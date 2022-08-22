All games and publishers confirmed for Gamescom

k

Gamescom 2022 is right around the corner, and with more than 500 companies joining this year's event, it promises to be one of gaming's biggest weeks ever. Gamescom 2022 will have big-name publishers as well as small and emerging indie development studios attending the event, showcasing new and upcoming titles and providing updates on ongoing games.

Geoff Keighley



2 hour live show

Thousands of fans in the audience!

30+ games on stage



If you are in Germany, limited in-person tickets are now available for fans.



Gamescom 2022 is planned as a hybrid event, meaning it will be taking place both online and in-person simultaneously for fans around the globe. The event will be held at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, from August 23 to August 28, 2022.

This year's event will be held in person for the first time since 2019, after remaining digital-only for the past few years due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Gamescom 2022 will feature tons of new and exciting updates for players worldwide, with exciting new reveals, video game demos, news about upcoming titles, developer interviews, and much more.

gamescom



Be



The confirmed publishers that will be attending this year's Gamescom event are as follows:

Xbox

Bandai Namco

Koch Media (PLAION)

Team17

SEGA

THQ Nordic

Warner Bros. Games

505 Games

Ubisoft

Most publishers will exhibit their already announced titles that are due for release within the next 12 months, as well as updates on their ongoing and live-service titles. While there will be some surprise reveals during Gamescom 2022, fans should keep their expectations in check.

What players can expect from the publishers at Gamescom 2022

Xbox

Xbox has already released a detailed schedule for the games they will display during the event. The publisher will hold a six-hour event on August 25, from 5 am-11 am Pacific Time/8 am-2 pm Eastern Time/2 pm-8 pm Central European Summer Time at Xbox Booth. There will also be a special livestream planned for developer interviews on some of their upcoming titles.

Xbox



Xbox Booth on the showfloor

Xbox FanFest in-person and digital

Developer interviews and deep dives



The confirmed games from Xbox, as per their schedule, are as follows:

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studio Publishing)

Gunfire Reborn (Duoyi Games/505 Games)

Sea of Thieves (Rare Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Lies of P (Neowiz)

High on Life (Squanch Games)

Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Minecraft Legends (Mojang Studios & Blackbird Interactive/Xbox Game Studios)

Planet of Lana (Wishfully/Thunderful)

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment & World's Edge/Xbox Game Studios)

Games from Bethesda Softworks are missing from Xbox's schedule as they were revealed during the recently held QuakeCon. There is a chance that upcoming games from Bethesda like Starfield and Redfall might show up during the Xbox conference, but no official confirmation has been given.

Forza Motorsport is also seemingly absent from Xbox's showcase schedule, implying the title might not be released anytime soon.

Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has recently emerged in popularity among players, thanks to the stellar reception of Elden Ring. The publisher has not released a statement confirming the titles they will showcase during Gamescom 2022. However, fans are speculating on the recently teased Tekken title and the DLC expansion for Elden Ring to be announced during the event.

gamescom



The Japanese publisher has a few upcoming titles that are due for release within a few months:

One Piece Odyssey

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Gundam Evolution

Bandai Namco's presentation will likely exhibit these titles. However, fans are clamoring for any news on a DLC for FromSoftware's open-world masterpiece.

Koch Media (PLAION)

The main game Koch Media, now rebranded as PLAION, will showcase is their upcoming title, Saints Row, which will reportedly launch just a day before Gamescom 2022. The game is a reboot of the classic action-adventure franchise, featuring a new set of characters, an over-the-top narrative, and explosive gameplay that fans have come to expect from the Saints Row series.

Another title that players might expect PLAION to showcase is their upcoming third-person survival horror game, The Chant.

Team17

The indie games publisher Team17 recently released the souls-like RPG Thymesia. The game is a perfect amalgamation of FromSoftware's two most beloved games, Bloodborne and Sekiro, featuring aggressive and fast-paced combat with relentless difficulty and some really unique and challenging boss battles.

While there has been no confirmation from the publisher regarding the games they will be reveal during Gamescom 2022, fans can speculate that they might capitalize on the positive reception of Thymesia, announcing plans for the title.

The publisher might also finally reveal a definite release date for their upcoming isometric action-adventure title, Batora: Lost Heaven, which is slated to be released during Autumn 2022.

SEGA

SEGA's upcoming open-world Sonic game, Sonic Frontier, has been confirmed for Gamescom 2022. The game will receive a world premiere during this year's event, which might finally give the title a concrete release date.

gamescom



Apart from Sonic Frontiers, other games might appear during SEGA's showcase, such as the upcoming real-time strategy title, Company of Heroes 3, and Soul Hackers 2.

THQ Nordic

Much like Xbox, THQ Nordic has already released the line-up of games they will display during Gamescom 2022. The confirmed games from the publisher as per their schedule are as follows:

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

Alone in the Dark

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Outcast 2 - A New Beginning

Wreckreation

The Valiant

Tempest Rising

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

AEW: Fight Forever

Some of these games, like Alone in the Dark, Outcast 2 - A New Beginning, Wrekcreation, The Valiant, Tempest Rising, and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, were recently revealed during the publisher's own showcase event.

Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games has some of the highly anticipated games it will showcase during Gamescom 2022. The publisher will undoubtedly be capitalizing on Gotham Knights, which is set to release on October 25, 2022, and might want to give it a final marketing push before its launch.

Hogwarts Legacy is another title confirmed for the publisher's showcase event. The upcoming RPG series, based on J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels, is shaping up to be one of the most visually striking games.

While there is no confirmation yet, fans can expect to see developer Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League show up during the Warner Bros. Games showcase.

505 Games

While 505 Games has stated that they will not have any playable game demos at their Meet and Greet space, some information will be available on their upcoming titles during the event. Games like the upcoming RPG, Eiyuden Chronicles, and the intriguing new title, Miasma Chronicles, have the best chance of showcasing during the event.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft has had a rough start to the year. After facing countless controversies regarding the French publisher's workspace environment and awful treatment of developers by higher-ups in the company, the publisher has skipped all major gaming events of the year.

Ubisoft



However, Ubisoft is returning to the limelight with Gamescom 2022 and will showcase its major upcoming titles during the event. 'Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope' and 'Skull and Bones' are the two significant IPs set to be released this year.

While the publisher has not released a concrete schedule for the games they will be exhibiting during Gamescom 2022, it is safe to assume that these two titles will be the highlights of the event.

Edited by R. Elahi