the Diamond Head Bar located north of Aloha Bridge for 200 points. Kabuki Makeup It can be bought at Bluebird Gallery. It will be at the western edge of Harbor Street for $150. Natural Makeup It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. No Sideburns It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. None Majima's default look. Scar It can be bought at the Gambling Hall in the alley south of Ganryujima Armory for 150 tags. Scourge of the Night (Makeup) Bought at the Sicko Snap mini game for 2,000 Points. Visual Kei Makeup It can be bought at the Pool mini game, which is located in the Diamond Head Bar located north of Aloha Bridge for 200 points.

Ad

Ears

You can decorate Majima's ears with ornate accessories like earrings:

Earrings How to get None Majima's default look. Ball Stud It can be bought at Burnes & Evans situated at Aloha Street for $150. Earrings It can be bought at the Crazy Delivery mini game store for 1,500 Points. Gem Earrings It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Goromi Earrings Found in a container located at Cultural District Heart Earrings Given as an Aloha Links reward for reaching 100 friends. Piercings (Multiple) It can be bought at the Golf minigame located in Madlantis for 300 Points. Silver Cuffs It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Square Piercings It can be bought at Reef Riders inside the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.

Ad

Hands

You can acquire gloves to wear over your fists:

Item How to obtain Leather Gloves Majima's default look. Acrylics You’lll need to defeat Misaki at the Darts mini game. It will be located near Aloha Beach. Bare-Handed Available from the start. Cab Driver Gloves It can be bought at the Dragon Kart mini game for 100 points. Cowboy Gloves It can be bought at the Golf minigame located at Madlantis for 300 Points. Death Metal Gloves It can be bought at the Golf minigame located at Madlantis for 300 Points. Fingerless Cotton Gloves It can be bought at Night Marchers on Twilight Drive for $150. Fingerless Gloves: Black/Brown It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Gauntlets It can be bought at the Ganryujima Armory situated on Fuji Street for $150.

Ad

Upper Body

Buying Happi Coat in Ganryujima Armory (Image via SEGA)

Majima's upper body clothing wardrobe consists of:

Ad

Clothes How to get Aloha Shirt (Default) Majima's default look. "The Hawaiian Original" Classic Hibiscus Aloha Shirt It can be bought at Hilo Hattie in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $39.99. Aloha Shirt (Bare) It can be bought at the Crazy Delivery mini game menu for 2,000 Points. Aloha Shirt (Buttoned) It can be bought at the Dragon Kart mini game for 150 points. Aloha Shirt (Lei) It can be bought at Honolulu Dandies in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $200. Aloha Shirt (Peek) It can be bought at Burnes & Evans on Aloha Street for $200. Aloha Shirt (Tucked) It can be bought at Reef Riders in Anaconda Shopping Center for $200. Aloha Shirt (Unbuttoned) It can be bought at the Crazy Delivery mini game store for 1,500 Points. Apocalypse Clothes It can be bought at the Bang Bang Batting Center mini game store for 6,000 Points. Basketball Jersey It can be bought at Panthera Sports Kingdom near Worldwide Market Village on Aloha Street for $200. Blue Hawaii Aloha Shirt It can be bought at Hilo Hattie in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $49.99. Button Shirt It can be bought at Honolulu Dandies in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $200. Button-Up (Long Sleeve): White/Snakeskin/Gold Pattern/Blue Pattern/Grey Check/ Grey Stripe It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200. Button-Up (Short Sleeve):White/Snakeskin/Gold Pattern/Blue Pattern/Grey Check/ Grey Stripe Given as a reward for reaching 5 friends in the Aloha Links app. Cab Driver Clothes It can be bought at the Dragon Kart mini game for 150 points. Cabaret Manager Suit It can be bought at the Royal Casino located inside the Luxury Palace Hotel in Madlantis map for 200 Chips. Cabaret Manager Suit (Unbuttoned) It can be bought at the Royal Casino located in the northwestern part of Madlantis for 200 Chips. Collared Shirt It can be bought at Yamabiko, located at the Tsubaki Street and Fuji Street intersection for $200. Damaged Shirt It can be bought at the Bang Bang Batting Center mini game menu for 6,000 Points. Garden T-Shirt It can be bought at the ABC store located in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $15.99 Hang Loose Family Tee It can be bought at 88 Tees located at Waikiki Street for $29.99 Happi Coat It can be bought at Ganryujima Armory on Fuji Street for $200. Jean Jacket It can be bought at Night Marchers on Twilight Drive for $200. Keyneck Shirt It can be bought at Purple Dolphins on Aloha Street for $200. Leather Jacket It can be bought at Honolulu Dandies located inside the Anaconda Shopping Center for $200. Leopard Print Sweater Given as a freebie when Crewmate: Etsuko is bought at the Fortune Exchange for 10 points. Men's Original T-Shirt It can be bought at Matsumoto Shave Ice on the Tsubaki Street and Sakura Street intersection for $24.00. Naval Outfit It can be bought at Bullet Hell Armory on Pearl Avenue for $200. Palekana Garb It can be bought at the Fortune Exchange for 8 points. School Uniform It can be bought at the Fortune Exchange for 8 points. Scourge of the Night (Top) It can be bought at the Sicko Snap mini game store for 3,500 Points. Sea Dog Attire (Rough) It can be bought at the Casino on the northeastern side of Madlantis for 200 chips. Sea Dog Attire (Simple) It can be bought at the Bang Bang Batting Center mini game store for 6,000 Points. Sea Dog Attire (Slim) It can be bought at Gorgeous Roger's in the Luxury Palace Hotel, Madlantis for $200. Sea Dog Frilled Shirt It can be bought at Gorgeous Roger's in the Luxury Palace Hotel, Madlantis for $200. Sea Dog Shirt: White/Red/Cream/Green/ Black It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200. Shirtless Available from the start. Short-Sleeved Hoodie It can be bought at White Shore Boutique Worldwide in Market Village situated at Aloha Street for $200. Sleeveless Leather Jacket It can be bought at Night Marchers on Twilight Drive for $200. Snakeskin Jacket Defeat Minami at the Darts mini game. It will be located near Aloha Beach. Striped Shirt: Blue/Grey/Red It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200. Suit Jacket (Buttoned) It can be bought at Vincenti on Aloha Street for $200. Suit Jacket (Rough) It can be bought at Manu Palekaiko which will be located near Worldwide Market Village on Aloha Street for $200. Suit Jacket (Tieless) It can be bought at Vincenti located at Aloha Street for $200. Suit Jacket (Unbuttoned) It can be bought at Vincenti located at Aloha Street for $200. Sweater It can be bought at Manu Palekaiko which will be located near Worldwide Market Village on Aloha Street for $200. Sweatshirt: Grey/Blue/Black/Purple/Red It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200. Tank Top It can be bought at No Surf No Life for $200. Tattered Shirt It can be bought at the Gambling Hall located in the alley south of Ganryujima Armory, Little Japan for 200 tags. Three-Piece Suit It can be bought at Vincenti on Aloha Street for $200. T-Shirt: White/Black/Grey/Red/Blue/Green/Pink/Yellow/Orange/Purple It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200. Vest It can be bought at Vincenti on Aloha Street for $200. Work Clothes It can be purchased from the Shogi NPC located behind the shrine in Honolulu for 200 Points. Yaya Floral Solhouette Tee It can be bought at 88 Tees Waikiki Street for $29.99. Yaya Kuku Musubi Tee It can be bought at 88 Tees Waikiki Street for $32.99. Yaya Kuku Shave Ice Tee It can be bought at 88 Tees Waikiki Street for $32.99

Ad

Lower Body

There are numerous apparels available for Majima's lower body:

Apparels How to get Plain Pants Majima's default look (Mad Dog). Ankle Pants It can be bought at Purple Dolphins on Aloha Street for $200. Cabaret Manager Pants It can be bought at the Royal Casino in the Luxury Palace Hotel, Madlantis for 200 Chips. Cargo Pants Given as a reward when you reach 15 friends in the Aloha Links app. Cargo Shorts It can be bought at Yamabiko on the corner of Tsubaki Street and Fuji Street for $200. Chino Pants It can be bought at White Shore Boutique Worldwide in Market Village on Aloha Street for $200. Dirty Pants It can be bought at Night Marchers on Twilight Drive for $200. Fundoshi It can be bought at Ganryujima Armory on Fuji Street for $200. Jeans: Light Blue/Dark Blue/Black It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200. Leather Pants: Normal/Dirty Unlocked from the start. Naval Trousers It can be bought at Bullet Hell Armory on Pearl Avenue for $200. Punk Pants It can be bought at the Crazy Delivery mini game store for 2,000 Points. Ripped Jeans It can be bought at Night Marchers on Twilight Drive for $200. Ripped Pants It can be bought at Night Marchers on Twilight Drive for $200. School Uniform Pants It can be bought at the Fortune Exchange shop for 8 points. Scourge of the Night (Bottom) It can be bought at the Sicko Snap mini game store for 3,500 Points. Sea Dog Pants (Simple) It can be bought at Gorgeous Roger's located inside the Luxury Palace Hotel on the northwestern part of the Madlantis map for $200. Sea Dog Pants (Slim): Brown/Grey/Green/Red/Cream It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200. Sea Dog Pants: Brown/Grey/Green/Red/Cream It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200. Shorts (Belt) It can be bought at No Surf No Life just off Seaside Avenue for $200. Shorts (Hawaiian): Seven versions available It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200. Suit Pants It can be bought at Vincenti on Aloha Street for $200. Sweatpants: Grey/Blue/Black/Purple/Red It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200. Swim Shorts:Seven versions available It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200. Torn Pants It can be bought at the Bang Bang Batting Center mini game store for 6,000 Points. Work Pants It can be bought from the Shogi NPC behind the shrine in Honolulu for 200 Points.

Ad

Feet

You can customize the various foot apparel for Majima in the title:

Accessories How to get Sandals Majima's default look. Bare Feet Found in an Aloha Beach container southwards from the Aloha Seaside restaurant. Beach Sandals It can be bought at No Surf No Life just off Seaside Avenue for $150. Business Shoes It can be bought at Fiddler Brand located inside the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Cab Driver Shoes It can be bought at the Dragon Kart mini game store for 100 points. Casual Shoes It can be bought at Panthera Sports Kingdom on Aloha Street for $150. Host Shoes It can be bought at Fiddler Brand located inside the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Laced Leather Shoes: Black/Red/Brown/Dark Brown/Cream It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Loafers: Black/Dark Brown/Red/Brown/Cream It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Naval Shoes It can be bought at Bullet Hell Armory on Pearl Avenue for $150. Platform Sandals It can be bought at Fiddler Brand located inside the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Scourge of the Night It can be bought at the Sicko Snap mini game store for 2,000 Points. Sea Dog Platform Shoes It can be bought at Gorgeous Roger's in the Luxury Palace Hotel which is located at the the northwestern region of the Madlantis. It sells for $150. Sea Dog Shoes: Black/Brown/Light Brown/Dark Brown/Red It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Simple Sandals It can be bought at Hau'oli Hula Shop in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Slippers It can be bought at Fiddler Brand in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Sneakers: Grey/Black/Yellow/Red/Purple It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150. Steel-tipped Shoes: Normal/Dirty Unlocked from the start. Straw Sandals It can be bought at Ganryujima Armory on Fuji Street for $150. Tattered Sea Dog Shoes It can be bought at the Golf minigame store in Madlantis for 300 Points.

Ad

Clothing Sets

The wardrobe of clothing items available for Majima is large and varied:

Sets How to get Sea Dog Style Majima's default look (Sea Dog). Amor It can be acquired from a container in an alleyway east of Ganryujima Armory, Little Japan. Bodysuit It can be acquired from a container just south of the Aloha Seaside restaurant. Death Metal It can be acquired from a Container on the roof just east of the Peal Avenue taxi drop off, Cultural District. Desperado It can be acquired from a container southwest of the Diamond Head bar. Fisherman Defeat Saejima at the Darts mini game near Aloha Beach. Goromi It can be acquired in a container just a little southeast of LiberTea, Cultural District. Idol It can be acquired from a container located at the backlot of the Revolve Bar. Head inside the alley just north of the entrance. Overalls Bought from Clean-Clean Household Supplies at the Pearl Avenue and Downtown Street intersection $1,000. Pyrodancer It can be acquired from a container north of the Orphanage taxi drop-off point, Downtown. Tattered Sea Dog It can be acquired from a container near Wan Shang Tong Herbal Medicine Shop up the stairs located opposite the shop. The Noble Corsair It can be acquired from an East Waikiki Container northeast of the Mama Masala restaurant. Yukata Bought from the Fortune Exchange shop for 12 points. Zombie Rewarded for completing the Madlantis Photo Rally.

Ad

Goro the Tiger

You can also accessorize the adorable Tiger to some extent:

Item How to get None Goro's default look. Kitty Ribbon Bought at Hyper Ecstasy on Twilight Drive for $150. Li'l 'Jima Bought at the Penalty Box in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150. Sea Cat Cap: Pink/Cream/Green/Blue/Black Bought at any Changing Room for $150.

Ad

How to change clothing items in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You can save up to five looks per style (Image via SEGA)

Spots to change clothes in the game will open up after you've reached Chapter 2. These locations will allow you to equip whatever outfits you'll have. As you progress, more locations will unlock. All the locations at which you can change clothes and accessories are as follows:

Ad

Revolve Bar: Upstairs in the bedroom

Upstairs in the bedroom Rich Island: In the Storage Shed/bedroom

In the Storage Shed/bedroom The Goromaru: Below decks, where the crew gathers

Below decks, where the crew gathers Madlantis: In the Pirate Room

You'll be able to adjust two styles: Mad Dog (and when you're in Honolulu) and Sea Dog (except when you're not in Honolulu).

Check out more articles on Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.