All collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 8 (Abyssal Forest)

There are a total of five collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 8. Titled Abyssal Forest, this mission finds the Slayer exploring the dark thicket while making his way towards the Ancestral Forge. Although there are a total of 11 secrets with numerous bars of Gold and Rubies to be hunted down, we will only look at the collectibles like toys, Codex entries, Life Sigils, and Essences.

Ad

This article will guide you through all collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 8.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective. Collectible items include Demonic Essences, Codex Entries, Life Sigils, and Collectible Toys. Resources like Gold, Ruby, or Wraithstone are not covered under this guide.

Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 8: All collectible locations

In the eighth chapter of Doom The Dark Ages, there are two Life Sigils: a Demonic Essence, a Codex entry, and a Collectible toy to be found. This article will outline all these items as one progresses through the chapter.

Ad

Trending

1) Life Sigil #1

Life Sigil found at the end of the rightmost path (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

As soon as you start the mission, keep heading forward and take the first right once the road starts to diverge into numerous paths. You will come across gold bars along with some demons, and come across a large gap. Jump this gap to find some more gold bars, with another small horde of demons waiting at the end. After taking them out, grab your first Life Sigil at the edge.

Ad

2) Codex Entry #1 - Abyssal Forest

Abyssal Forest - Codex Entry collectible location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

After opening the locked gate with the Yellow Key, stay on the right edge of the map and keep heading forward. After a few encounters, you will find tree branches that can be broken with a shield smash marked by a blue symbol. Break it open to get the Abyssal Forest Codex Entry.

Ad

3) Demonic Essence #1 - Armor

Kill the Pinky Rider to get the demonic essence (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

After making a large jump across to a different platform and finding a Sentinel Shrine, be prepared to face a large demonic horde right below. Head down, take out all the waves of demons that dare cross Doomslayer's path, and you will find a Demonic Leader Pinky Rider spawning. Destroy this foe to permanently increase your maximum armor.

Ad

4) Collectible Toy #1 - Witch

Witch toy collectible location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Keep in mind that the rest of the two collectibles are also in this area, and running towards the objective marker will take you to a point of no return. So, head back to the place where you first jumped down to battle the horde, stroll to the extreme left to find a path after dropping down, marked with gold bars. Follow this road to head inside a small tower with flaming traps and demons waiting to ambush you.

Ad

Take them out, avoid the traps, and look up at the other end from where you entered to find a metal chain you can break. This opens up an energy key where you can throw your shield to lift the cage housing the Collectible Toy Witch.

5) Life Sigil #2

Second Life Sigil collectible location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

After leaving the place where you fought the demonic lead, look around the area where you dropped to get the Witch toy and find a metal box you can climb. After reaching the top, jump ahead to another platform and then shield jump to the statue above you. At the very end of the topmost platform are two demons and your second Life Sigil.

Ad

For more coverage on Doom The Dark Ages, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.