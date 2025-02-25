  • home icon
All clothing items and their locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

By Meet Soni
Modified Feb 25, 2025 21:13 GMT
Cover
Listing all the clothing items and how to get them in the Majima-focused spin-off (Image via SEGA)

You can acquire numerous clothing items in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Although most of them need to be unlocked or found, they are worth the effort, as you can dress the Mad Dog of Shimano in numerous stylish clothes, elevating your fashion game.

This article lists all the clothing items you can find in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

A guide to all the clothing items and their locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You can spend a lot of time creating your perfect outfit for the Mad Dog of Shimano (Image via SEGA)
You can spend a lot of time creating your perfect outfit for the Mad Dog of Shimano (Image via SEGA)

You can buy Clothing items for nine areas of Majima:

  • Head Items
  • Eyepatch
  • Makeup
  • Ears
  • Hands
  • Upper Body
  • Lower Body
  • Feet
  • Clothing Sets

Head items

These are the following head items you can buy or acquire in the game:

CategoryNameHow to get
Hair
Sea Dog Hat
(Sea Dog) Majima's default hairstyle.
Rough
(Mad Dog) Majima's default hairstyle.
Asymmetrical
Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Center Part
Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Long Hair
Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Medium
Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Natural
Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Ponytail
Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Short
Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Side Part
Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Slicked Back
Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Techno
Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Undercut
Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Visual Kei Hair
Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Wolf Cut
Can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Accessories
Aviator Cap
Can be bought at Penalty Box located inside Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Bandana
Received as an Aloha Links reward for reaching 150 friends.
Bandana (Loose)
Can be bought at Anaconda Sports Shop in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Bandana (Wide)
Can be bought at the Gambling Hall. It will be located in the alley south from the Ganryujima Armory for 150 tags.
Baseball Cap
Can be bought at Panthera Sports Kingdom on Aloha Street for $150.
Beanie
Can be bought at Thorstone in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Beret
Can be bought at Manu Palekaiko. It will be near Worldwide Market Village, Aloha Street for $150.
Cab Driver Hat
Can be bought at the Dragon Kart mini game for 100 points.
Cat Ears
Can be bought at Penalty Box in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Cowboy Hat
Found in a container just southwest of the Diamond Head bar north of Aloha Bridge.
Damaged Hat
Can be bought at the Bang Bang Batting Center mini-game store for 4,500 Points.
Dancer
Can be bought at Hyper Ecstasy on Twilight Drive for $150.
Dragon Mask
Can be bought at Anaconda Sports Shop located in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Flat Cap
Can be bought at Thorstone in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Fox
Can be bought at the Fortune Exchange shop for 8 points.
Goromi Wig
Found in a container just a little southeast of LiberTea, Cultural District.
Grass Crown
Found in a container just north of the Orphanage taxi drop-off point, Downtown.
Hannya Mask
Win the Rainbow Cup at Fantasia Mahjong on the northern end of Pearl Avenue.
Hat
Can be bought at Thorstone in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Hawaiian Cap
Can be bought at the ABC store located in Little Japan for $6.99.
Helmet
Found in a container in an alley east of Ganryujima Armory, Little Japan.
Idol Bandana
Found in a Little Japan container, head into the alley just north of Revolve Bar to find its back space.
Knitted Pompom Hat
Can be bought at Thorstone in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Magician's Hat
Can be bought at Thorstone in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Majima Construction Helmet
You’ll need to defeat Nishida at the Darts mini game near Aloha Beach.
Naval Hat
Can be bought at Bullet Hell Armory on Pearl Avenue for $150.
Noble Corsair Hat
Found in an container just northeast of the Mama Masala restaurant, East Waikiki.
Sea Dog Hat (Half-Circle)
Can be bought at Gorgeous Roger's in the Luxury Palace Hotel, Northwestern region of Madlantis. It will be purchasable for $150.
Straw Hat
Can be bought at Grayson's Weapons at Sea. It will be located on a floating flatboat south of Aloha Beach for $150.
Straw Hat (Square)
Can be bought at Thorstone in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Swimming Cap
Can be bought at Grayson's Weapons at Sea. It will be located on a floating flatboat south of Aloha Beach for $150.
Tattered Sea Dog
Found in a container near Wan Shang Tong Herbal Medicine Shop, just up the stairs opposite the shop, Chinatown.
Kiryu's Mask*
*The terms are unclear, but you acquire it by taking out a certain number of bounties.
Eyepatches

Eyepatches are an important and iconic aspect of Pirates. Thankfully, Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has an assorted collection of this accessory to choose from:

EyepatchHow to get
Default
Majima's default starting eyepatch.
Narrow
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Over Ear
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Plain
It can be bought at Honolulu Dandies in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Perforated
It can be bought at the Pool mini game located inside Diamond Head Bar. It will be priced at 200 points.
Eyepatch with Glasses
You’ll acquire it as a reward for completing the Rich Island Photo Rally.
Medical
It can be bought at the Pool mini game located inside Diamond Head Bar. It will be priced at 200 points.
Rose
It can be bought at Hyper Ecstasy on Twilight Drive for $150.
Wide
It can be bought at Julia's Brilliant Design at Aloha Street for $150.
Steampunk
It can be bought at the Crazy Delivery mini game store for 1,500 Points.
Cabaret Manager
It can be bought at the Casino located at the northeastern part of Madlantis for 150 chips.
Makeup

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii also allows you to adjust various aesthetic features of Majima's face:

MakeupHow to get
Cabaret Manager Makeup
Found in a container, it will be in the back lot of Revolve Bar. Go into the alley north of the Bar’s entrance, Little Japan.
Cat
It can be bought at Hyper Ecstasy on Twilight Drive for $150.
Clown Makeup
It can be bought at the Golf minigame loccated in Madlantis for 300 Points.
Colored Contacts: Yellow /White /Red /Purple
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Death Metal Makeup
Found in a container on the roof just east of the Peal Avenue taxi drop off located in Cultural District.
Goromi Makeup
Found in a container just a little southeast of LiberTea, Cultural District.
Heavy Makeup
It can be bought at the Pool mini game, which is located in the Diamond Head Bar located north of Aloha Bridge for 200 points.
Kabuki Makeup
It can be bought at Bluebird Gallery. It will be at the western edge of Harbor Street for $150.
Natural Makeup
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
No Sideburns
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
NoneMajima's default look.
Scar
It can be bought at the Gambling Hall in the alley south of Ganryujima Armory for 150 tags.
Scourge of the Night (Makeup)
Bought at the Sicko Snap mini game for 2,000 Points.
Visual Kei Makeup
It can be bought at the Pool mini game, which is located in the Diamond Head Bar located north of Aloha Bridge for 200 points.
Ears

You can decorate Majima's ears with ornate accessories like earrings:

EarringsHow to get
NoneMajima's default look.
Ball Stud
It can be bought at Burnes & Evans situated at Aloha Street for $150.
Earrings
It can be bought at the Crazy Delivery mini game store for 1,500 Points.
Gem Earrings
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Goromi Earrings
Found in a container located at Cultural District
Heart Earrings
Given as an Aloha Links reward for reaching 100 friends.
Piercings (Multiple)
It can be bought at the Golf minigame located in Madlantis for 300 Points.
Silver Cuffs
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Square Piercings
It can be bought at Reef Riders inside the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Hands

You can acquire gloves to wear over your fists:

ItemHow to obtain
Leather GlovesMajima's default look.
Acrylics
You’lll need to defeat Misaki at the Darts mini game. It will be located near Aloha Beach.
Bare-HandedAvailable from the start.
Cab Driver Gloves
It can be bought at the Dragon Kart mini game for 100 points.
Cowboy Gloves
It can be bought at the Golf minigame located at Madlantis for 300 Points.
Death Metal Gloves
It can be bought at the Golf minigame located at Madlantis for 300 Points.
Fingerless Cotton Gloves
It can be bought at Night Marchers on Twilight Drive for $150.
Fingerless Gloves: Black/Brown
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Gauntlets
It can be bought at the Ganryujima Armory situated on Fuji Street for $150.
Upper Body

Buying Happi Coat in Ganryujima Armory (Image via SEGA)
Buying Happi Coat in Ganryujima Armory (Image via SEGA)

Majima's upper body clothing wardrobe consists of:

ClothesHow to get
Aloha Shirt (Default)Majima's default look.
"The Hawaiian Original" Classic Hibiscus Aloha Shirt
It can be bought at Hilo Hattie in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $39.99.
Aloha Shirt (Bare)
It can be bought at the Crazy Delivery mini game menu for 2,000 Points.
Aloha Shirt (Buttoned)
It can be bought at the Dragon Kart mini game for 150 points.
Aloha Shirt (Lei)
It can be bought at Honolulu Dandies in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $200.
Aloha Shirt (Peek)
It can be bought at Burnes & Evans on Aloha Street for $200.
Aloha Shirt (Tucked)
It can be bought at Reef Riders in Anaconda Shopping Center for $200.
Aloha Shirt (Unbuttoned)
It can be bought at the Crazy Delivery mini game store for 1,500 Points.
Apocalypse Clothes
It can be bought at the Bang Bang Batting Center mini game store for 6,000 Points.
Basketball Jersey
It can be bought at Panthera Sports Kingdom near Worldwide Market Village on Aloha Street for $200.
Blue Hawaii Aloha Shirt
It can be bought at Hilo Hattie in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $49.99.
Button Shirt
It can be bought at Honolulu Dandies in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $200.
Button-Up (Long Sleeve): White/Snakeskin/Gold Pattern/Blue Pattern/Grey Check/ Grey Stripe
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200.
Button-Up (Short Sleeve):White/Snakeskin/Gold Pattern/Blue Pattern/Grey Check/ Grey Stripe
Given as a reward for reaching 5 friends in the Aloha Links app.
Cab Driver Clothes
It can be bought at the Dragon Kart mini game for 150 points.
Cabaret Manager Suit
It can be bought at the Royal Casino located inside the Luxury Palace Hotel in Madlantis map for 200 Chips.
Cabaret Manager Suit (Unbuttoned)
It can be bought at the Royal Casino located in the northwestern part of Madlantis for 200 Chips.
Collared Shirt
It can be bought at Yamabiko, located at the Tsubaki Street and Fuji Street intersection for $200.
Damaged Shirt
It can be bought at the Bang Bang Batting Center mini game menu for 6,000 Points.
Garden T-Shirt
It can be bought at the ABC store located in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $15.99
Hang Loose Family Tee
It can be bought at 88 Tees located at Waikiki Street for $29.99
Happi Coat
It can be bought at Ganryujima Armory on Fuji Street for $200.
Jean Jacket
It can be bought at Night Marchers on Twilight Drive for $200.
Keyneck Shirt
It can be bought at Purple Dolphins on Aloha Street for $200.
Leather Jacket
It can be bought at Honolulu Dandies located inside the Anaconda Shopping Center for $200.
Leopard Print Sweater
Given as a freebie when Crewmate: Etsuko is bought at the Fortune Exchange for 10 points.
Men's Original T-Shirt
It can be bought at Matsumoto Shave Ice on the Tsubaki Street and Sakura Street intersection for $24.00.
Naval Outfit
It can be bought at Bullet Hell Armory on Pearl Avenue for $200.
Palekana Garb
It can be bought at the Fortune Exchange for 8 points.
School Uniform
It can be bought at the Fortune Exchange for 8 points.
Scourge of the Night (Top)
It can be bought at the Sicko Snap mini game store for 3,500 Points.
Sea Dog Attire (Rough)
It can be bought at the Casino on the northeastern side of Madlantis for 200 chips.
Sea Dog Attire (Simple)
It can be bought at the Bang Bang Batting Center mini game store for 6,000 Points.
Sea Dog Attire (Slim)
It can be bought at Gorgeous Roger's in the Luxury Palace Hotel, Madlantis for $200.
Sea Dog Frilled Shirt
It can be bought at Gorgeous Roger's in the Luxury Palace Hotel, Madlantis for $200.
Sea Dog Shirt: White/Red/Cream/Green/ Black
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200.
ShirtlessAvailable from the start.
Short-Sleeved Hoodie
It can be bought at White Shore Boutique Worldwide in Market Village situated at Aloha Street for $200.
Sleeveless Leather Jacket
It can be bought at Night Marchers on Twilight Drive for $200.
Snakeskin Jacket
Defeat Minami at the Darts mini game. It will be located near Aloha Beach.
Striped Shirt: Blue/Grey/Red
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200.
Suit Jacket (Buttoned)
It can be bought at Vincenti on Aloha Street for $200.
Suit Jacket (Rough)
It can be bought at Manu Palekaiko which will be located near Worldwide Market Village on Aloha Street for $200.
Suit Jacket (Tieless)
It can be bought at Vincenti located at Aloha Street for $200.
Suit Jacket (Unbuttoned)
It can be bought at Vincenti located at Aloha Street for $200.
Sweater
It can be bought at Manu Palekaiko which will be located near Worldwide Market Village on Aloha Street for $200.
Sweatshirt: Grey/Blue/Black/Purple/Red
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200.
Tank Top
It can be bought at No Surf No Life for $200.
Tattered Shirt
It can be bought at the Gambling Hall located in the alley south of Ganryujima Armory, Little Japan for 200 tags.
Three-Piece Suit
It can be bought at Vincenti on Aloha Street for $200.
T-Shirt: White/Black/Grey/Red/Blue/Green/Pink/Yellow/Orange/Purple
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200.
Vest
It can be bought at Vincenti on Aloha Street for $200.
Work Clothes
It can be purchased from the Shogi NPC located behind the shrine in Honolulu for 200 Points.
Yaya Floral Solhouette Tee
It can be bought at 88 Tees Waikiki Street for $29.99.
Yaya Kuku Musubi Tee
It can be bought at 88 Tees Waikiki Street for $32.99.
Yaya Kuku Shave Ice Tee
It can be bought at 88 Tees Waikiki Street for $32.99
Lower Body

There are numerous apparels available for Majima's lower body:

ApparelsHow to get
Plain Pants
Majima's default look (Mad Dog).
Ankle Pants
It can be bought at Purple Dolphins on Aloha Street for $200.
Cabaret Manager Pants
It can be bought at the Royal Casino in the Luxury Palace Hotel, Madlantis for 200 Chips.
Cargo Pants
Given as a reward when you reach 15 friends in the Aloha Links app.
Cargo Shorts
It can be bought at Yamabiko on the corner of Tsubaki Street and Fuji Street for $200.
Chino Pants
It can be bought at White Shore Boutique Worldwide in Market Village on Aloha Street for $200.
Dirty Pants
It can be bought at Night Marchers on Twilight Drive for $200.
Fundoshi
It can be bought at Ganryujima Armory on Fuji Street for $200.
Jeans: Light Blue/Dark Blue/Black
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200.
Leather Pants: Normal/DirtyUnlocked from the start.
Naval Trousers
It can be bought at Bullet Hell Armory on Pearl Avenue for $200.
Punk Pants
It can be bought at the Crazy Delivery mini game store for 2,000 Points.
Ripped Jeans
It can be bought at Night Marchers on Twilight Drive for $200.
Ripped Pants
It can be bought at Night Marchers on Twilight Drive for $200.
School Uniform Pants
It can be bought at the Fortune Exchange shop for 8 points.
Scourge of the Night (Bottom)
It can be bought at the Sicko Snap mini game store for 3,500 Points.
Sea Dog Pants (Simple)
It can be bought at Gorgeous Roger's located inside the Luxury Palace Hotel on the northwestern part of the Madlantis map for $200.
Sea Dog Pants (Slim): Brown/Grey/Green/Red/Cream
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200.
Sea Dog Pants: Brown/Grey/Green/Red/Cream
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200.
Shorts (Belt)
It can be bought at No Surf No Life just off Seaside Avenue for $200.
Shorts (Hawaiian): Seven versions available
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200.
Suit Pants
It can be bought at Vincenti on Aloha Street for $200.
Sweatpants: Grey/Blue/Black/Purple/Red
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200.
Swim Shorts:Seven versions available
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $200.
Torn Pants
It can be bought at the Bang Bang Batting Center mini game store for 6,000 Points.
Work Pants
It can be bought from the Shogi NPC behind the shrine in Honolulu for 200 Points.
Feet

You can customize the various foot apparel for Majima in the title:

AccessoriesHow to get
SandalsMajima's default look.
Bare Feet
Found in an Aloha Beach container southwards from the Aloha Seaside restaurant.
Beach Sandals
It can be bought at No Surf No Life just off Seaside Avenue for $150.
Business Shoes
It can be bought at Fiddler Brand located inside the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Cab Driver Shoes
It can be bought at the Dragon Kart mini game store for 100 points.
Casual Shoes
It can be bought at Panthera Sports Kingdom on Aloha Street for $150.
Host Shoes
It can be bought at Fiddler Brand located inside the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Laced Leather Shoes: Black/Red/Brown/Dark Brown/Cream
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Loafers: Black/Dark Brown/Red/Brown/Cream
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Naval Shoes
It can be bought at Bullet Hell Armory on Pearl Avenue for $150.
Platform Sandals
It can be bought at Fiddler Brand located inside the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Scourge of the Night
It can be bought at the Sicko Snap mini game store for 2,000 Points.
Sea Dog Platform Shoes
It can be bought at Gorgeous Roger's in the Luxury Palace Hotel which is located at the the northwestern region of the Madlantis. It sells for $150.
Sea Dog Shoes: Black/Brown/Light Brown/Dark Brown/Red
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Simple Sandals
It can be bought at Hau'oli Hula Shop in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Slippers
It can be bought at Fiddler Brand in the Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Sneakers: Grey/Black/Yellow/Red/Purple
It can be bought at any Changing Room for $150.
Steel-tipped Shoes: Normal/DirtyUnlocked from the start.
Straw Sandals
It can be bought at Ganryujima Armory on Fuji Street for $150.
Tattered Sea Dog Shoes
It can be bought at the Golf minigame store in Madlantis for 300 Points.
Clothing Sets

The wardrobe of clothing items available for Majima is large and varied:

SetsHow to get
Sea Dog Style
Majima's default look (Sea Dog).
Amor
It can be acquired from a container in an alleyway east of Ganryujima Armory, Little Japan.
Bodysuit
It can be acquired from a container just south of the Aloha Seaside restaurant.
Death Metal
It can be acquired from a Container on the roof just east of the Peal Avenue taxi drop off, Cultural District.
Desperado
It can be acquired from a container southwest of the Diamond Head bar.
Fisherman
Defeat Saejima at the Darts mini game near Aloha Beach.
Goromi
It can be acquired in a container just a little southeast of LiberTea, Cultural District.
Idol
It can be acquired from a container located at the backlot of the Revolve Bar. Head inside the alley just north of the entrance.
Overalls
Bought from Clean-Clean Household Supplies at the Pearl Avenue and Downtown Street intersection $1,000.
Pyrodancer
It can be acquired from a container north of the Orphanage taxi drop-off point, Downtown.
Tattered Sea Dog
It can be acquired from a container near Wan Shang Tong Herbal Medicine Shop up the stairs located opposite the shop.
The Noble Corsair
It can be acquired from an East Waikiki Container northeast of the Mama Masala restaurant.
Yukata
Bought from the Fortune Exchange shop for 12 points.
Zombie
Rewarded for completing the Madlantis Photo Rally.
Goro the Tiger

You can also accessorize the adorable Tiger to some extent:

ItemHow to get
NoneGoro's default look.
Kitty Ribbon
Bought at Hyper Ecstasy on Twilight Drive for $150.
Li'l 'Jima
Bought at the Penalty Box in Anaconda Shopping Center for $150.
Sea Cat Cap: Pink/Cream/Green/Blue/Black
Bought at any Changing Room for $150.
How to change clothing items in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You can save up to five looks per style (Image via SEGA)
You can save up to five looks per style (Image via SEGA)

Spots to change clothes in the game will open up after you've reached Chapter 2. These locations will allow you to equip whatever outfits you'll have. As you progress, more locations will unlock. All the locations at which you can change clothes and accessories are as follows:

  • Revolve Bar: Upstairs in the bedroom
  • Rich Island: In the Storage Shed/bedroom
  • The Goromaru: Below decks, where the crew gathers
  • Madlantis: In the Pirate Room

You'll be able to adjust two styles: Mad Dog (and when you're in Honolulu) and Sea Dog (except when you're not in Honolulu).

