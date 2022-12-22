All Intel locations at Defender Mt. Zaya in Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mode

Modern Warfare 2's Special Ops mode is currently available to play. Presently, there are three missions available, with varying levels of difficulty.

The mode was initially featured in Modern Warfare 2 (2009), giving players the opportunity to join forces in a variety of unique co-op scenarios. Instead of zombies, 2022's Modern Warfare 2 will reintroduce the Special Ops mode. Alongside PvP Multiplayer and Raids, Special Ops features a new and enjoyable Call of Duty experience with action-packed missions in diverse environments.

In Modern Warfare 2's Special Ops mode, players will be able to locate and obtain Intel Fragments, with this element getting fans to thoroughly explore and examine their surroundings. Players can gather these Intel Fragments to find interesting details about the franchise's beloved characters or even discover hints about potential future content.

The following article will provide the exact locations for all 10 Intel Fragments in Defender: Mt. Zaya.

All locations of Intel Fragments scattered around Defender: Mt Zaya in Modern Warfare 2

Players will have to defend three points in the mission "Defender: Mt. Zaya" against attackers in Modern Warfare 2. In the meantime, they must locate 10 Intel Fragments scattered throughout the map.

Presently, there are a few distribution levels for Intel Fragments. These can be gathered by players in a variety of forms, including flash drives, hard drives, documents, and weapon crates.

A distinguished trophy or achievement will be awarded to those who discover at least 20 Intel Fragments in Modern Warfare 2. Players will receive a calling card, emblem, and weapon skin for locating all 50 Intel Fragments in the game.

Given below are the locations of all 10 Intel Fragments in Defender: Mt. Zaya.

#1

The first Intel Fragment (Image via Activision)

The very first Intel Fragment can be found inside the warehouse where players spawn before the mission starts. Near the end, it will be present on top of a wooden crate closest to the entrance leading to Target Site C.

#2

The second Intel Fragment (Image via Activision)

The second Intel Fragment can be found inside a structure near Target Site B. As shown in the image above, players should spot the Intel Fragment next to a monitor on a desk.

#3

The third Intel Fragment's location (Image via Activision)

The third Intel Fragment, which will be a hard drive, can be discovered on a bench within the building where Target Site C (Exports Area) is located.

#4

The fourth Intel fragment's location (Image via Activision)

The fourth fragment is located inside the big dorm in the middle of the map with Target Site B. The Intel folder will be on a desk with two white monitors.

#5

The fifth Intel Fragment's location (Image via Activision)

The fifth Intel Fragment can be found in the underground bunker. Players will need to enter this location for the mission, where they'll find a folder in the control room on top of the console.

#6

The sixth Intel Fragment's location (Image via Activision)

The sixth Intel Fragment is also located in the underground bunker, but will be on the opposite side around the destroyed ceiling. The Intel Fragment can be seen on the ground between two servers, one of which will be upright while the smaller one will be knocked over.

#7

The seventh Intel Fragment's location (Image via Activision)

Alternate location for the seventh Intel Fragment (Image via Activision)

The seventh Intel piece will spawn in either one of these two locations in the room directly behind the Buy Station with the bombed offices.

Players will first have to look into a file cabinet at Target Site A. If the intel is not available here, they'll have to locate an open drawer near the Buy Station.

#8

The eighth Intel Fragment's location (Image via Activision)

Alternate location for the eighth Intel Fragment (Image via Activision)

Alternate location for the eighth Intel Fragment (Image via Activision)

The eighth Intel piece will spawn in one of three different locations within the room inside the circular building that's located behind the warehouse.

The three possible spawn locations include on top of a desk in the bottom floor of this building, on a table with two monitors in the third floor, or on a filing cabinet in front of two functioning monitors.

#9

Interacting with the vending machine (Image via Activision)

The ninth Intel Fragment's location (Image via Activision)

To collect this Intel Fragment, players will have to save $20,000 or borrow money from their teammates and interact with the vending machine located inside a building near Target Site A.

After using the money, the Intel Fragment will drop into the vending machine's collection tray after a few seconds.

#10

The tenth Intel Fragment's location (Image via Activision)

The final Intel Fragment is located in a locked building near Target Site B and will only open after the sixth attack wave.

Unfortunately, this piece of Intel is currently bugged in Modern Warfare 2 and players need to carefully follow a few steps to collect it. To unlock the door, you must first equip your Assault Suit or obtain a Juggernaut Suit.

After that, you will need to modify your Interact/Reload Behavior settings to 'Prioritize Interact.' Once you've made this change, you must sprint towards the desk, and after a few attempts, you should be able to acquire the tenth Intel Fragment.

This guide will help players collect all 10 Intel Fragments in Defender: Mt. Zaya in Modern Warfare 2's Spec Ops mode.

