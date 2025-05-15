All collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 8 (Abyssal Forest)

There are a total of five collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 8. Titled Abyssal Forest, this mission finds the Slayer exploring the dark thicket while making his way towards the Ancestral Forge. Although there are a total of 11 secrets with numerous bars of Gold and Rubies to be hunted down, we will only look at the collectibles like toys, Codex entries, Life Sigils, and Essences.
This article will guide you through all collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 8.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective. Collectible items include Demonic Essences, Codex Entries, Life Sigils, and Collectible Toys. Resources like Gold, Ruby, or Wraithstone are not covered under this guide.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 8: All collectible locations
In the eighth chapter of Doom The Dark Ages, there are two Life Sigils: a Demonic Essence, a Codex entry, and a Collectible toy to be found. This article will outline all these items as one progresses through the chapter.
1) Life Sigil #1
As soon as you start the mission, keep heading forward and take the first right once the road starts to diverge into numerous paths. You will come across gold bars along with some demons, and come across a large gap. Jump this gap to find some more gold bars, with another small horde of demons waiting at the end. After taking them out, grab your first Life Sigil at the edge.
2) Codex Entry #1 - Abyssal Forest
After opening the locked gate with the Yellow Key, stay on the right edge of the map and keep heading forward. After a few encounters, you will find tree branches that can be broken with a shield smash marked by a blue symbol. Break it open to get the Abyssal Forest Codex Entry.
3) Demonic Essence #1 - Armor
After making a large jump across to a different platform and finding a Sentinel Shrine, be prepared to face a large demonic horde right below. Head down, take out all the waves of demons that dare cross Doomslayer's path, and you will find a Demonic Leader Pinky Rider spawning. Destroy this foe to permanently increase your maximum armor.
4) Collectible Toy #1 - Witch
Keep in mind that the rest of the two collectibles are also in this area, and running towards the objective marker will take you to a point of no return. So, head back to the place where you first jumped down to battle the horde, stroll to the extreme left to find a path after dropping down, marked with gold bars. Follow this road to head inside a small tower with flaming traps and demons waiting to ambush you.
Take them out, avoid the traps, and look up at the other end from where you entered to find a metal chain you can break. This opens up an energy key where you can throw your shield to lift the cage housing the Collectible Toy Witch.
5) Life Sigil #2
After leaving the place where you fought the demonic lead, look around the area where you dropped to get the Witch toy and find a metal box you can climb. After reaching the top, jump ahead to another platform and then shield jump to the statue above you. At the very end of the topmost platform are two demons and your second Life Sigil.
For more coverage on Doom The Dark Ages, follow Sportskeeda:
- All collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 1 (Village of Khalim)
- Doom: The Dark Ages review
- Is Doom: The Dark Ages a standalone title?
- Is Doom: The Dark Ages coming to PS4 and Xbox One?
- Doom: The Dark Ages ending explained
- Does Doom: The Dark Ages have Glory Kills?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.