All Hero Skins in Overwatch 2 Season 4 Battle Pass

Overwatch 2 has just kicked Season 4 off with some exciting new content. A new hero, a few limited-time game modes, and other changes are in store. The Battle Pass also receives an upgrade, bringing forth all-new hero skins and cosmetics for players to enjoy. The Season 4 Battle Pass unlocks the latest hero Lifeweaver instantly if people buy the premium version.

The Battle Pass system for Overwatch 2 usually consists of 80 tiers, each of which contains various cosmetics such as nametags, hero poses, sprays, and special voice lines. However, the main purpose of completing the game’s Battle Pass is to unlock the hero skins at different tiers. These skins are usually obtainable through the Battle Pass only.

As these hero skins do not improve one’s gameplay, they are purely for cosmetic satisfaction and aesthetic appeal. Players will also receive more options for in-game customization for their favorite characters. The Battle Pass provides both free and premium tiers, but most hero skins are locked behind the premium tiers.

This article showcases all the skins, free and premium, available throughout the newest Overwatch 2 Battle Pass for Season 4. Players debating to spend 10$ for the premium version can go through this list to decide whether upgrading is worthwhile.

Mythic Galactic Emperor Sigma, Phi Ta Khon Lifeweaver, and other illustrious skins in Overwatch 2’s Season 4 Battle Pass

The latest Battle Pass for this First-Person Shooter from Blizzard Entertainment is currently live and features nine skins, with the Mythic skin offering customization options. This means that a player will effectively receive 11+ different skins from this single premium Battle Pass.

These are the following hero skins available to unlock through this Overwatch 2 Battle Pass -

Space Prince Lucio - Unlocked directly at Battle Pass Purchase

- Unlocked directly at Battle Pass Purchase Infinite Annhilitor Bastion - Unlocked at Tier 10

- Unlocked at Tier 10 Extraterrestrial Winston - Unlocked at Tier 20

- Unlocked at Tier 20 Phi Ta Khon Lifeweaver - Unlocked at Tier 30

- Unlocked at Tier 30 Festival Hanzo - Unlocked at Tier 40

- Unlocked at Tier 40 Intergalactic Smuggler Ashe - Unlocked at Tier 50

- Unlocked at Tier 50 Bonebreaker Doomfist - Unlocked at Tier 60

- Unlocked at Tier 60 Infinite Seer Mercy - Unlocked at Tier 70

- Unlocked at Tier 70 Mythic Galactic Emperor Sigma - Unlocked at Tier 80

Some of the space-themed skins attainable from the Battle Pass were already showcased in the trailer for Season 4 of Overwatch 2. The following sections of the article will provide a detailed look into each skin.

Space Prince Lucio

Legendary Space Prince Lucio skin (Image via Blizzard)

This particular skin will be immediately unlocked after purchasing the premium version of the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Infinite Annihilator Bastion

Epic Infinite Annihilator Bastion skin (Image via Blizzard)

This Epic skin can be unlocked after reaching Tier 10 and is a free Battle Pass reward.

Extraterrestrial Winston

Legendary Extraterrestrial Winston skin (Image via Blizzard)

This skin can be unlocked after reaching Tier 20 and is a premium tier reward.

Phi Ta Khon Lifeweaver

Legendary Phi Ta Khon Lifeweaver skin (Image via Blizzard)

This skin can be unlocked at Tier 30 and is a premium tier reward.

Festival Hanzo

Epic Festival Hanzo skin (Image via Blizzard)

This skin can be unlocked at Tier 40. It is also a premium tier reward even though it's an Epic skin.

Intergalactic Smuggler Ashe

Legendary Intergalactic Smuggler Ashe skin (Image via Blizzard)

This skin can be unlocked at Tier 50 and is also a premium tier reward.

Bonebreaker Doomfist

Legendary Bonebreaker Doomfist skin (Image via Blizzard)

This skin can be unlocked at Tier 60 and is a premium tier reward.

Infinite Seer Mercy

Epic Infinite Seer Mercy skin (Image via Blizzard)

This skin can be unlocked at Tier 70 and is a free Battle Pass reward.

Galactic Emperor Sigma (Mythic)

Mythic Galactic Emperor Sigma skin (Image via Blizzard)

Customization option for Galactic Emperor Sigma (Image via Blizzard)

Customization option for Galactic Emperor Sigma (Image via Blizzard)

This is the Mythic skin unlocked at the end of the Premium Battle Pass. It provides different customization options for different aspects of Sigma’s outfit, including his Hyperspheres and his headgear. These customization options are only available for Mythic level skins, which makes this skin even more special.

These skins, available through the Season 4 Battle Pass of Overwatch 2, are surely visual and aesthetic upgrades for anyone seeking them. Therefore, this Battle Pass will surely be worth buying if a player wants access to all nine skins instead of only two free ones.

Additionally, there will be other exclusive skins for players to obtain in other events throughout the new season of Overwatch 2 such as the Starwatch Limited Time Event, Symmetra Challenge, and more.

