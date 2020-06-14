All GTA San Andreas cheats for PS2

GTA San Andreas is perhaps the game most synonymous with cheat codes, more so than any other game.

The game was a massive success and is still the best-selling game on PS2.

The 2004 classic is simply one of the most fun gaming experiences ever developed and made Los Santos one of the most fun playgrounds in the entire open-world genre.

If every player who ever played GTA: San Andreas were to look hard enough, they would be sure to stumble across a sheet of paper with all the cheat codes written down.

The game wasn't just made easier because of cheat codes, but it made the game exponentially more fun. Sure, you could drive all the way to the mission waypoint in a regular car. However, it is that much more fun to show up parachuting down from a military helicopter.

Cheat Codes in GTA San Andreas for PS2

Sandstorm: UP, DOWN, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2

UP, DOWN, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2 Skinny: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT

TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT Slower Game Play: TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1

TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1 Spawn Bloodring Banger: DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT

DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT Spawn Caddy: CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X Spawn Dozer: R2, L1, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, X, L1, LEFT

R2, L1, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, X, L1, LEFT Spawn Hotring Racer 1: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 Spawn Hotring Racer 2: R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2

R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2 Spawn Hunter: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1 R2, L2, L1, L1

CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1 R2, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Jetpack: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT Spawn Monster Truck: RIGHT, UP, R1, R1, R1, DOWN, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

RIGHT, UP, R1, R1, R1, DOWN, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1 Spawn Ranger: UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2

UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2 Spawn Rhino Tank: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Spawn Romero: DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT

DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT Spawn Stretch: R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Spawn Stunt Plane: CIRCLE, UP, L1, L2, DOWN, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

CIRCLE, UP, L1, L2, DOWN, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Spawn Tanker: R1, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, UP, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

R1, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, UP, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Trashmaster: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Suicide: RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1

RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1 Sunny Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE Super-Punch: UP, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2.

Note: These are only some of the cheat codes from GTA: San Andreas on PS2. Link to all cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas, here.