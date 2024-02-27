Unlike the Terminids, the Helldivers 2 Automaton enemy types have the gift of range. These enemies come equipped with a variety of weapons that can take you out from a distance. Moreover, there are 10 different types of Automatons for you to fight. If you prioritize the wrong one in battle, it can end up jeopardizing the entire mission for you and your team.

However, you don't need to worry about that since we've got you covered. This article will rank all Helldivers 2 Automaton enemy types based on difficulty. Let's take a look.

Here are all Helldivers 2 Automaton enemy types ranked by difficulty

8) Trooper, Marauder & Raider

Marauders, Troopers, and Raiders will give you little to no trouble (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

Up first, we have the Marauders, Troopers, and Raiders, who are the weakest of the Helldivers 2 Automaton enemy types. These are foot soldiers who act as fodder-type enemies. Much like the Scavenger Terminids in Helldivers 2, these Automatons cannot inflict too much damage upon you alone.

However, these Automatons move in numbers and can make short work of you if they get close. That said, outrunning them is fairly simple, so keep your distance and put a few shots in them. A single shot from the SG-225 Breaker is enough to take down these Automatons.

7) Dropship

Dropships bring more Automatons to battle (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

The Dropships spawn more of the Helldivers 2 Automaton enemy types into battle. However, as a lone entity, they cannot harm you significantly. If you're below one, using the grenade launcher will allow you to take out their reinforcements even before they spawn.

While you should try to prioritize them in battle, throwing your life away to take a Dropship down is surely not worth it. However, if you want to take them out, you can aim for their exposed engines using a Recoilless Rifle for a swift takedown.

6) Scout Strider

The back of a Scout Strider is always exposed (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios ||T YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

Scout Striders are like slow-walking turrets in battle. They can be lethal if you let them linger for too long. Still, they lack the firepower to quickly overcome the odds between the Helldivers and the Helldivers 2 Automaton enemy types. You can leverage their slow speed to evade them and use a Stratagem to take them out.

Alternatively, you can circle them to shoot the exposed pilot in the back for an easy kill. When attacking Scout Striders, target their pilots instead of wasting bullets on their heavily armored fronts.

5) Commissars

Commissars are deadly at close range (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Doms RouSndtable)

Commissars have swords for hands, allowing them to deal devastating damage up close. Moreover, these Helldivers 2 Automaton enemy types are equipped with jump packs, helping them close the distance between you with ease. To worsen matters, they have a flare gun, which can be used to call in reinforcements.

You should always prioritize them in battle. Using the Railgun or any armor-penetrating weapon on them will allow you to easily take down the Commissars. However, this is best done from a distance since their jump packs explode upon death.

4) Berserker

Go for the arms when faced with a Berserker (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

Berserkers can be deadly because of the chainsaws that they have in place of their hands. These enemies will continuously charge at you unless you take them out of the fight. Being ganged up on by a couple of Berserkers is a sure-shot way to die in Helldivers 2.

However, if you concentrate your fire on their arms, you can easily take their weapons away. Once this is done, the Berserkers will become useless, and you can put a few shots to their heads or the glowing red core in the middle of their chests for an easy kill.

3) Devastators

Devastators always have their heads exposed (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

Devastators can wipe out even the toughest Helldivers if they're not careful. While the Heavy Devastators are like bullet sponges, you can easily take them out with a well-placed shot to the head. On the other hand, the Rocket Devastators are equipped with rockets and can blow you up easily. While fighting, your best bet is to aim for their heads, which have no armor on them or their arms.

You can concentrate your fire on their arms to take their weapons away. Once this is done, killing the Devastators in Helldivers 2 becomes a walk in the park. However, maintain distance since failure to kill them can easily result in a swift defeat.

2) Hulks

Hulks are one of the deadliest Helldivers 2 Automaton enemy types (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

The Hulks are heavily armored, more so than any of the other Helldivers 2 Automaton enemy types. They do have a weak spot on their backs, but getting to that can be a challenge in itself. If you can't flank the Hulks in Helldivers 2, your best bet is to go for their arms.

Using a Railgun to shoot at their arms will make them useless in battle. You can then switch to a grenade launcher for an easy kill. Alternatively, you can use an Orbital Precision Strike to take them out in one go. Whatever you do, do not try to get close to the Hulks if they're not distracted by another teammate because they can take you out very quickly.

1) Tanks

Always maintain your distance when fighting Tanks (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

Tanks are the deadliest of the Helldivers 2 Automaton enemy types. What ranks them so high on the list is how quickly they can kill. The Tanks can easily wipe out an entire team of ill-equipped Helldivers alone using their machine guns or rockets. They have a vent in their backs that can be shot for an easy kill, but these enemies rarely let Helldivers get close to them.

Go for your strongest Stratagems for an easy kill, if you're faced with one of these Helldivers 2 Automaton enemy types. Using brute force to take the Tanks down will only result in mindless casualties.

You should now have a clear understanding of which Helldivers 2 Automaton enemy types you need to prioritize in battle.

Check out our other articles covering this incredible third-person shooter:

How many players can play Helldivers 2? || Helldivers 2 trophy list || Helldivers 2 PC optimization guide || Premium Warbond guns in Helldivers 2 || Helldivers 2 enemy list