All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth graphics modes explained

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is easily one of the most highly anticipated games of 2024. As of writing this article (February 26), the upcoming sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake is due for release in just a couple of days. And with the game's looming release date, we finally have details on the various graphics modes Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will offer on the PS5.

Much like the previous title, the upcoming sequel is coming exclusively to PlayStation, with a potential PC coming later. However, unlike Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the sequel is developed exclusively for the current-gen PlayStation, i.e., PS5, making it one of the most graphically impressive games of 2024.

And much like any other PS5 exclusive release, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers multiple graphics modes, allowing you to determine how you want to experience Cloud and his friends' journey in the latest RPG from Square Enix.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth graphics modes explored

The in-game graphics and display options. (Image via Square Enix)

Similarly to the previous mainline Final Fantasy title, Final Fantasy XVI, the upcoming sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake offers two visual modes: a 4K Graphics mode and a 1440p (upscaled to 4K) Performance mode. However, unlike other traditional PS5 titles, the graphics modes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are a bit different.

In most PS5 exclusive games, the 4K Graphics mode usually renders the game at a lower native resolution and upsamples it to output a 4K image using either TAA, checkerboarding or in instances like Alan Wake 2, AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

However, for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake sequel, Square Enix seems to have found a way to render the game at native 4K, albeit at 30fps, for the Graphics mode. On the other hand, the Performance mode renders the game at 1440p and upscales it to 4K using TAA, with the native resolution being somewhere within the ballpark of 1440p to 1150p.

As for the game's framerate in both modes, the Graphics mode delivers a solid 30fps, even in the action-heavy sequences. The Performance mode, on the other hand, does deliver a mostly 60fps experience, with few drops to lower 50s, especially in the crowded sections, where the PS5's CPU ends up being a bottleneck.

Fortunately, unlike in the case of Final Fantasy XVI, the Performance mode in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth seems to be a much more stable and, dare I say, enjoyable experience, especially for players who prefer higher framerates over visual fidelity.