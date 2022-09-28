All Katana locations in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

It is no surprise to see katana wielding runners in Cyberpunk 2077. The weapon that was once designed for the Samurais can now be found in the hands of some of the most ruthless individuals in Night City.

Although it is rather stupid to bring a knife, in this case, a sword to a gunfight, with the proper build, a katana-wielding V can decimate the enemy in the blink of an eye.

Cyberpunk 2077 has a few decent katanas on its roster and a few really exemplary ones. Most of them are pretty easy to find, but players can miss out on them if they are not careful enough. That said, here is a list of all the katanas in the game and where they can be found.

Where to find katanas in Cyberpunk 2077

As of the current Edgerunners update in Cyberpunk 2077, there are a total of eight katanas in the game. All these katanas can be acquired from some NPC or the other in the game. That said, here is a list of all the katanas in the game and where to find them.

8) The Katana

This weapon is available from the very beginning of Cyberpunk 2077. It's a very simple weapon and can be purchased from multiple vendors located all throughout Night City. Most importantly, the Legendary variant of this weapon can be purchased from Coach Fred at the Megabuilding H10.

Alternatively, players can also pick up this weapon by defeating Norio Akuhara during the Cyberpsycho Spotted: Phantom of the Night City side mission in the game. Players can also find the Legendary Mantis Blades in the vicinity here.

7) Black Unicorn

This weapon can be found in V's stash quite early on in the game but only in the GOG variant of Cyberpunk 2077. Apart from being a nice little weapon, Black Unicorn is a throwback to CDPR's popular title Witcher 3.

At Legendary rarity, this weapon has four mod slots, allowing players to socket some mods to enhance the damage that this weapon deals to enemies. It is unclear if players who don't own the GOG variant of the game can unlock this weapon or not.

6) Cocktail Stick

This purple-looking katana looks like a toy but can hold its own in battle. It has a base damage of 63 and can attack 2.9 times in one second. The DPS rating on this weapon is moderate. However, this weapon does come with some interesting perks that buff its damage dealing capacity.

The unique perk on this weapon increases dismembering chances by 300%, allowing players to slice enemies every time they hit someone with this weapon.

Players can pick up the Cocktail Stick during the mission known as Automatic Love. It is located inside Evelyn's dressing room under the glowing "Bliss" signage in Cyberpunk 2077.

5) Scalpel

Aptly named after the instrument used by doctors during surgeries, the Scalpel is a very precise weapon in the game. Surprisingly enough, unlike its other katana brethren, the Scalpel deals around 140 damage to enemies and can deal up to five attacks per second.

This unique feature boosts the weapon's DPS rating to a whopping 730, something that isn't common with this class of weapon. Moreover, it deals elemental damage to enemies as well.

Players can pick up this weapon by completing the side job, Big in Japan. This side job can be picked up during Act 2 of the game. There are multiple ways in which this mission can be completed, with every path rewarding the Scalpel upon completion of Cyberpunk 2077.

4) Tsumetogi

Just like the Scalpel, the Tsumetogi is also a katana with high attack speed. Players can dish out up to five attacks per second, with each attack dealing around 150 damage to enemies.

With a DPS rating of 750, the Tsumetogi is a force to be reckoned with. This weapon comes with a few unique perks as well which are as follows:

5% Critical Hit Chance

10% Critical Hit Damage

20% Chance to inflict Shock

Unlike most other katanas in the game, the Tsumetogi is exceptionally useful when facing robot enemies in the game because it has the ability to shock targets. That does not mean it is ineffective against humans.

It is a well rounded weapon and can be used in all sorts of scenarios. The Tsumetogi can be found during the Pisces side job. It can be found inside Maiko's office in the Clouds in Cyberpunk 2077.

3) Byakko

While the katana is a melee weapon, it does not generally affect the distance that V can lunge on a regular basis. While wielding the Byakko, however, V's lunge distance increases by one meter, allowing them to get a jump on their enemies from a slight distance. To top it off, this weapon also has a 15% chance to apply the bleed debuff to enemies.

Unlike most weapons on this list, the Byakko can only be acquired after completing an entire questline. The questline in question here is the one offered by Wakako Okada. Once V has completed all the quests that they have to offer, the Byakko can be found waiting to be collected in the Stash.

2) Jinchu-Maru

The second-most deadliest katana on this list, the Jinchu-Maru can be picked up by defeating Oda, a boss enemy encountered during the "Play it Safe" questline. It has a high DPS rating of around 540. Apart from that, this weapon comes with the following perks:

100% Critical Hit chance when Kerenzikov is active.

Enemies with twice of V's health receive double damage.

The last strike of every combo deals double damage.

Overall, this katana is a beast. However, the only drawback is that players will be able to experience their true potential in very limited scenarios in Cyberpunk 2077.

1) Satori

Satori is by far the best katana in the game. Although it has a low base damage output, the perk on this weapon gives players a 500% damage boost for Critical Hits, taking its DPS rating up to 1000 and beyond. Unlike the Jinchu-Maru, Satori's full potential can be explored with any build that has a high Critical Chance rating.

The katana can be found waiting inside Saburo Arasaka's AV on the rooftop landing pad during The Heist. Instead of jumping out of the window, players will have to make their way up through the stairs and then to the landing pad where the Satori can be found waiting inside the AV in Cyberpunk 2077.

