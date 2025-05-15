There are numerous collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 6 (Siege - Part 1). This title has missions that are more open-ended than its predecessors, and you'll notice it in this section. The chapter provides a large region to explore, filled with objectives you can tackle in any order. Aside from that, the game incentivizes you to scour the area by littering various objects throughout the map.

This article guides you on all the collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 6 (Siege - Part 1).

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. This article only includes acquirable items like Toys, Codexes, and Sigils. Not resources like Gold or Rubies.

Listing all collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 6 (Siege - Part 1)

There are a total of five acquirable items and three life sigils in this level.

Note: Make sure to visit the Slayer Toy location first, since the key acquired there will be used to unlock many other doors throughout the stage.

All toy collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 6 (Siege - Part 1)

Slayer Toy

The Slayer Toy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Move ahead of the Sentinel Shrine in the middle of the map. You'll find a locked gate with the Slayer Toy inside. Just opposite it will be the purple key. Unlock the gate with it. Keep the key handy, as you'll require it to open other doorways.

Mancubus Toy

The Mancubus Toy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

The toy will be at the bottom of a statue near the Sentinel Shrine (used to upgrade weapons), near a large demonic portal at the top of the map.

All codex collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 6 (Siege - Part 1)

Codex #1 - Siege Part One

The first Codex's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Head inside the cave in the middle of the map. Three roads will connect it to the mainland, but two of them will be broken off. Its entrance will have two blue torches. Head inside and drop into the main room. Go further and use the shield jump to reach the next area.

Hop onto the raised platform in the middle to lower it. Walk through the newly opened gate and head up the hill while dodging fireballs. You'll reach the exit of the cave, jump towards the rocky area and you'll acquire the codex entry.

Codex #2 - Creed Makyr

The second codex (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Drop down to the left side of the statue near the Sentinel Shrine on the top of the map (location of the Mancubus toy) to find the codex (it should have an orange glow).

All weapon skin collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 6 (Siege - Part 1)

Impaler skin - Nightmare

The Nightmare skin's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Look for a cave to the southwest of the Gore Portal on the left region of the map. There should be a climbable wooden wall perpendicular to a spike-filled block. Use it to enter the cave and take the left path when you see a box-like structure. The skin should be behind a purple gate. Use the key acquired earlier to open it.

All Life Sigil collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 6 (Siege - Part 1)

Life Sigil #1

Locating the first Life Sigil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

When you start the objective to destroy the gore portals, that is the city gate, head left to find a waterfall at the perimeter. Defeat the enemies guarding it and look for the sigil beside the water cascade. That is the first of four Sigil collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 6.

Life Sigil #2

Location of the second Life Sigil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

When fighting enemies near the Sentinel Shrine on the top of the map (Mancubus Toy location), you'll eventually be introduced to the morale meter. After the tutorial, clear the enemies and head past the shrine towards the left to find a trail of gold pieces. These will lead you to the Sigil.

Note: The path will be filled with tentacles rising from the ground, parry them with the shield when you see them preparing to rise.

Life Sigil #3

The third Life Sigil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Look for a large statue parallel to the one where you found the Mancubus Toy. The Sigil will be at its feet.

Life Sigil #4

The final Life Sigil in Siege - Part 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

When trying to destroy one of the Gore Portals, you'll be locked inside a structure where you must kill Cultists to destroy the opening. There, you'll eventually come across a blue beam you can use to hop to an opening. Head straight and take a left to find the sigil on your west.

Those were all the collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 6 (Siege - Part 1)

