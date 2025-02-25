All clothing items and their locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You can acquire numerous clothing items in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Although most of them need to be unlocked or found, they are worth the effort, as you can dress the Mad Dog of Shimano in numerous stylish clothes, elevating your fashion game.
This article lists all the clothing items you can find in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
You can buy Clothing items for nine areas of Majima:
- Head Items
- Eyepatch
- Makeup
- Ears
- Hands
- Upper Body
- Lower Body
- Feet
- Clothing Sets
Head items
These are the following head items you can buy or acquire in the game:
Eyepatches
Eyepatches are an important and iconic aspect of Pirates. Thankfully, Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has an assorted collection of this accessory to choose from:
Makeup
Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii also allows you to adjust various aesthetic features of Majima's face:
Ears
You can decorate Majima's ears with ornate accessories like earrings:
Hands
You can acquire gloves to wear over your fists:
Upper Body
Majima's upper body clothing wardrobe consists of:
Lower Body
There are numerous apparels available for Majima's lower body:
Feet
You can customize the various foot apparel for Majima in the title:
Clothing Sets
The wardrobe of clothing items available for Majima is large and varied:
Goro the Tiger
You can also accessorize the adorable Tiger to some extent:
How to change clothing items in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Spots to change clothes in the game will open up after you've reached Chapter 2. These locations will allow you to equip whatever outfits you'll have. As you progress, more locations will unlock. All the locations at which you can change clothes and accessories are as follows:
- Revolve Bar: Upstairs in the bedroom
- Rich Island: In the Storage Shed/bedroom
- The Goromaru: Below decks, where the crew gathers
- Madlantis: In the Pirate Room
You'll be able to adjust two styles: Mad Dog (and when you're in Honolulu) and Sea Dog (except when you're not in Honolulu).
